Retirement Advisor: An Untapped Network (Podcast)
A new paper by David Blake of London’s Pensions Institute explains how nudges and networks further people along toward greater retirement security.
Pre-commitment devices, defaults and other choice-architecture features nudge people toward their goals.
Employer-based networks or other peer-based groups are less effective than nudging but can be useful in triggering a herd instinct to progress in the same positive direction.
I argue that a specific non-peer-group pairing might be even more helpful.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
A new paper by David Blake of London’s Pensions Institute explains how nudges and peer-group networks further people along toward greater retirement security.
This podcast (6:56) argues that instead of seeking peer-group validation, it would be far more helpful if younger people were paired with older people, a pairing financial advisors are uniquely capable of making, to everyone’s advantage.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the views of MassMutual, its affiliates, or its employees.