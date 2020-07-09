The jury is still out on how the lawsuits will end, but there's no denying that Chubb is a quality company and can be considered by investors on a dip.

The company says that a vast majority of its policies do not cover virus-related claims.

Litigation: A machine which you go into as a pig and come out of as a sausage. - Ambrose Bierce

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is a quality property and casualty insurer that has consolidated and grown over the years. As of TTM Q1 2020, the company had $106.63 billion in loans and investments, and $1.51 billion in cash. In the same period, CB generated a net income of $3.66 billion, and $6.73 billion in cash from operations. In short, CB has a very robust balance sheet.

Investors should take into consideration the significant headwinds that have been spawned by the COVID-19 disruption and other catastrophes. Uncontrollable events have led to rising unemployment, low-interest rates, and business losses impacting insurers' bottom-lines. I had highlighted this fact in April 2020 by publishing a post on The Lead-Lag Report and tweeting about it.

While CB is a quality company, investors should take into account that the company estimates a Q2 2020 global pretax catastrophe loss of $1.81 billion. COVID-19-related losses have contributed $1.37 billion to this loss estimate.

Investors are urged to consider the following risks that CB faces in 2020-21:

Chubb's COVID-19-Related Risks

1. The biggest risk for CB comes from the hundreds of lawsuits filed by firms that had purchased Business Interruption (BI) policies.

Businesses that had to close down because of COVID-19 say that insurance policies should cover their losses. However, CB maintains that policies cover only physical damage and that more than half the policies exclude virus-related damage.

The operative phrase is "more than half the policies."

When asked about what percentage of business interruption policies sold by CB carried a virus endorsement, in the company's Q1 2020 earnings call, the company's CEO, Evan Greenberg, declined to get into specifics. He also did not specify how the virus disruption would impact CB on the wealth side in the coming quarters.

On July 6, 2020, the company announced that it faces an estimated global pretax catastrophe loss of $1.81 billion in Q2 2020. COVID-19 losses contributed $1.37 billion to these estimates while the rest were from weather-related events. The losses came from a variety of sectors/sources like entertainment and commercial-property-related businesses, accident and health insurance, liability insurance products, and insurance credit exposures.

However, the elephant in the room is the uncertainty about whether these estimates include potential losses from claims that the company has disputed. There's no clarity on that from the company yet and it spells uncertain times ahead.

2. In its Q1 2020 earnings call, the company's CFO, Phil Bancroft, stated that revenue and operating income in Q2 2020 - and potentially future quarters - would be adversely impacted by the disruption and poor economic conditions. We now know what's going to happen in Q2 2020, and should be ready for bad numbers in the coming few quarters.

The COVID-19 resurgence has had states rethinking about the businesses that reopened and we seem set for another round of business closures. How this event will unfold is unclear at the moment (as of July 9, 2020), but it looks bad. If it is severe, it will mean more worries for the company.

3. In the company's Q1 2020 earnings call, its CEO also mentioned that there was talk in political circles about imposing cover on insurers retroactively for something that they didn't cover (COVID-19). He said if this were to be imposed it would be unconstitutional and cause great damage to the insurance industry.

There are two angles to this - one, the lawsuits filed by businesses are yet to be decided, and two, there's an election due in November 2020, and political rhetoric can make insurance stocks nervous.

4. CB has suspended its buybacks indefinitely. In November 2019, the company had authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion through December 31, 2020. Though the buyback suspension was needed, it does depreciate investor fancy for the stock to some extent.

5. CB has been a consistent dividend payer so far and its 5-year dividend growth rate is a whopping 27.34%.

In its 2020 Annual General Meeting, CB announced a dividend of $3.12 per share which will be paid out of its legal reserves at the rate of $0.78 per share, per quarter. The first installment will be paid on July 10, 2020.

The key thing to note here is that the company is paying out of its reserves, and at the time of declaring the dividend it had factored in that COVID-19 would hit its business. However, it did not take into account recent events such as its estimated Q2 2020 catastrophe loss of $1.81 billion, or the COVID-19 resurgence. It is unclear if CB will suspend or cancel its dividend from Q2 2020 onwards.

For reference's sake: In Q1 2020, CB earned a net income of $252 million as compared to $1.15 billion in Q1 2019. The catastrophe loss of $1.81 billion will wipe out Q1 2020's profits and leave a hole to fill in the coming quarters. The COVID-19 resurgence and the lawsuits are likely to dig some more and make the income hole deeper.

Summing Up

As of July 9, 2020, no one knows when the lawsuits against CB will be decided, whether the judgments will go against the company, what will be the impact on the company's wealth, and whether politicians will make a big noise about insurers retroactively accepting COVID-19 claims. We also do not know how many COVID-19 claims disputed by the company are included in its loss estimate.

All we know for sure is that CB believes it will be hit by a catastrophe loss of $1.81 billion in Q2 2020. We also know that the COVID-19 resurgence and unfavorable judgments have the potential to add to the company's financial woes. Given these factors, the company has suspended share buybacks.

So, if the company is not buying its stock at the current market price, and the medium term is uncertain, why should investors jump in at the current prices?

Now, we all know that CB is a quality company and that it will survive this black hole event. So, at what price should investors buy CB?

For that, I'd rely on the recent insider deals:

Check the deals that happened in March-May 2020. Two directors, Shasta Theodore and Scully Roberts picked up shares between $99.74 and $116.53 - maybe because they found it undervalued. So, I'm going to apply a rule of thumb and suggest that $100 is the near-term bottom for the company.

Interested investors can start buying slowly, or in a SIP, when prices fall to near $108 ($100 + $116 averaged). The question nagging everyone is whether to buy now or wait. The market is climbing a wall of worries and many investors now fear missing out on opportunities.

Well, I don't know about you, but I would wait patiently for the suggested prices. In the words of J. Paul Getty, "It is possible to make money- and a great deal of money-in the stock market. But it can't be done overnight or by haphazard buying and selling. The big profits go to the intelligent, careful and patient investor, not to the reckless and overeager speculator."

