The 8% Income Portfolio: Mid-Year Review

We will provide updates on recent buys, dividends collected, and overall performance. As usual, we will compare the performance with a traditional 60:40 stock/bond portfolio.

This high-income portfolio has been through a rough patch in recent times, but still holding on its own.

The recent turmoil in the markets induced by the coronavirus pandemic has tested the robustness of many financial portfolios and strategies. It also provided an opportunity for the investors to judge for themselves if they could withstand the risks and drawdowns in their portfolios or if they needed to adjust their strategies going forward. Fortunately, for investors, the severe downturn was short lived, at least that's what it appears for now. The broader market has mostly recovered, and the S&P 500 is barely down by a few percentage points compared to where it started the year. However, that has not been the case exactly with high-income securities, be they CEFs, BDCs or REITs. Sure, they have recovered largely from the bottom of March 23, but the recovery has mostly lagged the broader market.

That said, in our view, "8% Income Portfolio" continues to perform reasonably well under the circumstances. Currently, it provides a 10.88% yield on the cost basis and an 8.10% yield on the current market value of the portfolio. During the year 2020, the portfolio has returned -12.70% (as of July 1, 2020) compared to -3.57% of the S&P 500. Since its inception in Oct. 2014, until the beginning of July this year, the portfolio has provided an annualized gain of 6.9% (which is down from 10.5% at the end of 2019). By no means, these are impressive numbers, but we should not lose sight of the current situation. We are still in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century, and the economy is still opening gradually in fits and starts. As things would eventually normalize, we expect the portfolio to recover fully. In the meanwhile, we can keep counting the monthly income. After all, that is the primary objective of this portfolio.

In our view, this portfolio is suitable even for many conservative investors, including retirees, if they need income. However, we only recommend a small allocation to this kind of portfolio. We generally advocate a multi-bucket diversified portfolio. This "8% Income Portfolio" represents one of the buckets in our overall investment strategy. This portfolio takes most of the risk while providing most of the income in our otherwise conservative strategy. Even though many folks would associate an all CEF portfolio as a risky portfolio, but a small exposure could still be appropriate for most investors. We find that the consistent high distributions/income reduces the volatility and improves the overall returns that are generally comparable to the broader market. In addition, we maintain a 10%-12% cash position, which helps lower the volatility and also provides an opportunity to go bargain hunting at times.

As it's true in most areas of life, one should pay attention to the right proportions. How much exposure (to a portfolio like this) would be appropriate for an individual? It would depend on the individual's goals, risk tolerance, and personal situation. Please see our allocation model at the end of the article.

This income-centric portfolio was launched in October 2014 with two simple goals. The primary goal of this portfolio was to provide roughly an 8% income while preserving the capital. The secondary goal was to provide some capital appreciation over the long term (please see full disclosure at the end of the article). Since then, we have provided regular updates on the progress and performance of this portfolio on SA. You can read our original article here. You could also search for all the updates on our Profile page.

Performance Snapshot vis-à-vis the S&P 500

The chart below shows the performance of the 8% Income Portfolio with the S&P 500 during the period from January 2018 to July 1, 2020. The movement of the portfolio is similar to the S&P 500 until the onset of coronavirus pandemic and with much less volatility. The reasons for lower volatility were 10%-12% cash in the portfolio and the constant flow of over 8% distributions. Even during the fourth quarter 2018 panic, when S&P 500 had a correction of nearly 20%, the CEF portfolio dipped only about 11% during the same time period. When the markets recovered in 2019, the portfolio recovered very strongly as well.

However, the story has been quite different during the panic of 2020, induced by the pandemic and the resulting economic shutdowns. The vast majority of CEF funds, as well as other high-income securities, lost much more than the S&P 500, some of them lost as much 50% more than S&P 500. An already bad situation was made worse by the huge drop in oil and energy prices due to the double whammy of lower worldwide demand and the showdown between Saudis and Russians. The recovery of income securities also was much slower than the broader recovery.

