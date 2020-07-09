Ever since the pandemic started, we have heard about certain companies that could benefit from people working and shopping from home. There were the obvious ones like Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) with its video conferencing technology, and of course Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as consumers had to shift their shopping habits and the online retailer benefitted. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) seemed to fly below the radar, at least I never saw it mentioned in any articles, when it came to discussing companies that could benefit from a work-from-home economy.

In the meantime, all eBay has done is jump 125% from its March low. The internet retailer dropped to $25.93 in March and it is now trading north of $58.00. That is an incredible run in less than four months. You can see the incredible run on the weekly chart below.

The severity of the rally and the slope are incredible. The stock didn’t slow down at all when it approached the $40-$45 range. This area had provided resistance in 2018 and 2019, but the stock blew right through the potential resistance.

Thanks to the rally, the weekly overbought/oversold indicators are at tremendously overbought levels right now. The 10-week RSI is the highest it has been since the fourth quarter of 2010. The monthly chart shows that the 10-Month RSI is the highest it has been since 2012.

The overbought levels on the weekly and monthly charts are a bit of a concern at this time, but the momentum is definitely to the upside.

Earnings Expectations Have Been Ratcheted Up Considerably In The Last Few Months

eBay is set to report second quarter earnings results at some point in the next few weeks. Investor’s Business Daily has the results coming out on July 17, the Wall Street Journal has them coming out on July 15, and Stocksearning.com has the results confirmed for July 15, before the market open. There wasn’t a confirmed date on eBay’s own investor relations page.

Regardless of when they come out, analysts have ratcheted up their consensus estimate considerably over the last three months. The current consensus estimate is for earnings per share of $1.05 and 90 days ago, the estimate was for EPS of $0.70. That is a 50% increase in the estimate and it is 54.4% higher than the $0.68 the company reported in the second quarter of last year. eBay has seen earnings grow at a rate of 17% per year over the last three years and they grew by 18% in the first quarter.

Revenue is expected to come in at $2.79 billion and that would mark an increase of 3.9% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Revenue has increased by an average of 5% per year over the last three years, but it was down 2% in the first quarter when compared to the first quarter of 2019.

For 2020 as a whole, earnings are expected to increase by 21% while revenue is expected to decline by 3.6%. I wouldn’t be surprised if the company ends up seeing a revenue increase for the year.

Like many companies, eBay has been able to increase EPS due to a share buyback program, but in this case, the management efficiency measurements have helped the company. The return on equity is well above average at 52.5% and the profit margin is at 26.1%.

With the huge run-up in the stock price, you might think that eBay’s valuations would be off the charts, but in fact, the trailing P/E ratio is only at 25 and the forward P/E is just under 17.

Sentiment Toward eBay Is Mixed With One Surprising Reading

Given eBay’s solid fundamentals and its huge rally, I expected to see sentiment indicators that were skewed to the bullish side, but only one of the three I look at was showing signs of optimism. The put/call ratio is at 0.724 with 125,426 puts open and 173,125 calls open at this time. The ratio was at 0.76 back in April when the company last reported earnings, so it’s still in the same range.

Analysts are surprisingly reserved toward eBay at this time. There are 33 analysts covering the stock and only 14 have the stock rated as a “buy.” There are 17 “hold” ratings and there are two “sell” ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of 42.4% and that is well below the average stock’s buy percentage.

The short interest ratio is at 2.47 currently and that is in the average range, slightly below maybe, but not enough to worry about. The ratio was considerably higher at the beginning of the year, but the short interest has declined and the average daily trading volume has nearly doubled.

Overall I would give the sentiment a neutral reading and that’s okay. Sentiment analysis means the most when it is extremely skewed to one side or the other. When all three of these indicators are showing extreme bullish readings, that is usually a time to be concerned as it means that expectations are high and one misstep can send the stock reeling. Conversely, if all three sentiment indicators are extremely bearish, any positive news can send the stock soaring.

My Current Take On eBay

The rally eBay has experienced in the last three and a half months has been incredible. There is no way I would step in front of the upward momentum and suggest a bearish play at this point in time. On the other hand, I am reluctant to suggest jumping into a bullish trade at this time. Obviously, if you are already holding eBay, congratulations and I would suggest holding on to the stock. Depending on where you bought the stock, I would suggest taking some action to protect your gains - maybe buying some out of the money puts as insurance.

I like eBay’s fundamentals and I like the fact that the sentiment isn’t over-the-top bullish. But there are two areas where I am concerned. First, the way analysts have ratcheted up the EPS estimate over the last few months suggests that expectations are extremely high. When this happens, even if the company beats the estimate, it can lead to disappointment and a quick move to the downside.

My second area of concern is the overbought levels on the weekly and monthly charts. When you start talking about readings from the indicators that haven’t been seen in eight and 10 years, it gives me reason for concern. Personally, I have always had trouble adding a stock when the oscillators are at extreme highs, but I know other traders that have no problem with such a scenario.

Looking at the last eight earnings reports, eBay has beaten estimates in all eight of them. Unfortunately, it hasn’t always led to jumps in the stock. In fact, there have been two instances where the stock gapped lower, two where it gapped higher, and it had little impact in the other four quarters.

Right now, the earnings bar seems to be pretty high and I’m not just talking about the analyst estimates. Given the huge run-up in the last few months, I think investors are expecting a blowout quarter and that could be setting the stock up for drop after the report. If that is the case, I will be looking for a potential entry point - ideally down around the $45 area, but I think anything under $50 would be good.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.