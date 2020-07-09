Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

One of the names we have traded several times is Helen of Troy Limited (HELE). As you will recall, the stock got hammered along with the entire market, thanks to the COVID-19 crisis. It did seem like a vulnerable company on the surface since it operates heavily in the beauty and related self-care/home products category. In recent weeks, the market has revalued the name higher. Is there more room to run? The company is showing that it will not let the slowdown defeat it. It is seeing a major boost from some of its health items. The company is well-managed, and the stock is now at pre-COVID-19 levels and looks like it wants to run higher. We cannot blame any of our members who made a winning trade here on our advice for taking profit, though we do see positive momentum continuing in the near term. We are going to trim here at $203, but keep a core position on. In this column, we check in on performance and discuss what we see ahead for the name.

Fiscal Q1 summary

The stock has rallied after it reported a solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 result, which really showed that the company was doing well in this crisis. This quarter really was operating for the entire COVID-19 crisis, and it really didn't impact this quarter negatively as a whole. The company's growth continued ahead of the landing of the virus, and strategic plans are in place to divest more assets and become more focused on its leadership brands. As the COVID-19 crisis landed, shifts in consumer patterns led to changes in sales trends for the company. Specifically, it showed revenues well ahead of expectations and up solidly from last year on the back of strong product demand and earnings growth that was strong and far better than expected.

Sales in context

The strength from this quarter started with sales much higher than the Street was expecting. The pace of sales growth had stalled a year or so ago but has since resumed. The company offloaded losing business lines to increase margins and profitability while focusing on transformation phases and targeted acquisitions. Revenue growth was once again solid:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This report showed strength in most business lines. We were expecting sales to be up in the low digits, so with sales coming in up 11.8%, our expectations and those of the Street were far surpassed. Sales came in at $420 million, crushing consensus estimates by nearly $73 million, and surpassing our estimates by nearly $40 million. We are encouraged by these results. Let us dig deeper.

Key lines of business

We believe it is important to look closely at the key lines of business here for the company to understand changes in sales trends.

The core business saw beautiful organic improvement of 11.1% primarily reflecting growth in domestic brick and mortar and international sales in the Health and Home segment, and consolidated online sales. But not all sales trends were positive. Housewares net sales decreased 3.0%, or $4.3 million. The Health & Home segment saw growth of 29%. Beauty and Housewares both held up very well all things considered in the face of many store closures and the unprecedented level of unemployment and personal disruption due to COVID-19. While we saw Housewares sales fall, Beauty sales grew 5% including Drybar. International performance was a standout in the quarter, growing faster than consolidated sales. Sales for so-called Leadership Brands grew 15.7%. Online sales grew significantly to now represent approximately 28% of consolidated sales, reflecting a shift in consumer patterns away from brick and mortar shopping. As a whole, it was a winning quarter and drove profit higher.

Profit

Gross profit remains strong but had been narrower as the stock suffered from 2017 to 2018. There was increased promotional spending in many quarters, as well as higher general expenses to get sales going again.

We saw positive trends here this quarter. Gross profit margin increased 1.8 points to 42.6%, compared to 40.8% last year. But there were higher advertising costs, and we saw selling and administrative expenses increase 5.2 points to 29% of net sales. Operating income came in at $57 million in the quarter, compared to income of $47.2 million a year ago. The increase in margins was mostly due to a better product mix, higher net sales, and cost reduction efforts. It was a winning quarter, and profit is what matters at the end of the day. Earnings were solid in the quarter on the back of higher revenues and better gross margins. Take a look at the trends in earnings in the last few Q1s:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, growth in earnings really took off, at least on an adjusted basis. The company's GAAP income per share from continuing operations was $2.37. This compares to GAAP EPS of $1.61 for the same period last year, a solid improvement. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations grew 23% to $2.53, compared to $2.06 for the same period last year, and that beat our expectations by $0.40. We thought it would be a positive quarter, but this was impressive.

Looking ahead

The stock was a winner before the COVID-19 market selloff and has been a winner with the market rebound. The market has revalued the name higher. Sales trends have shifted but improved. CEO Julian Mininberg stated:

While we are pleased with our first quarter results, the net impact of the pandemic on our consumers and supply is still very fluid and uncertain and, as a result, we will not be providing fiscal 2021 guidance at this time. Despite the uncertainty, we are generally encouraged by the current trends and prospects for our business and are therefore using the strength from the first quarter to lean back in on many of the key initiatives chosen to further help us deliver on our Phase II Transformation goals. We believe we have struck the right balance between the uncertainties of the external environment and our strong commitment to doing what is bold and right for executing the strategic choices underlying our multi-year trajectory of transformation.

So, despite growth in Q1, the company is not immune to the uncertainty. Looking ahead, we still expect Hydro Flask to continue benefiting from multiple long-term growth drivers. These include further expanding distribution and shelf space, and growing demand as economies open up in the U.S. Some of the COVID-19 crisis has a net positive as we have noted. For example, thermometers under the Vicks and Braun brands, humidifiers, and inhalants under the Vicks brands, and air and water purifiers under the Honeywell and Pure brands are in high demand.

It is impossible to handicap at this juncture, which is why fiscal 2021 guidance was not given. To save cash, on the personnel side, management temporarily reduced salaries and wages across almost all parts of the company. Helen of Troy is also drastically reducing discretionary spending. As fiscal 2021 moves forward, we expect personal health and wellness brands to do well. Depending on the success of cost controls, we are looking at EPS somewhere between $8 and $9. In normal times, we have felt the stock was always a buy under 20X forward EPS. This would put us there under $180 on the high end. We think the stock is about fairly valued and would consider taking a little profit here, with a look to reenter the stock under $180.

