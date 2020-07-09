Retirement Advisor: An Untapped Network (Podcast)

Summary

A new paper by David Blake of London’s Pensions Institute explains how nudges and networks further people along toward greater retirement security.

Pre-commitment devices, defaults and other choice-architecture features nudge people toward their goals.

Employer-based networks or other peer-based groups are less effective than nudging but can be useful in triggering a herd instinct to progress in the same positive direction.

I argue that a specific non-peer-group pairing might be even more helpful.