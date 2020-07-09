Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTT) offers personalized prefabricated interior constructions solutions. Pairing the simplicity of installing office cubicles with beautiful customization that you would see in the hottest tech offices in the country. The company participates in several industries outside of Office Space, including Education, Healthcare, Residential, Government and Hospitality. They do this using proprietary software, ICE. ICE creates a blend of virtual and augmented reality, allowing the client to experience their proposed space before a single panel is manufactured. If you need a visual, check out this video. Also check out their website to see several completed projects.

History

DRTT was taken public in 2013 on the Toronto exchange. Since then, revenue grew from $136m (2013) to $247m (2019) while EBITDA margins expanded from 3.6% to 5.8%, temporarily peaking at 13% in 2018. 2019 was a rough year. While they experienced record revenue levels, they had a few issues to work through, including some warranty work related to tile warping and a provision for improving the fire retardants of some installed timber, which hit margins.

Let me take you back further. The co-founder was CEO through January, 2018. He grew the business beyond his ability to manage. Growth was volatile and processes were not put in place. Nothing had structure. As a result, the founder was removed from CEO in January, 2018. After a brief stint with an interim CEO, the current CEO took over in September, 2018.

A quick side note. The prior CEO, Mogens Smed, poached a couple of DRTT employees and started his own firm upon departure (FalkBuilt- Innovative Construction Solutions, Building Technology - Falk). Allegedly using DRTT’s “confidential information, trade secrets, business intelligence and customer information” DRTT has pursued legal action, which has created a distraction. DIRTT Makes Statement Regarding U.S. Litigation

As giving up is not in Mogens books. At 71, he launched a Digital Interior Construction company called Falkbuilt. Falkbuilt’s Digital Component Construction combines proven interior construction methods with next-generation technology to build beautiful, high-performing and cost-effective environments. Falkbuilt’s solutions can transform your space, shrink your construction schedule and reduce your environmental footprint.

This comes as DRTT sees a dip in revenue, implying Smed is cutting into DRTT's business. DRTT has had to rebuild and enhance its sales pipeline.

The new CEO, Kevin O’Meara has been working over the past 2 years to put some structure into the company. Starting with operations, to ensure their ability to execute and then moving onto sales. The sales cycle is long. They participate in large construction projects and their portion of work lands later in the job. On new builds, the building has to be constructed before they can install their interior. It’s expected that the work on the sales pipeline will start to generate revenue growth in the second half of 2020. I expect this could be pushed more into Q’4 as COVID-19 likely delayed initial parts of construction projects that they are working on.

Kevin O’Meara

This is a stock story with significant executions risk, so let’s take a look at the Jockey. A Harvard MBA grad, with the last 20 years of his business career involved in construction related industries. DRTT's press release highlights his experience.

Most recently he has been working as an advisor to several blue-chip private equity firms. Prior to working in this capacity, Mr. O’Meara was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Corporation, North America’s largest vinyl and aluminum window manufacturer. He was also a co-founder of Builders FirstSource, serving as Chief Financial Officer as well as President and Chief Operating Officer. As President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. O’Meara was responsible for all of Builders’ operations and instrumental in growing the company from inception to $2.4 billion in revenue from a combination of integrating 23 acquired companies as well as organic growth. He was also intimately involved in the company’s initial public offering. Prior to Builders FirstSource, Mr. O’Meara worked as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company, and a private equity investor at Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst, and The Sterling Group. Mr. O’Meara holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

DIRTT Names Kevin O'Meara as Chief Executive Officer

Just listen to one earnings call and it will be clear, this guy is the real deal.

Company Outlook/Opportunity

Market penetration for interior pre-fabricated construction solutions is still a small share of the total market. Management highlighted in their last Analyst Day that there is a $150B market opportunity. Granted that requires nearly 100% conversion from traditional construction to pre-fab, but it highlights the magnitude of the opportunity here.

COVID-19 has flipped the world upside down. While I believe there are many reasons to choose pre-fab solutions for interior construction, COVID-19 is currently at the top of the list. Yes, less construction is likely to happen in the short-term, given global economic weakness, but COVID-19 should drive a larger share to pre-fab players. We are in a world, where we want less people on a site and preferably for a shorter period of time. That’s DRTT’s bread and butter. The planning can be outlined using ICE, allowing for limited human interaction until it’s time to construct. At that point, the pieces are manufactured in advance, requiring less people on site to complete the project.

Other advantages to their solutions, that are not COVID-19 specific include less work required by certified electricians, shorter lead times, and flexibility of work spaces. Back to COVID-19 examples, a DRTT customer could construct offices now, with the ability to make a more open floor-plan in 2 years once their employees are no longer social distancing.

Why is the opportunity available?

Micro/Small cap companies have been crushed in the selloff. While DRTT has a clean balance sheet, they are in currently investing in a new facility that will help with production capacity, but the facility will also be used to help continue to educate the market on the benefits of their products. They have some capital outlays planned that will eat into their balance sheet.

It’s also a turnaround story. Results in the last few quarters have been weak, and investors want proof that the inflection point is coming. There is a good amount of uncertainty in the stock and investors hate uncertainty.

Valuation

At today’s stock price of $1.15, with 84.7m shares outstanding, the market cap is $97.5m. The balance sheet shows $43.5m cash and $19.5m of capital leases, leaving you with an enterprise value (EV) of $73.5.

2018 showed peak EBITDA results of $27.4m. With $212m in revenue, and 12.9% EBITDA margins, management believes that with $450-550m in revenue, EBITDA margins can reach 18-22%.

Bear Case

Company continues to limp along with small projects, revenues stagnate at current levels, business is subscale, and margins can’t expand. Cash outlay uses up net cash and bring the balance sheet to $0 net cash. Using 6x EV/EBITDA, using a trailing EV/EBITDA for Armstrong Flooring (AFI). There are not good comps for this company, but in a bear case scenario, it would be reasonable to trade near an Armstrong Flooring valuation. Both companies would be struggling for growth, focused on interior late stage construction.

$160m revenue with 4% EBITDA margins = $6.4m

$6.4m EBITDA with a 6x multiple = $38.4m EV will be equal to the market cap, assuming $0 net cash. This creates a price target of .45, or down 60%.

Base Case

Company is able to show growth, and reached 2018 peak EBITDA numbers in 2 years of $28m. We still assume $0 net cash as growth CAPEX ramps to exploit the opportunity in the market. While still a construction company, the outlook is more favorable and we comp with EMCOR Group Inc (EME). EME does late stage commercial construction, including, but not limited to lighting, HVAC, and power. Still a bad comp, but it’s what we have to work with. That gives us an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple.

$28m EBITDA with an 8x multiple = $224m EV. EV will be equal to the market cap, assuming $0 net cash. This creates a price target of $2.65, or up 130%.

Bull Case

Management is able to hit their financial targets in 5 years. Using the midpoint, of $500m in revenue and 20% EBITDA margins. Balance sheet remains the same, with net cash of $24. This assumes aggressive growth CAPEX, while generating significant cash flow from operations. I’m still without a good comp, but I’ll use 10x as my multiple. This is a conservative multiple given the growth rate that would be required to reach this target, essentially doubling revenues in 5 years. While aggressive, not impossible, given the size of some of the projects they compete on.

$500mn revenue with 20% EBITDA margin generates $100m in EBITDA

$100m EBITDA with a 10x multiple = $1,000 EV. Adding in $24m net cash creates a price target of $12, or an elusive 10 bagger.

Summary

There are definitely execution risks, but COVID-19 is likely to continue to show the advantages of DRTT’s products and services. If they are able to disrupt the traditional interior construction model, the upside will be tremendous.

