The combined company is entering the big leagues and is set to produce over 1 million ounces at sub $900/oz AISC from six operations.

With the SEMAFO acquisition in the books, Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) is now one of the 15 largest gold producers globally, with an estimated one million ounces of output projected this year. While undervalued based on cash flow estimates, we are neutral on the stock given other valuation metrics are in-line with peers and the relatively high jurisdictional risk. We see better value in other mid-tier gold producers, and would await guidance from management on future growth plans or other possible catalysts before reassessing the situation.

The main attractions of SEMAFO were the Mana and Boungou mines in Burkina Faso, which together will add 335,000 ounces at close to US$900/oz all-in sustaining costs on an annual basis going forward.

The combined company is the largest gold miner in West Africa, a region of increasing focus for the mining industry amid dwindling reserves in more traditional jurisdictions. Amid rising exploration dollars spent in the area and more mines coming online each year, Ghana even replaced longtime stalwart South Africa in 2019 as the largest gold producer on the continent. With a healthy pipeline of projects with a concentrated regional focus, Endeavour has solidified its position as a premier mid-tier gold producer, and the sector will be waiting to see what their next move is.

Top gold producers globally (Source: Company presentation)

Endeavour 2.0: Valuation After An Accretive Deal

SEMAFO was undervalued before being snapped up, trading at a discounted 0.7x price-to-net asset value (P/NAV) ratio despite positive free cash flow generation and strong performance metrics as a 330,000 ounce a year producer.

As well, the acquisition premium at the announcement was only 27%, which is relatively low compared to other recent deals. It was an opportunistic all-share deal that preserved Endeavour’s cash pile.

Taking advantage of this depressed valuation was a savvy move by Endeavour’s management team. It acquired a company on accretive terms to shareholders on all key metrics, including net asset value and cash flow.

Some viewed the acquisition price as being too low. However, Endeavour had announced the deal in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, near the bottom of the markets on March 23rd. No competing buyers emerged before shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the deal.

Endeavour’s share price has climbed close to 70% since the move was first announced on March 23rd, matching most peers in the mid-tier producer segment. As it stands, the valuation for the combined company is in line at 1.3x P/NAV vs. 1.2x for peers, but is relatively undervalued in terms of future cash flow projects (trading at 7 times enterprise value to 2020 cash flow per share vs. 9.2x EV/2020 CFPS for peers).

Part of the reason for this slightly lower valuation multiple may be increased risks in the region, highlighted by the November 2019 attack on a convoy of employees from SEMAFO’s Boungou operation, which resulted in at least 39 deaths and many more injuries. The other operations in Endeavour’s portfolio are in relatively less risky parts of West Africa, but investors’ hesitation to invest in the region may continue for the near term.

Endeavour's regional focus (Source: Company presentation)

2020 And Beyond

Endeavour expects to produce just over 1 million ounces and US$550M in operating cash flow this year from the combined operations. Management has achieved seven straight years of meeting production guidance and lowering their AISC, and operations have not been impacted by COVID-19 to date.

In the words of management, the newly-combined company’s “four cornerstone mines” are Hounde, Ity plus the Mana and Boungou mines acquired as part of the SEMAFO deal. Karma and Agbaou now seem to be on the outside looking in: these two mines have the smallest reserves (and lowest grades) in the merged company’s portfolio, so to divest them and focus on their core operations makes sense moving forward.

Operating mine portfolio (Source: Company presentation)

Asset sales and projected strong free cash flow would bolster the company’s balance sheet, which is on course to show a net cash position soon and could lead to a dividend being announced as has been hinted to by management.

Near-term growth options include Nabanga, Bantou, Kalana, and Fetekro. It appears the company is going to take some time to internally scope and advance these projects before deciding to focus on which to develop and which to keep on the back burner or sell. The latest guidance from management suggests they are concentrated mostly on Fetekro (putting out a PEA) and Kalana (PFS due in the 2nd half of 2020). Other catalysts aside from these new economic studies include mine plan updates at Ity and Hounde.

On the M&A front, we wouldn’t expect any further deals in the near-term, aside from disposing of non-core assets. They could look to take another run at Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF), but most likely, they will take some time to integrate their new operations and teams before considering another swing for the fences. They could be a target themselves for an even larger producer, but this seems less likely given the current geopolitical risks in the region where all of their assets are located.

Ity mine (Source: Company website)

Concluding Thoughts

The deal for SEMAFO is a good one and vaults Endeavour Mining into the higher tiers of global gold producers. As the largest producer in West Africa, they look set to be a successor to Mark Bristow’s Africa-focused Randgold Resources, an investor darling in London before being acquired by Barrick (NYSE:GOLD) in 2018.

We believe the now-larger company may sell assets to focus on its four core mines, presenting opportunities for smaller regional players like West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF), which recently went into production and acquired a nearby project from B2Gold (BTG).

Despite a strong cash flow profile for the combined company, we believe the strategic rationale for the transaction and the synergies to be realized may already have been priced into the stock since the announcement of the deal. This may be partly due to potential downside risk due to a concentration of assets in Burkina Faso, which has recently been dealing with an increasing number of security incidents.

While robust, the project pipeline seems to have taken a back seat while management focuses on integrating its portfolio of operating mines. In that case, the only significant re-rating opportunity in the near term may be a dividend announcement, which may not cause a lot of excitement in this gold bull market. Overall, we are neutral on the stock for now and prefer more undervalued names among mid-tier producers like Eldorado Gold (EGO), which is also more geographically diversified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.