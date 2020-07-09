Fate is just another word for people's choices coming to a head. Destiny, coincidence, whatever you name it. It inevitably lies in our hands." - Tiffanie DeBartolo

It has been quite a while since we looked at this mid-cap biopharma below. The shares have seen better days, but there are some potential catalysts on the horizon. An investment analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is a Dublin, Ireland based commercial stage biopharma with a focus on narcolepsy and oncology therapeutics. The company has five marketed products and three late-stage candidates. Jazz was formed in 2003 and went public in 2007, raising net proceeds of $97.5 million at $18 a share. Its stock currently trades near $107, equating to a market cap of approximately $6 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

Sleep and Neuroscience Franchise

Xyrem. The bulk of the company's sales are derived from Xyrem (sodium oxybate), which accounted for 2019 revenue of $1.6 billion, or 77% of its total product sales. Xyrem is an oral therapy approved for the treatment of both excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy (a sudden loss of muscle tone with retained consciousness) in patients with narcolepsy. The drug was first approved in 2002, remains the only product approved for both indications, and is deemed the standard of care (SOC) by the American Academy for Sleep Medicine.

Xyrem is not without its drawbacks, including a boxed warning as a Schedule III substance for central nervous system depression, as well as abuse and misuse. As such, it is subject to a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS), whereby all U.S. scripts must be shipped directly to patients or caregivers through a central pharmacy. Also, its high sodium level makes it a no-go for patients at risk of a cardiovascular event, while its proper (twice-nightly) administration requires the patient to get up in the middle of the night. Owing to these shortcomings, only 15,025 out of ~75,000 diagnosed American patients were taking Xyrem in 1Q20 despite its SOC designation.

Additionally, Xyrem is about to face competition from generics, other therapies, and its own pipeline. Nine abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) have been filed for a generic version of Xyrem, with the FDA granting four approvals or tentative approvals to date. However, the real threat is Avadel's (AVDL) FT218, a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate that just aced a Phase 3 clinical trial. If approved, its relative ease of administration would certainly vault it in front of Xyrem, and with its orphan drug exclusivity, it could lock out competition for a narcolepsy indication for seven years, unless, of course, a treatment can establish clinical superiority.

In short, Jazz's sleep franchise could be headed for a fairly steep cliff beginning in 2021.

Source: Company Presentation

Sunosi. To counter these undercurrents, Jazz added to its commercial portfolio with the March 2019 approval and July 2019 launch of Sunosi, a product designed to improve wakefulness and reduce EDS in adults with narcolepsy or sleep apnea. Sunosi will commence a rolling launch in Europe in mid-2020 after receiving approval there this January. The market is potentially significant with ~12 million Americans suffering from sleep apnea, with only 6% prescribed medication. Half of those on a CPAP device still report EDS. Its U.S. launch has been muted with 2019 net product sales of $3.7 million followed by only $1.9 million in 1Q20. However, this low number was the result of high gross to net deductions owing to high coupon utilization as actual prescriptions climbed 41% versus 4Q19. Management indicated that the launch has been challenged and will continue to be so as long as pulmonology assets are dedicated to COVID-19.

JZP-258. The company's best sleep clinical asset is designed to address Xyrem's lofty sodium level, which is even more significant, considering narcolepsy patients are at a higher risk of cardiovascular mortality. To open up this subset of patients, Jazz has developed a 'safer' version of Xyrem (JZP-258) that contains 92% less sodium, or ~5% of the recommended daily allowance. After demonstrating an efficacy profile consistent with Xyrem in a Phase 3 study, an NDA was submitted for JZP-258 in January 2020 with a PDUFA date of July 21, 2020. If approved, a 4Q20 launch is anticipated. With that said, it appears as if JZP-258 will be subject to the same REMS protocol as its higher sodium predecessor. This candidate is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, a rare neurological disorder characterized by EDS with no currently approved remedies, affecting ~10,000 Americans.

The real importance of JZP-258 lies in the development of a once-nightly formulation, which would reset the competitive landscape once again, assuming Avadel's higher sodium candidate is approved. Management indicates that a JZP-258 once-nightly formulation is in the works but has been otherwise mum.

Hematology and Oncology Franchise

Jazz's hematology and oncology business has three solid revenue generators: Erwinaze, Defitelio, and Vyxeos.

Erwinaze. One of them, Erwinaze, is about to disappear. It is an asparaginase (enzyme) that can deprive leukemic cells of an amino acid essential for their growth, which is prescribed for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase. First approved by the FDA in 2011, Erwinaze is currently in-licensed from Porton Biopharma Limited, to whom Jazz owes tiered royalty payments. However, this agreement will expire at YE20 and not renew as Porton has found a new commercial partner. Erwinaze was responsible for 2019 net product sales of $177.5 million, or 8% of sales.

Source: Company Presentation

JZP-458. The company is hoping to make that revenue back on JZP-458, a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase developed for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with ALL or lymphoblastic lymphoma, who suffer E. coli-derived asparaginase hypersensitivity. Jazz enrolled its first patient in a Phase 2/3 trial in December 2019 and is expected to submit a BLA as early as 4Q20. JZP-458 was granted Fast Track designation in October 2019.

