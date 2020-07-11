PIMCO is an elite fund manager that has taken advantage of similar fears in the past.

Some are afraid of volatility, but it's usually an opportunity.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

The unknown creates both risk and opportunity for investors. It's the unpleasant surprises that can lead to losses, while at the same time, the fear of the unknown frequently causes investments to be priced lower than the actual risk calls for.

We've all had that moment, when it's dark and you think you heard something and your mind conjures up all sorts of unlikely scenarios, or you are watching a scary movie and you literally jump like the monster is going to somehow come through the screen. There's a huge difference between perceived risk and actual risk.

The market is not immune. It collapsed in March as the horrors imagined in investors' heads went to the absolute worst-case scenarios.

While the broader market has recovered, one area where a lot of uncertainty remains is in debt, particularly high-yield debt. It does not take a logical leap to conclude that some businesses and individuals will be unable to pay their debt due to COVID-19. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve has pumped a lot of liquidity into the financial system which has improved the availability of capital for refinancing. So while there's actual risk, and many companies will file for bankruptcy, there's also a lot of perceived risk being reflected in prices for companies that shouldn't have a problem servicing and refinancing their debt.

With prices still low, buying debt right now is potentially extremely rewarding if you can differentiate between where the actual risk is and where the prices are low due to perceived risk. So how do we determine which is which?

Introducing PIMCO

PIMCO is definitely one of the best, we would argue the best, fund managers in the debt space. Sure, you could spend thousands of hours perusing through the various financials of hundreds of companies to figure out which are real opportunities and which are real risks. Or you can hire a group of pros to do it for you.

Owning a PIMCO fund is like having a 24/7, 365 body guard to check out any of those noises and keep an eye on your capital. It's times like these when PIMCO really earns their keep. When the bond markets are full of fear and everyone is running from the bumps in the night, PIMCO switches the "on" switch and takes advantage of the discounts while avoiding the real threats.

In the Great Financial Crisis, PIMCO was able to turn the crash in the bond markets into a huge investment opportunity that led to them absolutely crushing the market for years.

Consider one of our favorites, the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)

Data by YCharts

While it fell with the rest of the market, PIMCO was able to take advantage of depressed prices and buy up assets that would skyrocket much more than the broader market. By 2012, while the market was still slightly down from pre-crisis highs, those who bought PTY before the crash had gains of over 100%. Those who bought, or averaged down, during the crash did even better.

The reason is that at the bottom, PIMCO was able to accurately separate the winners from the losers and allocate into investments that would thrive during the recovery. While in the short term, the crash was "bad" for PTY, at least in terms of NAV, the reality was that it was a huge buying opportunity. PIMCO hit the "on" switch and positioned their portfolios for large capital gains. Buying assets that others feared, and when those fears proved to be false, investors rushed back in and PIMCO already was there laughing all the way to the bank.

PIMCO recognizes that a crash is not something to be feared – it's the ultimate "buy low" moment.

Which Fund?

PIMCO has a series of funds to choose from, and it's really hard to go wrong with any of them. Our two favorite funds are an older fund, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund ('PTY') yielding 10%, and a younger one, PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), yielding 11%.

Life's A Party With PTY

PTY had its IPO in 2002 and has soundly trounced the returns of SPY since inception. Notably, the significant out-performance came from the ashes of the GFC.

Data by YCharts

PTY is managed by Alfred Murata and Mohit Mittal, who have been with PIMCO since 2001 and 2007, respectively. So they have been through the fire.

Here's a look at PTY's current allocations:

PTY's main exposure is to mortgages and high-yield credit.

The mortgage market is a great example of an unreasonable sell-off. The mortgage market had extremely strong fundamentals prior to the March crash. When prices collapsed in March, many leveraged investors were forced to sell their mortgages at fire sale prices. Highly leveraged mREITs were facing margin calls and other funds were dumping MBS, even though there was not a significant increase in defaults.

As a CEF, PIMCO uses very conservative leverage in a sector that frequently uses very high leverage levels. So while others were dumping mortgages, PIMCO was able to buy more at very cheap prices.

The high-yield credit market is a sector that PIMCO is very familiar with. This is where it really benefits having the expertise and the manpower to differentiate between those investments that are trading at an extreme discount to the recoverable value and which are going to be losses.

Doubling Down On Mortgages With PCI

PCI is a newer fund founded in 2013. While the fund itself if new, it's managed by veterans including Alfred Murata and two older veterans Daniel Ivascyn and Mark Kiesel who have both been with PIMCO since the mid-90s.

PTY took off and soundly outperformed the market after the Great Financial Crisis. This is PCI's first opportunity to take advantage of depressed prices to do the same thing.

PCI has a slightly different balance of investments than PTY with a much stronger emphasis on mortgages.

Non-agency mortgage backed securities ('MBS') are not easily accessible to retail investors but offer outstanding potential returns. Historically, mortgages are a bill that most people prioritize. That is one of the reasons why the foreclosure crisis shook the banking world in 2008.

There's no doubt that COVID-19 is going to cause an increase in delinquencies, however there's little reason to fear another foreclosure crisis. Homeowner equity has increased materially. In 2010, 25.9% of mortgages were underwater, today only 3.4% are.

Source: Corelogic

What this means for MBS is that even when a home is foreclosed on, the lenders are much more likely to have a meaningful recovery.

MBS prices crashed like there already was a foreclosure crisis, and that was a huge buying opportunity to buy at a discount. While others were selling, PIMCO was buying.

Worth The Premium

Whenever we discuss PIMCO funds, there will inevitably be questions regarding the premium that those funds trade at. PTY frequently trades at a 20%-30% premium to NAV. As a younger fund, PCI is only trading at a premium of 2%. We are not particularly concerned about the premium, there are times that you get what you pay for, and with PIMCO, we know we are getting a premium quality management.

With the combination of a premium management team, and double-digit dividends that are sustainable, we can be very confident that our returns will be far above average. As interest rates remain low, more investors will seek yield and that means that PIMCO's premiums can, and likely will, expand even more. After all, getting a 10%-plus yield from a fund as high quality as PIMCO funds is higher than the yield you get from many inferior funds.

Conclusion

When prices fall, the knee-jerk reaction is to worry about it. Investors wonder if prices will come back again, they often panic, they will sell with the intent to buy back later when prices are even lower. Wise investors go against the grain, they recognize that the knee-jerk fear almost always exaggerates the real risk. When the market panics, they hit the "on" switch and start buying.

This is what PIMCO does in the very complex bond sector. Today, you can get yields of +10% and enjoy the capital gains when the market realizes that it has overestimated the dangers. Just like in 2010-2012, PIMCO will be there, already owning when the rest of the market is rushing in with fear of missing out.

It's not too late for investors to build or add to their positions in these great funds. As the high-yield bond market and the MBS markets recover, there's plenty of upside.

For PIMCO, a volatile market is one full of opportunities. There's no doubt that they hit the "on" switch and are working overtime to identify the best opportunities. While you wait for the capital gains, you can enjoy annual yields in excess of 10%, with monthly distributions from PTY and PCI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTY, PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.