Roll yield continues to erode value from VIXM, which suggests that investors should not hold this ETF for lengthy periods of time.

As you can see in the following chart, over the past few months, the ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) hasn't seen much follow-through of the early-year rally.

It is my belief that in the coming months, we will see VIXM head lower. I base this belief on two main factors: the outright level of the VIX at this time as well as the impacts of roll yield which simply cannot be escaped. Let's dive in and explore these two topics.

VIX Markets

To start this piece off, let's take an objective look at the outright level of the VIX to gauge future probabilistic movements. At present, the VIX is sitting at a little over 31.

As seen in the above chart, the odds simply don't favor volatility bulls at this point. Based on the past 27 years of data, of all the times which we have seen the VIX in this territory, it was lower 76% of the time over the next month. In other words, a simple examination of the historic probabilities of VIX levels and movements is strongly suggestive of lower levels of the VIX over the next month.

Additionally, when the VIX has historically been around this level, the average movement has been strongly to the downside over the next month.

This chart suggests that based on historic analysis of the VIX, on average we see declines of about 10% in months following the VIX sitting around these levels.

Another metric which makes the case for a bearish VIX from here is the current level of the VIX compared to its long-run average. Based on the last 27 years of data, the VIX is currently sitting 1.5 standard deviations above the long-run average level of the index.

Again, a fairly conclusive result which says that there's a very high probability that the index is headed lower from here. Numerically, the numbers suggest that there's a 78% chance that the VIX will drop over the next month with an average decline in the territory of 9%.

The reasoning behind each of these metrics is quite simple yet robust: over lengthy periods of time, the VIX tends to stay within a fairly consistent range.

Simply said, the VIX has historically been lower than today's reading about 92% of all months since 1990.

What this essentially means is that at present, the VIX is fairly far beyond any sort of normal reading and the weight of historic analysis overwhelmingly suggests that the VIX will head lower from here. In other words, the VIX is highly mean-reverting and over the long run, it pays to fade the extremes.

An argument certainly can be made that we may see a selloff in the S&P 500 and therefore the VIX will rally in the short term. My take on the market is that we are in recovery as evidenced by improving economic metrics as well as a supportive Federal Reserve. In light of these factors, I am bullish and long the S&P 500 market and believe that the upside is more likely than the downside. Due to the inverse correlation between movements in the VIX and movements in the market, this has me fundamentally bearish the VIX.

I believe the numbers overwhelmingly suggest that the VIX is headed lower with the above studies showing that there is around a 70% chance that we will see the VIX drop over the next month with an average drop of around 10%. This is bad for VIXM holders and suggests that lower levels are ahead. However, when you're trading VIXM, there's a good chance that you're making a separate bet beyond just the outright level of volatility: roll yield. Let's discuss this in the next section.

The Nuance of VIXM

In the volatility ETP space, VIXM fills a very interesting gap. It gives a long exposure to the Mid-Term S&P 500 VIX Futures Index provided by S&P Global. This index is a different approach to the ever-so-popular short-term index in that VIXM tracks the fourth through the seventh month VIX futures contracts.

In my opinion, the primary reason why individuals are attracted to VIXM is that it allows individuals to gain exposure to the outright movements of the VIX while reducing the impacts of roll yield. The concept of roll yield is fairly simple: futures tend to converge to the spot price of a commodity through time, and since VIX futures are in contango (above the spot price) about 85% of the time, this means that roll yield is largely negative across the VIX ETPs.

The interesting thing about roll yield though is that the impacts tend to be most keenly felt in futures at the front of the curve. This may seem a bit complex, but it's quite intuitive: since roll yield is the convergence between futures and spot, and since the front month futures contracts are set to in effect become the spot commodity after expiry, the convergence must occur prior to expiry, meaning that any differential left between spot and futures must erode during the month. This results in an interesting pattern in the data in which the shortest-term futures contracts see the greatest degree of convergence while the longer-dated contracts don't see the same impact.

In the above chart, I have taken the average differential between futures contracts and the spot price by the trading day in a trading month over the past decade. If you look closely, you'll see that on average the front contract tends to fall by about 5% in a typical month as it approaches the spot price while the seventh month contract only falls by a "slight" 2% or so per month. I put quotations around "slight" in the prior sentence because if you've ever studied roll yield, then you're likely aware that VIX futures are seeing losses from roll yield magnitudes higher than other commodities (which in my mind makes for a very poor long-term investment thesis, but I digress).

The prior chart shows exactly why most individuals are attracted to VIXM in my opinion. The further out along the futures curve you hold exposure, the less of an impact from roll yield. However, I've got some bad news: you still can't escape roll yield. Roll yield takes an inexorable toll upon returns as evidenced by the long-run performance of the index which VIXM directly tracks.

This chart is provided directly by S&P Global and shows the long-run performance of the index VIXM is attempting to track through trading VIX futures. It has declined at an annualized pace of about 21% per year for the past decade. This essentially means that the longer your holding period when it comes to VIXM, the greater the chances that you will see losses on your investment.

Investors in VIXM need to be cognizant of the above chart. If you are trading VIXM, you must see changes in the very short term or else you will likely lose money. For example, this year we have witnessed the greatest run-up in the history over the VIX - and VIXM only temporarily erased about two years of losses due to roll yield. And roll yield hasn't stopped - it is still at work and will continue to erode value in shares.

Ultimately, I advise against holding exposure in VIXM at this time. The odds are against further short-term upside in the VIX and roll yield remains an unstoppable force in long-term VIX ETP returns.

Conclusion

Short-term statistics overwhelmingly suggest that the VIX is more likely to head lower over next month. The market is fundamentally supported by improving economic variables as well as a supportive Federal Reserve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.