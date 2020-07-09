The transport outlook is tough, but Stagecoach is a more focused, more profitable business than first group.

U.K.-based bus and train operator First Group (OTCPK:FGROF) (OTCPK:FGROY) surprised the markets by announcing its final results on Wednesday raising a question mark over its future ability to continue as a going concern. That has led to a rerating for other stocks in the sector, which I regard as a good entry point for Stagecoach (OTCPK:SAGKF) (OTC:SAGKY).

First's Challenges

First's detailed assessment led the Board to conclude that,

a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and, therefore, that it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

Material uncertainty relates to:

the uncertainty regarding the levels of fiscal financial and contractual support which may be provided beyond the period for which that funding and contractual support is currently being provided; whether passenger volumes recover to the levels necessary to sustain the business without the current fiscal financial and contractual support; the ability of the Group to obtain covenant waivers from debt providers if required; the ability of the Group to draw down on c. £550m of the currently available but uncommitted facilities throughout the going concern period if required; and the timing of cash flows, including movements in working capital and the timing of receipts of contractual and fiscal support that may impact debt levels at covenant test dates."

So, essentially, there are two operational issues: what COVID-19 financial assistance will look like after the initial period in which it has been promised (which varies by market) and the extent to which post-COVID 19 or lockdown passenger numbers recover within a given time frame. From those two operational issues comes the financial issue of whether the company can maintain necessary funding if its lenders pull the plug. It's an example of why having debt on the balance sheet can be life-threatening during economic downturns.

Note that First is flagging possible going concern problems down the line (albeit maybe not that far down the line), not today. I do not take a position on First's future prospects in this article, but focus on understanding what the statement means for Stagecoach.

Stagecoach's Cash Position Gives It Some Cushion

At 27 May, Stagecoach had cash balances of £408m. It has increased its cash position since the start of lockdown - on 3 April, it announced having £200m of cash on hand. Between then and its 27 May update, it saw positive cash flow of £8m despite the business circumstances.

It also issued £300m of commercial paper under the U.K. Government and Bank of England's COVID-19 financing facilities. Stagecoach estimated it had our consolidated net debt at 2 May 2020 of between £350m and £360m (between £270m and £280m on a pre-IFRS 16 basis). It's unclear exactly how that reconciles to the position at the end of May. Nonetheless, in a worst case scenario, if it was to breach lending covenants or there was a banking crisis, and banks demanded immediate repayment of their loans, Stagecoach could probably struggle on using its cash to cover the liabilities and relying on cash flow. This is a worst case scenario I don't expect to happen, and clearly, it would still be a very fragile situation. But it does show that Stagecoach's creditors are unlikely to be in the situation of calling in their loans and the company going under as a result, which is one of the key scenarios First outlines in its update.

Stagecoach Has Been A Better Performing Business

Coming into COVID-19 and lockdown, First had already reported two years in which, while headline earnings seemed more flattering, EPS when calculated on a statutory basis was negative. In fact, over the past five years, Stagecoach has strongly outperformed First on this measure in four of the years.

Chart: Basic EPS (P) of First Group vs. Stagecoach

First Is Over-Exposed To North America, Stagecoach Isn't

First has a large presence in North America, which amounts to a little over half its revenues, with the rest coming from the U.K.

Source: First 2019 annual report

By contrast, Stagecoach now derives its revenue only in the U.K.

Source: Stagecoach 2019 annual report

The reason, I think, this matters is that it wasn't always thus. Stagecoach previously made a disastrous foray into the U.S., heavily overpaying for Coach USA, which it later wrote down by over half a billion pounds in one fell swoop (twice its current market capitalisation).

It did remain in the U.S. market on a smaller scale and had some success with its own concept Megabus, but sold that part of its operation in 2018 to refocus exclusively on the U.K.

I don't think that that is a coincidence. Building your own operation (like Megabus) is one thing, but when it comes to acquisitions, the U.S. has its own smart transport companies. If the assets were good, they'd buy them - what Americans sell to gullible British transport companies keen for expansion tends, on my reasoning, to be junk, as was the case with Coach USA. So, while Stagecoach learned its costly lesson and retreated to the U.S., First now finds itself with a U.S. operation, which is half its business. While some of this looks attractive - the margins on First Student, for example - long-term, British bus operators seem unable to succeed in North American public transport.

First Has A Train Problem Which Stagecoach Doesn't

First has a mix of different businesses of varying profitability. It has an underperforming train division of a significant size.

Source: First 2019 annual report

Stagecoach has had a mixed record with trains in the U.K. It lost its east coast rail franchise operations and has been disqualified from bidding for a number of train franchises in the U.K.

I suspect the company maintains long-term ambitions in rail and will be back. For now, however, it is focused more or less exclusively on its U.K. bus operations (it also has some other small business, for example, a tram network, which I don't consider here). I think that that is good in a sense, which is that it is able to focus all of its energies in a single direction, whereas First is pulled between bus and train operations, which have somewhat different dynamics at the best of times and certainly require separate attention in the current environment.

I am not taking a view here on whether the diversified strategy makes more sense long term, but in the current crisis, I think being able to focus single-mindedly on buses gives Stagecoach management a more efficient outlet for their efforts than is available at First.

First Is Playing Away From Home, Stagecoach Isn't

As above, Stagecoach's business is all in the U.K., where it is headquartered. First is a British company too, but clearly, the U.S. is critical to it. In the current environment of government assistance, unpredictable passenger volumes and new regulations about things like social distancing, I think First's foreign exposure is a possible political risk, which Stagecoach doesn't have.

There is less incentive for American customers, regulators, and governments to support a financially challenged foreign operator than for locally owned ones which may carry more political benefit. Stagecoach enjoys a potential home turf advantage in this situation.

I wouldn't overstate this point - the U.K. government at both the national and local level is likely interested in maintaining certain bus services, but it may not be bothered whether they are operated by Stagecoach or others. But there is some possible advantage in the current situation to operating on home turf, unlike a large part of First's operations.

Stagecoach Still Has Risks

My purpose in this analysis is simply to flag up a number of ways in which I think First's current problems do not apply to Stagecoach and, therefore, ought not to be factored into its price.

That does not mean that Stagecoach doesn't face significant headwinds of its own. For example, the continuation or otherwise of financial assistance programmes and the speed and scale of passenger returns are very important risks for Stagecoach as they are for First.

Conclusion: First's Problems Offer A Great Entry Point Into Stagecoach

I outlined why I thought Stagecoach would do well after lockdown is lifted in A Winner When Britain Is Moving Again: Stagecoach, published when the shares were around 67p. I maintain the view I took in that article, and have continued to build my Stagecoach position as the price has fallen. First's announcement has pushed Stagecoach down to their March low of 50p. I regard that as an excellent entry point. Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAGKF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.