[Source: Author/Financially Free Investor]

As we write this, the portfolio is down -12.70% compared to -3.57% for the S&P 500. In fact, a full 50% of the loss is coming from oil and energy funds. If we were to exclude them, we would be pretty much at par with the broader market. However, it's no cause for a big concern. True to its name, this portfolio has continued to generate high income, thus meeting its primary goal. Sure, a few funds have cut their distributions, but we would call them minor adjustments. Even though the total return of the portfolio is important to many folks, but it's a secondary goal to us since we know that the stock market never moves in a straight line. There will be ups and downs along the way, as shown by the above chart. In fact, we should take advantage of lower prices when substantial discounts are available. As you would see in a later section, we put quite a bit of additional cash to work when the prices fell. We provide real-time updates to the members of our HIDIY marketplace service.

Some Background

Here's some brief background for the new readers. A total amount of $100,000 was initially allocated to the portfolio, and another $100,000 was contributed in the next 12 months ($8,333 in 12 installments). No more fresh money was added thereafter.

Cash Added/Contributed:

Initial Investment 10/17/2014: $100,000 From Nov. 1, 2014 until Oct. 1, 2015 $100,000 12 installments of $8333.33 TOTAL Contribution (Cost basis) $200,000

The primary goal of this portfolio was to provide a durable income stream in good times and bad. The investment strategy was to utilize CEFs, which generally use some amount of leverage to generate high distributions. To start with, initially, we had chosen to invest in as many as 13 funds (11 CEFs, one ETN, and one ETF) to provide us broad diversification, high distributions, and exposure to different types of assets such as equity, bonds/credit securities, utility, infrastructure, energy MLPs, preferred income, floating-rate income, technology, healthcare, etc. Subsequently, during the following years, we have added a few more funds and four individual company stocks to the portfolio from the BDC/mREIT/ MLP sectors. However, these individual stocks form only about 10% of the portfolio size.

Portfolio Composition:

Here's the current portfolio consisting of 21 securities, four individual company stocks, and 17 funds (15 CEFs, one ETN, and one ETF):

The Symbols are:

(DNP), (KYN), (GOF), (STK), (NMZ), (PCI), (PDI), (PFF), (RFI), (RNP), (UTF), (HQH), (NLY), (MAIN), (ARCC), (IIF), (CHI), (ET), (AWF), (HYB), and (ARDC).

Table-1:

[Source: Author/Financially Free Investor]

MAIN, NLY, and ARCC: Three Individual Stocks

MAIN, NLY, and ARCC are the only three individual company securities in this portfolio, which are not funds (every other security is a fund). MAIN and ARCC are in the BDC sector, whereas NLY is an mREIT. ARCC was added in 2017. All three put together form only about 10% of the portfolio value.

CEFL:

This position was closed as of March 19 this year, when its sponsor UBS decided to redeem all of the ETN shares prematurely due to the severe drawdown in March 2020. We always knew and frequently mentioned in our previous updates that the fund was risky because of additional risks like premature redemption. That's what exactly happened with this ETN. Nonetheless, we invested the sale proceeds in other securities that were trading very cheap at that time due to the overall market stress.

(This was an ETN (exchange-traded note) sponsored by UBS ETRACS and was linked to the 2x leveraged performance of the underlying "ISE High Income Index.")

HQH:

Tekla Healthcare is the only fund from the healthcare sector in our portfolio. The fund has a good past record. Even though the fund has struggled in recent times, the long-term future looks bright, given the tailwinds to the healthcare sector.

PFF:

PFF is an ETF (not a CEF) and uses no leverage. It has roughly $15 billion in assets and provides a broad and diversified portfolio of preferred securities. The fund caps any single issuer's weight at 10% to limit concentration risk. PFF charges a competitive fee.

DNP, UTF:

These two funds overlap each other to some extent. DNP invests in the Utility sector, whereas UTF invests both in Utility and Infrastructure sectors.

GOF:

The fund invests in the US government and agency issued fixed income debt and senior equity securities, corporate bonds, mortgage, and asset-backed securities. It also utilizes an options strategy. The fund carries a premium most of the time and currently yields 11.5%.

