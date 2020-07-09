Valuations of these companies, while historical near the high end, are not high enough to not invest and potentially miss out on further gains over a longer period of time.

Introduction

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (IGV) may be one of the best ETFs an investor can buy. The ETF holds US and Canadian software names. While past performance is not at all indicative of future performance, the ETF has managed to consistently crush the S&P500 and has even beat the Nasdaq by a substantial amount over the last decade.

Going forward, I believe software will only continue to be a major part of businesses and people's lives. IGV provides investors with exposure to a broad range of software companies that, overall, should continue to do well as the industry continues to grow. Furthermore, more recent technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence provide more specialized avenues of growth for software names.

Portfolio Construction

As of December 2018, IGV tracks the S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index. Before December 2018, the ETF tracked the S&P North American Technology-Software Index. The expanded index includes exposure to the interactive home entertainment and interactive media and services sectors in addition to just software, which includes companies like Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) and even Snap Inc (SNAP). The latter 2 are held by the fund.

IGV's tracked index caps individual holdings at 8.5% and the aggregate weight of companies with a weighting greater than 4.5% cannot exceed 45% in total. The fund currently trades for over 40 times earnings and around 10 times book value. It is by no means cheap on a price to earnings basis. The fund charges a reasonable expense ratio of 0.46%.

The ETF is quite liquid, often trading more than 1 million shares in a day. The options market on this ETF is definitely tradeable, but a ways away from the tightest bid/ask spreads out there. Still, an investor shouldn't have too much trouble getting filled on an options play near the mid-price.

Valuations of Top Holdings

Taking a look at the fund's top 5 holdings illustrates a wide range of valuations. At the low end, Oracle (ORCL) trades for an enterprise value of around 5 times forward revenue, while Adobe (ADBE) trades for a much higher enterprise value of 17 times forward revenue. The rest fall somewhere in between.

None of these strike me as absurdly high (I occasionally invest in software companies trading around 20 times EV/Revenue, but rarely pay up more than that). Adobe is certainly up there and is at recent historical highs, but the others are still within recent historical multiples, leading me to believe that these companies are, while high, are not substantially overvalued at this time.

Final Thoughts

The software industry continues to play a larger role in companies and people's lives than ever before, and this is a trend I believe will continue for quite some time yet. While there are the older companies in the space, such as Microsoft or Oracle, there are also many younger software companies Trade Desk (TTD) or Zscaler (ZS) (all of which are held by IGV) that not only still have significant addressable markets but are actually creating new demand for their products. Software companies are the technological innovators creating the future. IGV is a very solid way to invest in these companies.

