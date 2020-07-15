Nikon’s camera business will no longer define the company’s value. Its precision segment emerges as the real star. Maintaining a competitive position in the flat panel display and semiconductor lithography equipment will generate most of Nikon’s value going forward.

While Nikon lost some market share in the camera market, it will likely maintain or take it back by expanding its mirrorless proposition in the consolidating market.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Andriy Blokhin: Based on my analysis, Nikon offers a potential upside of 50%+ from the current stock price of ¥880 or $8.19 for OTC:NINOY. Unlike its other counterparts, such as Canon, Fujifilm and Sony, Nikon has the largest exposure to the shrinking camera market. Hence, the stock market punished Nikon by a much wider margin compared to its competitors. However, a more granular look at the imaging market shows that it will likely stabilize in the next five years, as sales to professional/amateur photographers and videographers will create a floor for the market. Moreover, Nikon has the potential to gain market share due to its strong push into videography and mirrorless technology, and ongoing market consolidation. Given this, I think that the stock market takes an overly pessimistic look on Nikon’s prospects to survive and be profitable in the imaging business.

With this in mind, the imaging segment will play a much smaller role for the company going forward. It is Nikon’s precision segment that will generate the bulk of the company’s value. Back in 2015-2016, the company derived over 50% of its revenues/profits from the imaging segment. For the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2020, the imagining segment generated losses on revenues that are less than 40% of the consolidated figure. I estimate that imaging sales will account for less than 20%-25% of Nikon’s total revenues within the next 5 years.

While the market overemphasizes losses from the imaging segment, it is not factoring in profits from the precision segment. By selling advanced lithography equipment used in the production of semiconductors and flat panel display (FPD) screens, Nikon’s precision segment will be able to absorb losses from the stabilizing imaging segment and derive the majority of the company’s value in the long-term.

SA: To follow up, you identified a number of reasons for the mispricing – can you address each of them and why the market has it wrong?

Andriy Blokhin: The fact that the imaging market is in a shrinking mode is old news. Smartphones decimated compact cameras sales and are rapidly chipping away at low-end camera models. COVID-19 will only accelerate this trend. The stock market panicked, and Nikon’s shares cratered to its multi-year lows because cameras/lenses are luxury purchases for many people, especially in times of an economic crisis. However, my analysis shows that the stock market overprices the imaging segment decline and underprices Nikon’s ability to earn profits in a smaller camera market going forward.

It can be argued that in certain respects smartphones will never be able to replace dedicated cameras, which are designed for one and only one purpose. Smartphones have evolved at an impressive pace and things which were impossible before are a reality now, such as bokeh (blurry backgrounds) and lower picture noise. A lot of this has been achieved thanks to software algorithms and putting more than one camera on the phone body. However, unlike smartphones, interchangeable lens ("IL") cameras have a wide range of lenses to choose from. Cameras have special designs and ergonomics and contain full-frame sensors, which create much better image quality. While these advantages are of little importance to the casual shooter, professionals and amateurs/hobbyists heavily rely on these features that smartphones cannot replicate. Based on my granular assessment of the market, this is exactly the group of photographers that will prop up the imaging market and will create a lower bound to further declines. Also, IL cameras are rapidly evolving to record high-quality videos, which is especially appealing to videographers working on a budget since dedicated video cameras can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Given these factors, I think that this is where the stock market overestimates future sales declines in Nikon’s camera business.

Also, Nikon’s imaging segment has experienced a higher sales decline compared to the overall market, because the company was late with entering the mirrorless market. Being one of the first movers into mirrorless, Sony has been relentlessly taking market share from Nikon’s (and Canon too) DSLR business, since mirrorless cameras are smaller, lighter and have many other advantages. However, now that the company is pushing hard into the mirrorless technology, further market share losses are unlikely. The company is releasing new mirrorless cameras and outstanding lens glass that will likely catch the attention of new and existing customers, making a compelling case for a switch to Nikon’s mirrorless system. While the bottom line for Nikon’s imaging segment suffers for now, the market underestimates future profitability. The company incurs a lot of R&D and capital expenditures as a result of its push to release a lot of new mirrorless lenses and cameras. Nikon completely redesigned its lens mount from the ground up. Once this work is finished, I expect capital outlays to subside, helping the bottom line.

Lastly, as the imaging market declines, consolidation is inevitable. In June, Olympus announced an exit from the camera market after more than 80 years by selling its imaging business to Japan Industrial Partners. Other casualties are likely to follow. In a smaller market, there is room for only two or three large players, while the remainder will be relegated to certain niches. I think Canon, Sony and Nikon are the only top three candidates as it stands now. We are likely facing a smaller camera market with smaller R&D budgets to preserve profitability in the future.

While the focus has been on the imaging segment, the market underestimates the potential of Nikon’s precision business to absorb the imaging segment losses while it is being restructured. The company’s precision segment operates in semiconductors and flat panel display (FPD) lithography markets. Lithography scanners are responsible for printing miniature features on either glass or silicon substrate used in the production of chips and LCD/OLED display.

Nikon maintains a dominant position in the flat panel display ("FPD") lithography, with Canon as the only other major competitor. These lithography tools are an indispensable part of the FPD manufacturing, and many companies (e.g. Applied Materials) that also supply equipment to FPD producers indirectly depend on Nikon’s lithography tools. This is especially true for a new generation of 10.5 mother glass sizes, where Nikon is the only lithography system supplier for now. The company’s 10.5 G equipment will be key to producing large size 8K/4K OLED/LCD displays.

