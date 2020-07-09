The month of June left the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) investors seeking alpha, as its risk-adjusted return was 0.0%. Of the 1.6% total return that EWZ had during June, 100% of that was due to the equity return. In this article, I will review EWZ's monthly performance, present my new estimates based upon the updated inputs in my model, and compare my beliefs to that of the market. My analysis will cover only the data available in June.

EWZ's June Performance

As I mentioned above, the alpha for EWZ in June was 0%. Nothing irritates me more than investing in an asset with flat returns. If the price drops, I can purchase more stock to decrease my average purchase price (if it has upside potential), and I can reduce my exposure if it increases.

Figure 1 - BRIC's FX June Return

Source: Yahoo Finance Data

Throughout June, the Brazilian Real underperformed its peers, as seen in figure 1. The Chinese Yen increased by almost 1%, making it the best performer during the period. During this same period, the Dollar Index decreased by 1%. In theory, these currencies should have increased by at least 1%, which demonstrates to me that the market was bearish on the BRICs. According to the data in figure 1, the market was more bearish on BRL and less bearish on RUB and CNY.

Figure 2 - EWZ By Parts

Source: Yahoo Finance

During June, EWZ's return was the result of an increase in EWZ's equity component. Throughout June, several big investment banks released their iBovespa future expectations, and all of them were optimistic. It is possible that this bullish outlook on iBovespa caused the 1.6% return during the month. Later on, I will present you with these bank estimates.

Updated Inputs For The GK Model

Several of the inputs that I use in my Grinold-Kroner Model are updated weekly. The inflation estimate, which I get from the Brazilian Central Bank's Focus Report, is updated every Monday. The P/E Change and Forward Dividend Yield can be updated every day as they are dependent on EWZ's price. My earnings growth input has biweekly updates and has remained relatively constant during June. For this reason, I write an article on EWZ about every week as my goal is to keep you as informed as possible.

Figure 3 - Grinold-Kroner Model - Base-Case Scenario

Grinold-Kroner Model (2020E) FWD DIV Y Inflation Earning g% +/- Shares P/E CHG% Total r% 2.5% 1.6% -39.7% -2.4% 6.8% -31.2%

Source: Market Data and Author's estimates.

I believe, based upon the data in figure 3 and my BRL forecasts, that EWZ's target price is $35.83. A week ago, my base-case scenario target price was $37, over a dollar more than my current target price. This decrease was a result of a reduction in the P/E change input in my model.

Market Estimates For iBovespa

Over the past month, the readers of my articles have left many comments saying that I am overly optimistic about EWZ and so forth. Because of their comments, I decided to see what market experts are saying about iBovespa and compare my estimates to theirs. To be completely honest, before writing this article, I had no idea what most analysts were saying about iBovespa or EWZ.

Quick Note: Please continue to leave comments and justify your feedback because this helps all of us invest better.

Figure 4 - iBovespa Expected Returns By Market Analysts

Sources (all in Portuguese): Seudinheiro, moneytimes, and infomoney

The base price for the estimated returns was 97,761 points, and all theses estimates were published during the first few weeks of June. As you can see in figure 4, the average analyst estimated return for iBovespa was 8.6%. XP Investimentos was the most bullish, and J.P. Morgan was the least optimistic. My Base-Case scenario is only 30 bps higher than XP's 14.6% estimated upside.

Conclusion

Based on data in this article, I remain bullish on EWZ. My belief that iBovespa will close the year at 112,300 points is higher than the average and slightly more than the most optimistic market estimate of 112,000 points. My Target Price of $ 35.83, is based upon a somewhat bullish equity return and an upbeat exchange rate return.