STK:

STK is an equity CEF and invests primarily in the technology sector. The fund currently yields 10.8%. Even though the fund deploys an options strategy, however, most of the distributions come from capital gains. The fund is somewhat risky but also can provide high growth in good times. Due to the large appreciation since we invested, and some recent buys, the fund is just about 6% of our portfolio.

RFI, RNP:

Both RNP and RFI are from Cohen & Steers fund family and have some overlap in the types of securities they invest in. RNP is a sort of hybrid fund, which invests roughly 50% in real estate (REITs) and the balance of 50% in preferred and debt securities. It also provides some exposure to international preferred securities as an added benefit.

RFI is invested in equities of real estate securities. It also invests roughly 15% in the preferred securities issued by the real estate companies.

Both funds have a solid history, provide decent yields and relatively low expense ratio. RFI does not use leverage, whereas RNP uses roughly 25% leverage.

PCI and PDI:

These are the two PIMCO funds in our portfolio. The funds are quite similar in terms of their assets and objectives. Both funds have a large exposure to mortgage debt. Due to a strong recovery in the housing market and steep fall in mortgage delinquencies, this asset class is likely to keep performing well into the future. We own both as they are equally strong performers.

KYN and ET

KYN is our fund for the MLP sector. The past few years have been tough for the sector. KYN provides exposure to some of the best companies in the MLP sector without the headache of K-1 (partnership) tax treatment.

We added ET in 2019 because of the value proposition that was being offered. This is an individual MLP partnership, which we think will continue to do well and provide a very high level of income.

NMZ:

NMZ is the diversified Municipal fund from Nuveen's family. This fund is tax exempt and should be used in a taxable account. If the portfolio was maintained in a tax-deferred account, we could replace NMZ by BlackRock Taxable Muni Fund (NYSE: BBN), Guggenheim Taxable Muni Fund (GBAB), or Nuveen Build America Bond (NBB).

IIF:

This is an emerging market, country-specific equity fund focused on India. The fund uses zero leverage, and the fee is reasonable. Since this is country specific, we will limit our allocation not to exceed 2.5% of the portfolio.

CHI:

The fund invests in convertible securities (45%), debt securities (40%), and preferred securities (6%). The fund is sponsored by Calamos Advisors. It provides monthly distributions and uses a leverage of about 33%.

Sector Allocation:

[Source: Author/Financially Free Investor]

Position-wise Holdings:

[Source: Author/Financially Free Investor]

Income Distribution Chart:

[Source: Author/Financially Free Investor]

Sale/Purchases made since January 2020:

We made some opportunistic buys in the year 2020, reducing our cash reserve and increasing the income. All purchases except two were made during the month of March.

Table-2

[Source: Author/Financially Free Investor]

Total purchases: $24,187.88

Total Sales: -$2,087.94

Net Purchase amount: $22,099.94

Dividends:

Total dividend earned in 2020 (Jan-Jun): $10,886

Total dividends earned until the end of 2019: $85,751

Total dividends earned since portfolio inception: $96,637 (85,751+10,886)

(this includes $1,382 from securities that were sold prior)

The total dividend for the full year 2020 is expected to be in the range of $21,500 - $22,000. The current yield-on-cost [YOC] is 10.88%. If you were to invest today in this portfolio, you would get a bit lower yield of 8.10%, but that is because of the capital appreciation. The current cash reserve of $22,516 represents about 8.4% of the portfolio.

Security-wise dividends:

Table-3:

[Source: Author/Financially Free Investor]

Total dividend since inception = $96,637 (Includes $1,382 from closed positions)

Performance

The table below shows the funds in the portfolio in order of performance (from best to worst) as of July 2, 2020. The performance has been calculated and sorted after including the dividends.

