Partly driven by the stay-at-home trend that has increased the usage of its video offering and potentially the outperformance of Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Agora (NASDAQ:API) has seen quite a successful IPO. Expecting to trade at ~$20 per share, its share price soared to ~$50 on the opening day late June and currently trades at ~$55 in early July. Agora builds an RTE (Real-Time Engagement) PaaS (Platform as a Service), allowing businesses to add RTE functionalities such as video call, voice call, or live interactive video streaming into any apps in just a few simple steps with its SDK (Software Development Kit). We think that Agora should continue to benefit from the increasing RTE video trends, which in turn drives the adoption of its video offering across various use cases. Nonetheless, as expected, the usage-based pricing also implies revenue concentration risk, increasing dependency on the top few clients. We will stay neutral on the stock for now, with a potential upgrade once there is a good entry point.

Agora's PaaS technology is disruptive in that it allows developers to embed any high-quality RTE functionalities into any app easily with the SDK. In a way, technology enables any business to outsource the heavy lifting required in building and maintaining RTE-based infrastructure.

Agora also has its own hardware that it deploys across +200 data centers globally, effectively enabling it to have greater control over its network. Agora has developed a proprietary algorithm that can find the most efficient path to relay real-time data at very low latency. As such, it also becomes relatively straightforward for Agora to achieve operating leverage as usage increases.

Gross margin, for instance, has been relatively solid at ~68%, with Agora well-positioned to expand it in the future as it opts to reduce its price subsidy:

To date, we have chosen to pass on the cost savings from lower pricing and higher utilization to our customers in the form of lower prices to drive increased usage of our platform while maintaining gross margin. We intend to continue this pricing strategy in the near term. This strategy may not result in increased revenue or the growth of our business and may delay or otherwise impair our ability to achieve profitability. Over the longer term, we may leverage these costs savings to expand gross margin.

The price subsidy may be a smart strategy at the beginning, as it should provide Agora with a better opportunity to expand its client base through upselling along the way. To that extent, the net expansion rate has indeed been solid at +130%. We think that as 5G goes mainstream in the next few years, there is a secular growth potential for video-based RTE across many use cases. So far, there are four core sectors Agora focuses on, which are Retail, Gaming, Social, and Education. Agora also already generates most of its revenue from the video offering, though its voice offering sees more minutes of usage. In the near term, the stay-at-home trend should continue driving video usage, effectively accelerating growth. Considering its ~$64 million 2019 revenue, the ~$35 million revenue seen in Q1 2020 alone means Agora is on track to at least double the 2019 figure this year.

The main issue we see in Agora is the high revenue concentration. As expected, given the usage-based pricing model, top customers tend to have the most real-time engagements in their apps, which will drive most of Agora's revenue. Based on its F-1, its top-10 customers drove +50% and +38% of its revenue in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Agora now trades at +$55 per share, representing a market cap of ~$5.7 billion. Considering its last year's revenue of ~$64 million, Agora would then have a ~89x P/S, which means that the stock is not cheap at all. Even assuming that Agora can double its revenue this year, considering the strong Q1 amid the ongoing pandemic tailwind, its P/S would still trade at ~44x. Agora is also still in the investment phase, meaning that cash-flow profitability may be less relevant at the moment. Despite its negative ~10% FCF margin, Agora would still pass the rule of 40 by quite sizable margins, given its ~169% growth in revenue in Q1. We believe that the overall positive sentiment and hype around video conferencing and stay-at-home stocks might have driven up Agora's price post-IPO. We are keen to wait until they fade out slightly to provide a better entry point opportunity.