Vyxeos. The company's other revenue generating oncology product is Vyxeos, a liposomal formulation of daunorubicin and cytarabine approved for adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes. It was approved in the U.S. in 2017, the EU in 2018, and accounted for 2019 revenue of $121.4 million, or 6% of total. Vyxeos is also in the clinic for seven other AML-related indications.

Source: Company Presentation

Lurbinectedin. Jazz added to its list of approved oncology products with its in-licensing of the U.S. commercial rights to lurbinectedin, an RNA polymerase II enzyme inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of relapsed small cell lung cancer (rSCLC). As part of a December 2019 agreement with Pharma Mar (OTCPK:PHMMF), Jazz paid $200 million upfront and is on the hook for up to an additional $250 million as the compound received accelerated approval from the FDA in mid-June. Pharma Mar is also eligible to receive $550 million of commercial milestones and high-teens to 30% royalties from Jazz. With ~30,000 new SCLC patients in the U.S. annually, of which ~60% progress to second line, lurbinectedin represents a significant opportunity for Jazz. Although it has received Orphan status (granting it exclusivity for seven years), the composition of matter patent (assuming no extensions) for lurbinectedin expires in 2024.

Defitelio. The company's commercial hematology asset is Defitelio, indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease (also known as sinusoidal obstruction syndrome), with renal or pulmonary dysfunction following hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation. Approved in the EU on a limited basis in 2013, in the U.S. in 2016, and Japan in last year, Defitelio generated 2019 revenue of $172.9 million, or 8% of total. It is also being assessed in a Phase 2 study for the prevention of acute Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD), from which a data readout is anticipated in 2H20.

1Q20 Results and Outlook

With this portfolio of products and late-stage candidates, Jazz provided an update on May 5th, reporting Adj. earnings of $0.45 per share on revenue of $534.7 million versus 1Q19 Adj. EPS of $2.83 on revenue of $508.2 million. Although this would appear to reflect a sharp earnings drop, it is really due to an accounting change for upfront and milestone payments - in this case, the $200 million payment to Pharma Mar made in January 2020. Factored out on a post-tax basis, Jazz would have earned an additional $3.13 a share or $3.58 overall, reflecting a 27% improvement over the prior year. Either way, the result was short of the $0.64 a share Street consensus, mostly due to supply chain issues with Erwinaze, the sales of which plunged 38% year over year. Xyrem sales improved 11% year over year but dropped 6% sequentially to $408 million; Defitelio increased 14% y-o-y but declined 1% sequentially to $47 million; Vyxeos rose 13% versus the prior year period and 4% sequentially. Removing Erwinaze, sales increased 11% y-o-y.

Source: Company Presentation

Owing to the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, management was compelled to revise its outlook for 2020 from $12.95 a share (Adj.) on revenue of $2.36 million to $11.88 a share on revenue of $2.19 million, based on range midpoints.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Despite the downward revision, Jazz's balance sheet is in solid shape, sporting cash of $982 million and long-term debt of $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2020. The company recently did a $850 million debt offering, a good portion of which went to retire debt due in 2021.

Jazz generated cash flow from operations of $273 million in 1Q20, of which $139 million was employed to repurchase shares, buying back 1.1 million in the quarter and over 6.9 million since the beginning of 2018. The company had $439 million remaining on its authorization as of March 31, 2020.

Despite the cliff facing a drug that accounts for more than three-quarters of its top line, Jazz has had solid support recently from the analyst community. Since June 1st, seven analyst firms have 'chimed in' on JAZZ, all with Buy or Outperform ratings. Price targets proffered have ranged from $147 at RBC Capital and Jefferies to a current Street high of $195 at Barclays.

Board member Seamus Mulligan used the stock's recent weakness as a buying opportunity, buying 50,000 shares in late May at an average price of $117.31. It marked the first insider purchase since 2016.

Verdict

The stock is off almost ~30% from its mid-January 2020 highs (just above $150). If one were to add back the $3.13 from the Pharma Mar upfront payment, Jazz is currently trading at 8x's 2020E EPS. Even incorporating the accounting modification, shares of JAZZ are trading at approximately 9x 2020E Adj. EPS, which provides an insight into how much the market fears the upcoming Xyrem cliff. To maintain its leading position in the narcolepsy market, it could buy Avadel - whose market cap is currently ~$440 million.

The only way I would be tempted to play Jazz here is via a covered call strategy, given the potential threat to its core franchise. However, option premiums are not very high, and I think there are better opportunities for this type of covered call opportunity. In the course of researching JAZZ, we obviously had Avadel pop onto our 'radar'. We will provide an in-depth analysis on Avadel early next week. Based on that analysis, JAZZ might be well served to just buy Avadel at first glance.

Destiny finds those who listen, and fate finds the rest." - Marshall Masters

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVDL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.