Table-4:

[Source: Author/Financially Free Investor]

Also, here is the current portfolio (sorted alphabetically on symbol) as of 07/02/2020:

Table-5:

[Source: Author/Financially Free Investor]

Table-6:

1 Sold during the period (year 2020) $2087.94 2 New investments made during the period (year 2020) $24,187.88 3 Net new money invested (2 -1) $22,099.94 4 Net Cash deployed so far (including redeployed dividends) ($258,528+$22,100) $280,628 5 Total Dividends collected (from Oct 17, 2014, until June 30th, 2020) $96,637 6 Net Cash position (07/02/2020) $22,516 7 Cost basis (07/02/2020) $200,000 8 Portfolio balance (as of 07/02/2020) $268,170 9 Net profit/Loss (incl. dividends) (07/02/2020) $68,170 10 Return on original invested capital (68,170/200,000) 34.09% 11 Net Gain/Loss % for the year 2020 YTD -12.64% 12. Net Gain/Loss in S&P 500 for the year 2020 YTD -3.57%

[Source: Author/Financially Free Investor]

Performance Comparison with Benchmark

Here are our two original goals:

1 Earn a current income of 8% and preserve capital. 2 Provide roughly 2% or more capital appreciation over the long term.

As such, this portfolio is meeting its primary goal of earning an 8% income. For performance comparison, we have been using the traditional Stock/Bond portfolio as a benchmark. Prior to the 2020 crash, the portfolio was doing very well against the stock/bond portfolio. However, since the crash and subsequent recovery, the portfolio has fallen behind the benchmark, but just by a hair. In a nutshell, here's how we have fared so far against our goals:

We earned an income of $10,886 during the year 2020. The total of dividends/distributions, since inception, stands at $96,637. The current yield on cost is at 10.88%. The projected yield on the current portfolio value (including the cash reserve of 8%) is at 8.15%.

Capital preservation: The portfolio value moves along with the market. Currently, overall, it's showing gains of about 34%. However, for 2020 YTD, it's showing a loss of -12.70%. But this is only a snapshot of this moment and not indicative of long-term returns over a decade or longer.

Our benchmark for this portfolio is not S&P 500, but a traditional stocks/bonds portfolio (40/20/40 Stocks/International Stocks/Bond allocation). We will assume that similar amounts were contributed on the same dates, and similar amounts were deployed. We will compare our Income-centric portfolio with a hypothetical stock/bond portfolio with 40/20/40 allocation to Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), iShares MSCI EAFE - International (EFA), and (Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND).

[Source: Author/Financially Free Investor]

As of 07/02/2020 8% Income portfolio 60:40 Stock/Bond portfolio Cost Basis $200,000 $200,000 Total Portfolio Value $268,170 $272,122 Net Dividends Earned $96,637 $26,763

Closing Remarks

Until 2019, the 8% Income portfolio had done very well along with the broader market. In spite of holding 10%-15% cash reserve all along, the portfolio had returned a CAGR of over 10.5% since inception. In addition, it provided loads of cash every month as income, which also helped in keeping portfolio volatility lower than the market.

However, in 2020, with the pandemic, widespread economic shutdowns, and oil-price crash, everything changed. The portfolio lost more than the broader market and recovered much slower. Even then, this portfolio behaved as we would have expected. We already know that this portfolio would not hold well during panics when investors like to move away from risk assets. But one thing it never failed was to provide consistently high income, as much as nearly 11% on our cost basis. Sure, some funds have cut or adjusted their distributions, but those are minor in the overall scheme of things. If the investor has the stomach to tolerate the drawdowns amid a panic situation and patience and time to let the portfolio recover, then this portfolio should not disappoint. In fact, during the panic, we added more than $22,000 into buying additional shares, which should help in the future. For us, this is a buy and hold-forever portfolio, as we rarely sell. For this reason, we want to keep only the best funds in the portfolio and not worry about market gyrations. In some ways, this is like an "annuity" portfolio without many of the downsides of an annuity. Sure, this portfolio is not for everyone. If you do not need high income or you could not tolerate a high level of drawdowns and would be tempted to sell at the worst times, do not own it.

We would like to remind the readers that the CEF portfolio should not be considered a "core" portfolio. We do not recommend allocating more than 30-35% of the investment assets to this type of portfolio, though these decisions should be considered on a personal basis. Below is the allocation model that we like to follow:



