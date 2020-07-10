1999-era Citigroup, LendingClub, and Bank of Internet all serve as good examples of what Square's future could look like.

If investors value Square as a bank rather than a tech company, the stock could lose 50-75% of its value.

One of the ways that investors lose large sums of money is with mistaken identities. Specifically, you buy a stock because it is pitched as something exciting, when, in fact, the core business is something more mundane. In this case, Square (SQ) is viewed as a sexy payments company that is worthy of a seemingly unlimited valuation.

Square is currently going for around 250x earnings, 11x sales, and 30x book value. Lofty figures across the board. Bulls see Square as a transformational company and, thus, is immune to traditional metrics. That said, if you look at Square's actual business, it seems an awful lot like a bank.

It moves money around for its small business customers, charging fees for various services. And, increasingly, it's lending lots of money to those clients as well. Pretty bank-like.

And, needless to say, bank stocks are worth far less than Square is currently trading for. What's more, we've seen other companies pitch themselves as FinTech operations and earn dazzling stock prices. Later, reality set in, and shares crashed. Square may experience a similar shift in coming years.

The crux of my argument is that Square is closer to a bank than a technology company. The first tip-off to this is that Square had been trying to obtain a banking license for years, and FDIC finally approved their application in March.

Square Is Opening A Bank In Utah

In March, Square obtained its banking license from the FDIC. This will allow the company to take deposits with FDIC insurance and provide many traditional banking functions. It's the next natural progression for a company that was moving strongly in this direction already. In March, Square issued a press release stating that:

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation "FDIC" Board has voted to conditionally approve Square’s application for deposit insurance related to its Industrial Loan Company bank charter. Square has also received charter approval from the Utah Department of Financial Institutions. The bank, Square Financial Services, is expected to launch in 2021. It will operate independently, as a direct subsidiary of Square, Inc. Its primary purpose will be to offer small business loans for Square Capital’s commercial lending business, and to offer deposit products.

Jacqueline Reses, Square Capital Lead and Executive Chairwoman of the board of directors for Square Financial Services, said that:

“We appreciate the FDIC’s thoughtful approach to our application, and their recognition that Square Capital is uniquely positioned to build a bridge between the financial system and the underserved. We’re now focused on the work ahead to buildout Square Financial Services and open our bank to small business customers.”

I don't need to add much commentary here. Square is opening a regular FDIC-approved bank to directly loan customers money and take their deposits.

Previously, it relied on a third-party bank for many of these functions (see page 30 of Square's 10-K for more information). Now, however, with their own regulated bank, Square can aggressively lean into its small business banking business. It's game on once their bank launches in 2021.

Square Was Already Becoming A Bank

Getting a banking license is an obvious marker of your intention to become a bank. However, Square was already heading down this path for a long time before the FDIC made it official.

Square Capital exists to provide lending services to its small business customers. Here's how it works - from the 10-K:

"Square Capital, through a partnership with an industrial bank, facilitates loans to qualified Square sellers based on current payment and point-of-sale data. Square Capital eliminates the lengthy (and often unsuccessful) loan application process while also filling a market gap for sellers that either wouldn’t be eligible for a loan from a traditional lender or need only a very small amount of capital. We are able to approve sellers for these loans while facilitating prudent risk management by using our unique data set of a seller’s Square transactions to help facilitate loan underwriting and collections. The terms are straightforward for sellers, and once approved, they get their funds quickly, often the next business day."

Square makes loans in one day to customers that wouldn't otherwise be eligible to get loans. Thus, this is something akin to subprime lending with modest underwriting requirements. This is an inherently risky business. Not necessarily bad - higher-risk loans tend to earn higher profits - but investors should be aware of how the sausage is getting made.

Now, to be fair to Square, lending isn't a huge part of the business - yet. Square doesn't break out Square Capital's revenues directly in the 10-K, so I don't have a precise figure. Square Capital is lumped in with subscription and service revenues, which also includes fees on Cash App and Instant Transfer services.

Last year, Square brought in $3 billion of payments revenues and $1 billion of subscription and services revenues (where Square Cap's revenues are counted). So, Square Capital seems modest in proportion to the whole business.

However, consider that subscription revenues (which includes lending) grew 74% last year, while payments grew just 25%. In dollar figures, subscription/lending revenues grew nearly $450 million versus $600 million for payments. And this was before Square got its banking license. Imagine how fast they'll be able to ramp up the Capital side of the business once they can start taking deposits and making their own loans directly rather than having to use a third-party intermediary.

It's no secret that Square's stock was a dud after its IPO when it was relying on the payments business for growth. It's worth considering that now, as the subscriptions (i.e. lending) revenues take off, the stock price has finally soared. Keep that in mind when analyzing the whole company. Are slow-moving payments or fast-growing subscription (i.e. lending) revenues driving the stock price?

But, a bull may say, Square sells the loans to third parties. So, it isn't taking credit risk. As we know, Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) get high multiples. That's while credit card companies that hold their own loans, like Capital One (COF), earn rock bottom multiples. So, isn't Square worthy of a high multiple since it shuffles off the credit risk to others?

That's not the whole story though. The 10-K says:

We currently fund a majority of these loans from arrangements with institutional third-party investors who purchase these loans on a forward-flow basis. This funding significantly increases the speed with which we can scale Square Capital services and allows us to mitigate our balance sheet and liquidity risk.

The word "majority" is carrying a lot of weight here. Is Square selling 51% of loans to outside investors? 95%? I spoke to one Square bull who thought the figure was in the 85-90% range but didn't provide a source. From my reading of the 10-K, it's unclear.

In any case, Square notes that it uses third-party lenders so that "it can increase the speed" with which it grows Square Capital. This seems to imply that Square is using lending for a huge portion of their growth. They're not just selling loans to offset risk - they're selling loans so that they can write more loans faster.

That brings back echoes of 2006 subprime housing where mortgage shops were pitching loans as hard as possible to questionable borrowers so that they'd have more product to sell for collateralized financial instruments.

In that instance, the banks said they'd offloaded their exposure to third parties. That was true for many banks - it was not true for others, however. Investors that didn't do their due diligence work there got blindsided.

Just from reading Square's 10-K, I don't see enough data to make a clear risk assessment. There also appears to be some sort of putback provision where Square gets stuck with loan losses if a loan is underwritten poorly - which certainly might happen when Square is making loans in just one business day. The 10-K notes that:

"Additionally, Square Capital has certain customary repurchase obligations in its loan purchase and servicing agreements with such institutional third party investors for breaches of certain eligibility representations and warranties."

We do know loan losses are increasing. Square's loan losses grew by $10 million last year, though they don't seemingly report the base figure.

On page 57 of the 10-K, Square notes that its loan and transaction losses overall surged 44% in 2019 to $127 million, but I don't see a breakdown for what percent of those losses were on transactions versus loans. Transaction revenues only grew 25% last year though, so it's doubtful that losses on transactions grew at a huge rate. As such, loan losses probably grew at a high rate - 44% or even higher. In the 10-K, Square seemingly acknowledged the loan problems and said that it is training its risk models to fine-tune loan performance.

$127 million might not sound like a huge number. However, Square only earned $308 million in net income over the past 12 months, so transaction and loan losses are costing a major chunk of the potential bottom line results. A bank that lost a third of its net interest income to fraud and loan losses would certainly tighten the belt there. Investors may apply a higher level of scrutiny to Square's losses as well.

Again, I'm happy to treat Square as a bank, and value its lending operations accordingly. Small-business lending is a highly profitable niche for many community and regional banks, and Square should have some proprietary edge in the segment since it has detailed transaction data on its vendors. However, just from the 10-K, it's hard to parse out how much loan exposure or downside risk Square's investors are taking from the capital business.

That's not all as it relates to Square acting like a traditional financial firm. The Cash App's investing features are also subject to SEC and FINRA regulation. From the Square 10-K, we find that:

"Our subsidiary Cash App Investing is subject to the net capital requirements of the SEC and FINRA. These requirements typically specify the minimum level of net capital a broker-dealer must maintain and also mandate that a significant part of its assets be kept in relatively liquid form. Failure to maintain the required net capital may subject a firm to limitation of its activities, including suspension or revocation of its registration by the SEC and suspension or expulsion by FINRA, and ultimately may require its liquidation."

You know who else is subject to net capital requirements when handling customer money? Big banks with brokerage arms like Morgan Stanley (MS). This is fine - it's a normal part of doing business as a bank. I have no issue with Square operating brokerage services.

My complaint is that tech investors view this regulated low-margin business as being worth a SaaS price/sales multiple. Look at the multiples of a Morgan Stanley or Charles Schwab (SCHW) and then ask yourself why Square's brokerage revenues should trade at a 3x multiple to those.

Banks Earn Tons Of Non-Interest Income

Now, Square bulls can say the majority of revenues from payments and other revenue streams, not lending. That's true for now and will be for at least a few more years, even given current trends.

However, that doesn't exclude Square from potentially being viewed as bank. Consider that U.S. banks in aggregate earn around 35% of all their income from sources other than interest.

That's monthly fees, overdraft protection, ATM fees, safe deposit boxes, income from insurance, wealth management, and other services for business and wealthy clients. There are also trading and derivatives gains at the big banks. There are a million ways that banks can make money. Interest in the leading one, but it's hardly the only part of the equation. Square earns a lot of income on similar nickel and dime things such as instant deposit fees that are functionally equivalent to non-interest income at banks.

Traditional banks, far from being stuck in their ways as some might think, have become far more adept at monetizing customers across the transaction chain. Here's interest versus non-interest income for all U.S. banks:

Further, as you can see, while total interest income is cyclical and has only modestly increased since the 1980s (thanks to falling interest rates), total noninterest income has soared and - given current trendlines - could actually overtake traditional interest income at all U.S. banks sooner or later.

"Traditional" banks are more and more resembling FinTech companies, while the FinTech companies are now getting traditional banking licenses. Funny how that goes. It'd be a shame if their valuations converged as well.

Square: Banking Is A Good Business, But Terrible For A "Tech" Company Valuation

The problem with being a unicorn stock or company is that investors have unrealistic expectations. People that are long expect the company to transform everything - to disrupt the existing order and create entire new financial ecosystems.

And sure, that might happen. But it's an awfully lofty goal, and thus, even a successful business that generates strong profits and cash flows will fall short of the great expectations built into Square's current stock price.

It becomes glaringly obvious when you look at Square as a bank. Square is currently earning a 20% return on equity, which is high for a U.S. bank, though not unreasonably so. In a good economy, you might expect investors to pay 2.5-3.0x book value for a fast-growing bank with a well above-average ROE, like Square.

With Square's book value of $4.16 a share, however, that gets you a stock price around $10-$12. Not so great, given that Square is trading for $130 today.

Let's take a best case banking scenario. Square becomes the new all-in-one finance center, doing everything for clients. In other words, it's Citigroup (NYSE:C) circa 1999. Citigroup sold everything - insurance, retirement plans, online stock trading, and more. It operated everywhere - it had branches from Argentina to Indonesia. And everything was available (or would soon be) online. Digital financial technology on every corner of the globe. Citigroup was hailed as the ultimate financial machine, and politicians feared its inevitable reach and seemingly unstoppable monopoly.

At the height of the Citigroup empire, it traded up to 7x book value when the dot-com boom was at its fullest. Your FinTech leader reached a never-before seen level for a finance company:

Data by YCharts

Square, by contrast, would trade at $30 today if it enjoyed the same excitement as 2000s top digital finance company at the height of that mania.

In other words, Square at $130 (30x book) is utterly blue sky territory for a banking company. Square bulls probably say - but it's not a bank. To which I say: "Why are they making more and more loans and obtaining a bank charter?"

More directly on point, remember the LendingClub (LC) IPO a few years ago? They had developed subprime-lending-as-a-service (SlaaS?) and were valued like a tech company. They were going to "democratize" lending on the internet and cut out the greedy banks while offering better interest rates to customers.

What happened? If you just use revenues, LendingClub has been a total and unadulterated success:

Data by YCharts

Up and to the right like any good compounder stock.

Alas, LendingClub "bought" revenues by seemingly underpricing the risk on their loans. Investors received poor returns and the platform struggled, despite the rising revenues. The stock has been a fiasco even as revenues keep chugging along:

Bank Of Internet - Another Prime Example Of Square's Possible Future

We've seen this is it FinTech or is it a bank debate before. Anyone remember Bank of Internet? After some unwanted publicity, it renamed itself Axos Financial (AX) and retreated from the spotlight. However, five years ago, it was one of the hottest Fintech stocks around.

Axos offers entirely 100% digital banking - there are no branches. They only offer limited call center support with the intention being that everything happens online. To this day, Axos appears to be a fintech company looking at their investor presentations - count the references to "digital" and "data":

Back in 2015, when Bank of Internet/Axos appeared to have re-imagined banking in the 21st century, the stock was a rocket. Shares were up more than tenfold at one point:

Data by YCharts

Even now, the chart looks pretty good. But anyone that bought after 2014 has made zero return. Square investors may be buying a 2014-era Axos now.

Axos' valuation multiples soared as well as the "future of banking" story took hold:

Data by YCharts

In 2013, bulls pitched AX stock as a tech company and, thus, suggested that investors value it on revenues. It hit 11x price/sales as the peak and remained in stratified air for several years. Its price/book topped out at 5x.

In recent years, Axos has doubled profits and revenues, yet the stock price has gone down. That's because Axos re-rated to being a normal bank rather than a tech company. It now sells at 1.1x book and 2.5x sales - perfectly normal figures for a bank.

Let's make this analogy even scarier for Square holders. Square is currently running a 20% ROE and growing the business in the high 30s annually.

Axos ran a 20% ROE at the height of its valuation and has grown the business 30%/year over the past decade, look at the CAGR figures:

Axos 10-year financials/Source: QuickFS

Yet, after a decade of tremendous operational performance, the all digital "new banking" firm sells for 7x earnings and 1.1x book value.

What happens to Square's stock price if and when investors conclude it too is a small business bank in a shiny tech-friendly package?

It's not a big leap of logic - Square's 10-K is littered with references to credit, and they just obtained a banking license. The risk factor is staring us in the face.

Now, consider what might happen to the stock price if people both conclude that Square is a bank and that it has significant credit risk. It does lend to small businesses that would struggle to get credit at other places after all. Traditionally, in a recession, investors would fear having this sort of credit exposure.

Currently, as Square is perceived as a tech company, none of these risk factors is relevant to the stock price.

But it's all still there, lingering, in the background. I haven't seen Square stock bulls address these concerns, which makes me think that much of the investor base isn't aware of or at least hasn't really addressed the downside here. Which means, in the event that credit risk rears its head, you could see a mass rush for the exits.

The Bottom Line On Square

Can you short Square stock today? As a hedge against other cloud/SaaS stocks you own, it probably works. Additionally, Jack Dorsey raises questions as a CEO, so a management discount should return - just look at Twitter's (TWTR) sorry life as a public company, after all.

And the current economic mess should hit Square to some extent. Small businesses are getting devastated in this downturn. There are also loan and transaction losses - these grew 44% at Square last year. Not great, given that 2019 was a boom year for the economy. Who knows how high loan losses and payment fraud could run during a recession - it's a risk factor that most other SaaS stocks don't face.

Still, it's not thrilling to think about shorting Square outright. The market is perceiving Square as a tech company just as it sees Tesla (TSLA) as a tech company. We can argue all day that Tesla is a car company and Square is a bank. And we'd be right on both counts. The stock prices, however, can stay inflated for as long as the market continues to mis-classify the underlying business.

That said, Square stock traded for around 3-4x sales in 2016 and 2017 after its IPO. At that point, the market was valuing Square purely on its payments business, as lending wasn't a major focus, and Cash App didn't take off until 2018.

So, purely as a payments company, Square was trading for about one-third of today's valuation. Then they added lending and Bitcoin trading revenues, both of which should earn lower multiples than the payments business. If anything, Square's multiple should be going down, not up. In any case, a return to 2017 price/sales multiple would put the stock at $30, or $40 if you use forward revenues and have an upbeat view on the economic recovery.

If the market moves to value Square on price/book value, as it does for other financial stocks, the downside could be even farther. Square's book value currently sits at $4.16/share. Thus, even a robust 3x book value ratio in line with Square's above-average (for a bank) ROE ratio would still only value SQ at $12.50 per share.

Keep in mind, however, that it would be easy for Square to raise its book value by doing a secondary offering with the stock up here. And in fact, it wouldn't surprise me if they do this ahead of their bank launching next year. Of course, a secondary offering can be, in and of itself, a catalyst for a short position.

If you do short Square directly, borrow shouldn't be an issue. Interactive Brokers, for example, currently has millions of shares available to short at a less than 1% annual rate.

Consider Valeant. Bill Ackman taught the market to think of Valeant in terms of "platform value" and M&A runway. Analysts pegged their models to that. One day, the market collectively went back to valuing Valeant as a drug company using passé old-school metrics like cash flow. The stock collapsed.

Square makes loans, is aggressively growing the loan business, and just took out a banking license. One day, if investors logically value it as a bank, look out below.

