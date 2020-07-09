JAMF is growing revenue and gross profit, but is producing operating losses and operational cash burn.

The firm provides companies with IT services for Apple products and software.

Jamf Holding Corp. has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides enterprises of all sizes with IT support services for Apple products, apps, and corporate resources.

JAMF is growing revenue and has achieved an impressive dollar retention rate for its customer cohorts.

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Jamf was founded to provide a comprehensive set of services it calls Apple Enterprise Management.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Dean Hager, who has been with the firm since June 2015 and was previously CEO of Kroll Ontrack and, prior to that, held various senior roles at Lawson Software, later acquired by Infor.

Below is a brief overview video of Jamf's cloud offering:

Source: Jamf

The firm enables enterprises to more easily integrate all types of Apple products and software into their existing systems 'without ever having to touch the devices.'

Jamf has received at least $570 million from investors, including Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm.

Customer Acquisition

The company has more than 40,000 customers in over 100 countries as of June 29, 2020.

Jamf sells its SaaS solutions via a subscription revenue model and sells larger accounts through a direct sales force and smaller accounts via its online portal. The firm also sells through channel partners, which include Apple itself.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 36.9% 2019 34.8% 2018 35.5%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, dropped to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.7 2019 0.8

Source: Company registration statement

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that, as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory. JAMF's most recent calculation was 36% as of March 31, 2020, so the firm needs some improvement to reach this rule's hurdle rate.

Management states that its dollar-based net retention rate 'has exceeded 115% as of the end of each of the last nine fiscal quarters, calculated on a trailing twelve months basis.'

A dollar-based net retention rate of more than 100% means that, for a given cohort of customers, the firm is adding new revenue from that same cohort over time.

A figure of above 115% is impressive and shows the firm's 'land and expand' strategy is working as well as its services have achieved market fit.

Market & Competition

According to a management-cited recent IDC survey of U.S. commercial IT decision makers, penetration of Apple Mac computers is expected to increase from 11% to 14% within two years.

Additionally, more enterprises are seeking to allow employees to use more of the technology of their choice, as solutions to integrate various platforms become more available and cost effective.

Statcounter also reported that Apple OSs 'comprised 22% of global web traffic (both business and consumer) in December 2019, up from 4% in January 2009.'

The increase in the use of mobile devices is mostly the reason for Apple's use growth in the enterprise, although the Mac has been an important contributor.

The company's competitors are typically "large cross-platform enterprise providers and early stage providers of Apple enterprise solutions. Large enterprise providers, such as VMware, Microsoft and IBM typically compete with us on one particular solution (e.g. device management, identity or endpoint-security) intended for cross-platform use and not specialized for Apple. Given Jamf's success, a number of early-stage companies are following our approach to deliver on an Apple ecosystem vision. (company filing)"

Management says its focus on providing a vertically integrated suite of options means it can compete better against the small startups that are usually focused on one functionality as well as against the large providers who do not offer specialized solutions.

Financial Performance

Jamf's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit but reduced gross margin

Uneven operating losses and negative operating margin

A swing to sharply negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 60,390,000 36.9% 2019 $ 204,027,000 39.2% 2018 $ 146,562,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 45,379,000 46.0% 2019 $ 147,998,000 52.2% 2018 $ 97,259,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 75.14% 2019 72.54% 2018 66.36% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (6,483,000) -10.7% 2019 $ (20,256,000) -9.9% 2018 $ (29,993,000) -20.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (8,290,000) 2019 $ (32,600,000) 2018 $ (36,256,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (8,820,000) 2019 $ 11,183,000 2018 $ 9,360,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Jamf had $22.7 million in cash and $397.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $3.5 million.

IPO Details

Jamf intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We expect to use [an as-yet undetermined amount] of the net proceeds of this offering [...] to repay outstanding borrowings under our Term Loan Facility and the remainder of such net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The contract interest rate on the indebtedness that we intend to repay was 8.70% per annum as of March 31, 2020, and the maturity date is November 13, 2022.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities, HSBC, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Loop Capital Markets, and CastleOak Securities, L.P.

Commentary

Jamf is seeking to tap public capital markets to pay down debt.

The firm is private equity owned by Centerbridge, so it isn't surprising that it is using the IPO to pay down debt likely incurred as it has paid dividends to Centerbridge.

At least, the company isn't heavily in debt and is growing revenue quickly, unlike many other private equity-owned firms at IPO.

JAMF's financials show strong growth but still-negative operating profit and a swing to cash used in operations in the most recent reporting period.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have moved upward as revenues have increased; its Sales & Marketing efficiency rate has dropped slightly also.

The market opportunity for providing enterprises with IT services for their Apple users is large and likely to continue to grow at a significant rate, so the company has positive market dynamics in its favor.

With a dollar net retention rate consistently above 115%, per management, the firm is performing well on a customer dollar retention basis.

When we learn more details about the IPO's pricing and valuation assumptions, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.