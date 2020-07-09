For investors, this raises the question of whether memory companies should be gauged as competitors or allies.

Memory companies will spend $50 billion to differentiate their products to gain customers, yet stock activity have been moving in tandem.

Over the past several years, positive (or negative) earnings of one company resulted in positive (or negative) stock activity by all companies.

Micron Technology recently announced its FY Q3 earnings, followed a few weeks later by Samsung Electronics providing guidance for CY Q2.

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) on July 7, 2020, announced its preliminary earnings guidance for the second quarter, reporting operating profit of 8.1 trillion won and beating consensus of 6.5 trillion won. The company forecast it would post an operating profit for Q2, up 22.7% YoY and 25.6% QoQ.

The upbeat earnings guidance was announced before the U.S. market opened on July 7. Nevertheless, Micron Technology’s (MU) stock opened at $50.53 and dropped throughout the day, closing down 3.6%.

Evidently, the market wasn’t impressed by Samsung’s upbeat preannouncement, because Samsung itself was down 3.8%, as was fellow Korean memory company SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), which was down 2.9%. Incidentally, the Korean stock market Kospi was down 1.5%, as was Nasdaq, down 1.0%.

Market sentiment has collectively grouped the three companies together. In other words, good news/bad news coming from Samsung or SK Hynix or Micron has resulted in comparable stock reaction among all three companies, as indicated by the activity on July 7.

Comparison of Long-term Stock Performance

Chart 1 shows the market activity of MU, Samsung, and SK Hynix over a five-year period. While MU has outperformed the others, growing 182% over the period vs. 105% for the others.

Chart 1 – 5 year stock results

Over this period, peaks and valleys on these charts are in synchronization, indicating that the stocks reacted to good or bad news in concert. I discussed the at length in an Aug. 2, 2018, Seeking Alpha “Semiconductor Memory Companies Are Actually Competitors Of Each Other Not Allies.”

Comparison of Financials

In the following charts I’ve included data for Micron and Samsung, excluding SK Hynix since there's no up-to-date guidance. Data are for a five-year period on a quarterly basis and includes CY 2Q preliminary (Samsung) and actual (Micron – FY 3Q), and estimated for CY Q3 for both.

Chart 2 shows DRAM bit shipments, clearly showing Micron’s stronger growth. Micron’s 1y and 1z nodes together now make up more than 50% of its bit production. Importantly, Micron continues to make progress on its 1a node, which I expect to introduce in fiscal 2021.

Micron’s DRAM bit shipments expanded significantly QoQ, driven by rapid work-from-home infrastructure deployment, as well as increased 5G deployment, particularly in Asia. 5G is expected to drive smartphone unit sales growth, and along with it higher memory and storage content. I discussed in a June 2, 2020, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron's 40% Equipment Spend Cut - Whom It Will Hurt Most?” that 5G phones have 6 gigabyte of DRAM and 64 and 128 gigabyte of NAND vs. 4G phones with 2 to 4 gigabyte of DRAM and 32 to 64 gigabyte of NAND.

Readers can view DRAM and NAND charts in my Semiconductor Deep Dive article by the same name and date.

The strong growth in bit shipments was mitigated by a slow PC market, and Micron strategically moved supply of compute DRAM to address demand in the data center market.

Samsung cut its 2000 investment plans by lowering DRAM capacity investment at the second Pyeongtaek plant from 45,000 wafers/month to 30,000.

Chart 2

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows DRAM revenue for the two companies.

FYQ3 DRAM revenue was $3.6 billion, representing 66% of total revenue. DRAM revenue increased 16% sequentially and 6% year-over-year.

Micron’s DRAM sales grew significantly QoQ, primarily due to the work-from-home and e-learning economy and significant increases in e-commerce activity around the world.

Samsung's revenues should be flat QoQ in Q3, as increased bit shipments were moderated by decreasing ASPs in Chart 3.

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

According to Micron Technology's 10-K:

"We face intense competition in the semiconductor memory and storage markets from a number of companies, including Intel; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; SK Hynix Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; and Western Digital Corporation.

Astute investors recognize that these companies compete for customers. This is why they are all moving to a greater number of 3D NAND layers, or smaller DRAM dimensions moving from 1xnm to 1ynm to 1anm. These transitions command huge sums of capex money for plants and equipment. In 2020, I forecast that memory companies will spend $50 billion in 2020.

Charts 2-4 compare recent results from Micron and Samsung for DRAM and NAND, showing that there are significant differences in each topic, it appears it makes no difference to investors, as illustrated in Chart 1. Long-term investors (5 years in Chart 1) will see that the differences are country dependent – Micron in the U.S. Nasdaq exchange outperformed, but there was almost no difference in stock growth between Samsung and SK Hynix in Korea’s Kospi exchange.

This article shows data for DRAM. My Semiconductor Deep Dive newsletter also includes NAND data.

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.