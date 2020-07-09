If you don't own Kesko today, you should put the company on your watch list and consider an investment.

Kesko is one of the better grocery companies in all of the Nordics, due to its combined grocery-car trade-building trade model. Its market penetration is almost unheard of.

I actively follow Kesko, writing about company earnings, updates, and relevant data to the investment thesis. My own stake in Kesko is well above 2.5% of my portfolio.

Well-established grocery companies are a great investment. Why? Because everyone needs to eat, everyone needs groceries, and everyone needs the products they offer. Unlike the fragmented market in other nations, the grocery trade in Scandinavia has kept its oligopoly-like structure even during the past few decades.

The reason I choose to write here is that a reader asked what is the one non-American company that I would currently advise investors to look into for a potential investment. To that, my answer is the company in this article - Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYF).

Kesko - How has the company been doing?

If you're familiar with all of my work, you know that I'm fond of investing in our neighbors, Finland. The nation combines what I consider to be the best characteristics of a homogenous economy with appealing dividend trends and extremely well-run companies, with a very high degree of shareholder-friendly ownership from the direction of the government.

While Kesko doesn't have direct government ownership, it exemplifies what I consider to be good about a well-run company in Finland.

Otherwise, Kesko is one of Finland's biggest companies in the:

Grocery Trade

Car trade

Building trade

The mix can seem illogical at first, but for a nation the size of Finland, such a mix can bring about an appealing, profitable business. Add to that the company occupies a market-leading position or at least on par with the market leaders, and you understand why they persist in mixing these segments.

In terms of pure grocery, they're second-largest in Finland, with the largest not publically listed. Kesko grocery trade stands at around 35-38% of the market share of groceries in Finland with 1,200 K-stores and 1.2 million daily customer visits. The stores are called K-Market, K-Citymarket, and K-Supermarket respectively, owing to their respective size and target customer group.

(Source: 2020 Company Presentation)

As we can see above, the company boasts its 3 divisions as profitable with over 1,800 stores in 7 countries outside of Finland, and seen as a whole (and not just groceries), Kesko is the largest retailer in Finland by far.

For those paying attention to such things, Kesko is also considered the world's most sustainable grocery company.

We can see a geographical spread of the company's operations here.

(Source: 2020 Company presentation)

It is to be noted that the company's operations outside of Finland itself relate mostly to the technical and different trade. Kesko does not have a significant presence in the grocery market anywhere outside of its home geography - at least not yet.

As we can also see, the grocery trade amounts for a significant majority of the sales as well as profits. While the company may not be the largest consumer retailer in the grocery trade, Kesko has the number #1 spot in the B2B grocery trade in Finland and boasts, despite a homogenous market, to be one of the most profitable grocery players in all of Europe.

It could be considered surprising that the company's car trade is as small as it is, given the brands that Kesko's car trade operations represent. Kesko operates the entire Volkswagen Group's (OTCPK:VWAGY) business in Finland, meaning they represent Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Porsche, Bentley, and MAN - not just cars but also trucks.

The company is a market leader with sales just south of €1B per year - but the simple fact is, Finland is a rather modest market in terms of car trade.

Additionally, Kesko actually values its dividend policy. Take a look.

(Source: 2020 Company Presentation)

Despite some bad years, Kesko has always taken the long road since 2010 and sought to create dividend stability over time. They have also, despite recommendations, not cut the dividend due to COVID-19. Finnish companies, in general, have been very good with not cutting the dividends unless the situation specifically demanded this, but I find Kesko's dividend stability over time - almost 10 years - to be worth noting, especially for international investors.

Additionally, recent trends confirm the positive overall view of Kesko. Market share for groceries, building trade, and cars has either been relatively stable or massively growing. Online grocery trade has grown by 800%. Grocery store trade in K-stores has grown by almost 8% YoY, and the company has finished divesting one of its assets - Konekesko. 1Q20 came in extremely good despite initial coronavirus impacts, with an overall 5.8% organic net sales growth. Despite coronavirus, even the car trade recorded positive net sales growth, albeit due to M&A.

(Source: 2020 Company Presentation)

Much like other grocery companies, Kesko records extremely low levels of net debt. Prior, it was actually below 0.4X in terms of interest-bearing net debt to EBITDA - now that number is somewhat up due to M&As, but it's still below 1X, at 0.9X.

The company has almost €270M worth of cash and equivalents available and only around €500M in overall debt (closer to €490), most of which are also fairly recent with well-laddered overall debt maturities. Things in terms of financials for Kesko are simply looking extremely good.

