Ever since the company's merger with Hortonworks (which closed in the first quarter of 2019), the company has been the undisputed leader in Hadoop.

Cloudera (CLDR), the cloud infrastructure stock that was once worth >$4 billion in the private markets but then saw troubled performance since going public in 2017 at $15 per share, was a stock that most investors had largely forgotten about until M&A chatter started heating up earlier last month. The Palo Alto-based company - a deep "high technology" vendor that deals with Hadoop, which is a method of compressing and processing of very large data sets - has seen a wild roller coaster ride in its share price this year, at one point sinking to all time lows below $5 in March. From that nadir, however, shares have roared back ~150% while investor sentiment in Cloudera has rarely been stronger.

In my view, we don't need the support of a possible M&A transaction to comprehend the value in this company. Since the sale rumors began in early June, a Morgan Stanley analyst published a note saying Cloudera would be worth at least $14.50 (~20% higher from current levels) if its suitor was a PE firm; and possibly higher if it was acquired by a strategic/corporate buyer.

Takeover or no, I believe there's plenty of fundamental support for shares of Cloudera to rally at least 20% higher:

Since merging with Hortonworks, Cloudera owns the Hadoop market. Gartner, the leading software industry analyst, has consistently named Cloudera the thought leader in Hadoop for years. And since completing that merger, Cloudera has shifted to Hortonworks' business model of making all of its products available on open-source terms while focusing on selling subscriptions for professional services and support.

Gartner, the leading software industry analyst, has consistently named Cloudera the thought leader in Hadoop for years. And since completing that merger, Cloudera has shifted to Hortonworks' business model of making all of its products available on open-source terms while focusing on selling subscriptions for professional services and support. This model is evidently working, with Cloudera showing 21% y/y growth in subscription revenues in Q1 (its first quarter fully comping the Hortonworks acquisition from last year).

with Cloudera showing 21% y/y growth in subscription revenues in Q1 (its first quarter fully comping the Hortonworks acquisition from last year). Hadoop aligns closely with the big data trend. Hadoop-based infrastructures help to manage large datasets and those with unstructured data, so the growing trend toward using big data tools to make business decisions is a long-term tailwind in Cloudera's favor.

Hadoop-based infrastructures help to manage large datasets and those with unstructured data, so the growing trend toward using big data tools to make business decisions is a long-term tailwind in Cloudera's favor. Cash rich and cash flow positive. Cloudera is rare among Silicon Valley companies in that it is cash-rich and debt-free, while also being a positive cash flow generator. Amid a volatile market, Cloudera's relative profitability status should offer it some additional clout.

Despite these strengths, Cloudera is still a deep value stock. At current share prices near $12.50, Cloudera trades at a $3.69 billion market cap. After we net out the $515.3 million of cash on its balance sheet (and as mentioned before, Cloudera has no debt), its enterprise value is $3.18 billion.

This year, Cloudera is guiding to $825-$845 million in revenues - implying rather flattish 6% y/y overall growth. The assumption here, noted in the last bullet in the snapshot below, is that Cloudera's negative coronavirus impact will hit hardest in Q2 and Q3 before recovering in Q4. We think this might be a bit harsh, given the strong 21% y/y subscription growth in Q1 (12% y/y overall revenue growth) that already contained two months of coronavirus impact.

Figure 1. Cloudera guidance update Source: Cloudera 1Q21 earnings release

Regardless, if we take the midpoint of Cloudera's current guidance range, we arrive at a revenue outlook of just 3.8x EV/FY20 revenues. There are several other software comps that are growing in the low/mid-teens like Cloudera, meanwhile, that trade at richer multiples:

In my view - given robust fundamental support plus the hopes for an M&A deal - there's plenty of room for Cloudera to rise higher.

Q1 download

Let's now review Cloudera's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Cloudera 1Q21 results Source: Cloudera 1Q21 earnings release

As previously mentioned, total revenues grew 12% y/y to $210.5 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $204.7 million (9% y/y) by a three-point margin. Again as noted, however, subscription revenues saw even stronger growth to $187.1 million.

What we find encouraging about Cloudera's results is that the accompanying commentary with it on the earnings call carried an upbeat note - which in my view is not at all congruent with the rather pessimistic tone of its guidance (which missed Wall Street consensus by roughly 3 points). Here's how CEO Rob Bearden, who just took over as CEO in January of this year (though he was CEO of Hortonworks prior to the merger), characterized sales momentum plus the estimated coronavirus impact on the Q1 earnings call (key points highlighted):

We executed extremely well in Q1, particularly as the pandemic was in full effect for more than half of our fiscal quarter [...] Obviously, we are not immune to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, but our business is more resilient than most enterprise software companies. Early indications are that this resilience is being proven out during the crisis as it relates to our business model and the nature of our solutions. First, we benefit from a highly recurring subscription revenue model and this model gives us a high degree of visibility into the year's software revenue based on contractual commitments and average historical net revenue retention [...] Furthermore, since our focus in fiscal '21 is primarily on supporting existing customers as they transition to CDP. We are not reliant on winning substantial new business from new customers to achieve our financial plans. And since we have long-standing relationships with many of these existing customers, it's easier to engage with and support them remotely [...] So anecdotally, we've heard from customers that these plans remain intact and they do not expect changes to current projects and production workloads. We also understand from customers that remote working environments have placed an increased importance on data, data analysis, and data security, which is heightening the value of data architecture design and the criticality of hybrid cloud solutions."

There are a couple key points to digest in the commentary above. We know that new business will be stalled, but the company's guidance doesn't depend on it. On the existing recurring revenue, however, customers so far plan to stay put. This suggests that Cloudera's 12% y/y overall growth / 21% y/y subscription revenue growth in Q1 is a good anchor for the full year.

We note that this demand strength has also translated well into bottom-line performance. Key to note is that Cloudera's pro forma gross margin bumped up a full three points from 85% in 1Q20 to 88% in the current quarter - a sky-high margin that indicates nearly every dollar of incremental revenue is flowing through to the bottom line.

Cloudera performed extremely well on the cash flow front as well. The company's OCF multiplied to $68.4 million in the quarter, representing a solid 33% OCF margin, versus just $11.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The company cited "better-than-expected renewal activity" and strong expense management as the primary drivers behind the jump.

Figure 3. Cloudera operating cash flow trends

Source: Cloudera 1Q21 earnings release

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Cloudera, especially with the stock trading at under <4x forward revenues. Unlike many of the high-flying stocks in the software sector, Cloudera is cash-rich and cash flowing, with extraordinarily high gross margins - plus respectable ~20% y/y subscription revenue growth. It dominates Hadoop technology, which is critical in managing big data. And with sale talks underway, the company could be close to unlocking more value out of its shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.