And then there is the semiconductors business with ASML, Nikon and Canon as the only major suppliers of lithography scanners/steppers. Nikon, along with Canon, has lost almost its entire market share to ASML, which rapidly rose as the dominant player after the invention of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light source. Nikon decided to stick with and improve its existing deep ultraviolet (DUV) technology. For now, Canon competes with ASML and Nikon only within an older segment of lithography tools that are cheaper and are used in the production of less advanced nodes. Though Canon is pushing with nanoimprint semiconductor technology that is fundamentally different from the exposure lithography, it has yet to prove itself on a mass production scale. While it seems that Nikon’s DUV technology is at risk of being replaced by EUV, the outlook is more nuanced and positive based on my assessment. First, there is a growing demand for less advanced chips that will need less advanced lithography such as DUV. Second, Nikon has put a lot of resources to make DUV competitive with EUV technology and this remains true for certain node sizes. Finally, even at 10nm nodes, DUV remains competitive for the production of DRAM memory, as evidenced by Samsung and Micron using argon fluoride immersion scanners in their manufacturing facilities.

Because of these factors put together, Nikon’s precision segment will likely outshine the rest of the company and will bring the most value that the market underestimates based on my assessment. While cyclicality is a concern, it seems that the demand for FPD and semiconductors lithography equipment does not follow the same cycle based on historic performance. In the past three to five years in the semiconductor lithography market, supply was tight, which led to a less pronounced cycle. Add to this a large cash and equity holdings balance of total ¥400 billion net of total debt (including pensions and other financial liabilities) of ¥144 billion, and you have a rock-solid balance sheet that lets Nikon weather the COVID-19 induced economic crisis and come out leaner and more profitable going forward.

On a final note to this question, I want to mention that I did not put much value on Nikon’s metrology segment and it remains a wildcard for now. Among all the segments, metrology has over 20% of its external revenues allocated to R&D compared to an average of 10% for the other segments. Nikon is pushing hard to become more dominant in the precision machine tools market and this is likely where all the effort goes. The company released a highly specialized and expensive laser metal cutting machine that it markets through its partners. Going forward, a lot of innovation and growth will likely come out of the metrology segment. For now, the growth prospects of the metrology segment are to be determined.

SA: If the stock price doesn’t improve to reflect the SOTP value, does Dan Loeb (or someone like him) get involved given his activist history at other Japanese tech companies such as Sony and Fanuc?

Andriy Blokhin: It is quite possible. With Fanuc, Dan Loeb pushed hard for the company to do something with its cash pile by paying more generous dividends or doing share buybacks. For the past year, Nikon has aggressively engaged in share buybacks, as its stock price declined. In the fiscal year of 2020, they spent ¥40 billion on buybacks, while still paying ¥23.5 billion in dividends (Nikon’s current market cap stands at about ¥320 billion). About 75% of the ¥40 billion buybacks came in the second half of the fiscal year when the share price averaged below ¥1,300. If my valuation assessment of the company is correct, share buybacks may have brought some value to the company, assuming that it had no other projects with better returns. Nikon has not yet announced its dividend policy for 2020-2021. Assuming that it stays the same at ¥40 per share, the dividend yield stands at about 4.6%.

Besides capital allocation, I think that one area where Japanese companies lagged behind their foreign peers was corporate governance. Even though in 2015, the Tokyo Stock Exchange called on listed companies to have at least two independent directors, this request is non-binding. Nikon has drastically improved its external directors’ ratio with five out of twelve directors being independent. I cannot comment on how much knowledge and effectiveness these directors bring, but what I notice is that some of the same people serve as external directors and executives at several other companies simultaneously. So I am curious if external directors have enough time to allocate their limited resources to each of their responsibilities.

Certainly, a complete outsider from another country may bring a fresh perspective and push for more changes, such as improved corporate cost structure, better corporate oversight and efficient capital allocation. The involvement of activist investors may also be a positive signal for the stock market that the company may double down on raising its return on capital. As for the business side of the things, it remains unclear to me. One can push for a divestiture of a camera business, but what if this decision is wrong in light of a consolidating market and Nikon’s high reputation among photographers/videographer who will be able to support a smaller Nikon’s imaging segment? Time will tell.

SA: This is a very under the radar idea – how did you find this during the idea gen process?

Andriy Blokhin: I shoot photos and videos professionally using Nikon and Sony cameras. I also generally follow Japanese culture and study the Japanese language out of interest, and traveled to the country last year. Their corporate culture and decision-making, in particular, are markedly different from what I have learnt in the U.S. This is why I got interested in analyzing Japanese companies, which has started with Fanuc in 2015. Being familiar with Nikon’s imaging products in my profession, I took a closer look at Nikon’s financials after the recent stock rout. At first, I thought that it was a value trap with declining/cyclical sales and a large cash balance. But after digging further, I realized that Nikon’s precision products have a strong economic moat and will likely enjoy robust demand for the foreseeable future. At the same time, I saw that while the imaging business is shrinking, it will stabilize with a high likelihood of turning a profit again.

I plan to continue analyzing Japanese stocks because there are a lot of companies in Japan that are exporting competitive products and are sitting on large cash piles, which will help them weather this economic crisis.

Thanks to Andriy for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NINOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.