In terms of guidance, the company expects an operating profit of somewhat below FY19 due to COVID-19, but in no way at a level that should be worrying for the company's dividend obligations/plans or payments. The company does not provide net sales guidance due to the crisis, but given that the lion's share of its profit is made from a, for consumers, non-optional sales segment (groceries) with a domestic 37% FY19/1Q20 market share, with a growing trend, we can quite safely assume that Kesko will be providing its investors with safety, security, and proceeds for quite a while to come.

Let's look at one of the reasons I recommend looking at this company, aside from the very positive presentation I just gave.

Kesko - What is the valuation?

Now, the valuation for Kesko has appreciated over the past few years - there's no doubt about that. However, it currently trades at an NTM P/E of around 16.5X. If we consider Kesko as part of a peer-based comparison, the company is still cheap from a sales and earnings perspective. While the company has traded as low as 14X at times, a look at historical P/E metrics shows us that today's valuation holds a positive potential upside.

(Source: Börsdata, Kesko P/E-valuation)

The reason I'm going to focus on earnings and sales multiples is that P/E, for instance, is a good proxy for seeing how the companies are being estimated in relation to peers and the market as a whole. As I've pointed out in previous articles specifically touching Scandinavian grocery companies, these tend to trade at levels of at or around 20-30X earnings. While these, such as Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), are typically a more pure-bred grocery company, Kesko, nonetheless, holds enough grocery trade to make the comparison valid and the higher end of the valuation spectrum a reasonable long-term expectation.

I'm not as positive as expecting a 30X multiple as a target for Kesko, but my price target is at a €20/share, marking a 21-23X P/E-multiple and a current ~35% potential upside. This also represents a somewhat average mid-point of the past 10 years valuation range. Given the positive forecasts, I view this target as not only achievable but also more realistic compared to today's price.

(Source: Kesko, P/S Multiple)

We can see similar trends of undervaluation if we look at sales multiples. While Kesko's sales multiple doesn't suffer the same disparaging volatility we see in earnings, a sales multiple of 0.5X which has grown steadily, the fact is that it still is positive compared to Swedish peers such as Axfood, trading closer to 0.8-0.9x. In a way, this could confirm the potential undervaluation I view as present here.

The question regarding the company's valuation, in my mind, boils down to whether Kesko, a company which also holds the undoubtedly riskier trades of building and cars, can be valued at the same sort of premium as a more pure-bred grocery company such as Axfood. The answer to this, in my mind, is "No" - but that's not where we are either.

In fact, in terms of earnings, Kesko is valued well below such peers, and given that a vast majority of operating profits originate in the grocery trade, I view the company as markedly safer than the market seems to do here. I view the recent positive 1Q20 as a conformation that Kesko's core segments manage with ease to keep up and weigh up the cyclical issues with the company's other sectors - mainly cars which posted negative, non-M&A included sales numbers.

The real tickler here is the fact that Kesko offers a very generous, covered dividend to its investors. While the current 4%+ yield is good, consider for a moment that I, investing in extreme undervaluation years ago, currently hold a 7.01% YoC on the second-largest Finnish grocer and that the company continues to pay out reliable dividends despite an international pandemic.

The thesis here is, for lack of a better word, easy.

Thesis

Even for non-Swedish investors, Kesko should hold some appeal. The high, covered yield combined with excellent growth (forecasted, not just historical) and the fact that you're not getting exposure to a currency other than euro should lighten the load of investing in some of the thinly-traded ADRs that non-European investors would need to adopt to buy Kesko.

Kesko doesn't have an S&P rating. It fails there, but it holds a Finnish company, which has an equivalent rating of AA-. It also has very little debt. Kesko does have a moat considered by Morningstar, albeit a "narrow" one. The company's yield and undervaluation push the company up in terms of my QO-score system, but nothing can change the fact that this sort of European company can ever be other than a class 4 stock until it starts adopting proper credit ratings and metrics that can be qualitatively compared to international peers.

Still, part of the reason for my outperformance over time has been my significant stake in Swedish and non-US stocks. Part of the reason my dividend coverage is as high as it is in terms of my portfolio, is that Finnish companies have a very high average yield compared to their NA counterparts. Part of the reason you're reading this article is, no doubt, that you're curious what European companies can offer and which ones to invest in.

Well - here's one. Kesko - and there's much to like about it.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Kesko is currently trading at an around 35% undervaluation in relation to my price target of 20-22X P/E for a grocery company in these regions. The company, therefore, constitutes a "BUY" stance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KKOYF, KKOYY, AXFOF, AXFOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.