Once momentum trading subsides and earnings begin to come out, we will get a better picture of the true value of NIO stock.

The stock does have the potential to nearly double over the next year or two, but comes with around 55% downside risk.

NIO Quadruples Over Three-Month Period

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), informally known as the Tesla of China, has gone on an incredible run over the last three months, up over 400%. This run has been fueled by positive e-vehicle delivery data and overall growth in the electric vehicle market. Names like BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF), Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Tortoise Acquisition Group (NYSE:SHLL) are just a few others that have ridden this electric wave upwards along with NIO.

Although NIO has the potential for acquiring a huge share of the e-vehicle market in China, the stock, along with much of the rest of the group, has become noticeably overvalued due to momentum trading. NIO has a solid line of SUVs (Figure 1), but is still in the early stages of diversification and lacks a competing consumer car or truck line as we have seen Tesla recently develop.

(Figure 1) NIO has three very similar vehicle models currently available

Heightened Valuation

The biggest bear case for NIO is the extreme run-up in valuation in such a short period of time with very little actual data to back things up. In less than half a year, the stock has bounced from less than $1.20 to over $15. Just to put that into perspective, that is an over $15 billion market cap or nearly 2/3 the size of auto giant Ford (NYSE:F). If NIO stays at its current pace, it will deliver just over $20,000 vehicles on the year compared again to Ford which delivers around 6 million vehicles a year. Now based upon those numbers as well as earnings, the value of the stock is not coming from current sales, but from future forecasted growth. The problem with future forecasts is that many investors are looking at names like Tesla and NIO to rule the market when in reality other automakers are beginning to bring in e-vehicle options that will likely compete very well. Ford, GM (NYSE:GM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) all plan to release a line of electric vehicles within the next year, and Ford has even gone a step further bringing over the air updates similarly to Tesla in its new F-150 model.

Because of these factors, I personally see the current fair value for NIO stock closer to the $6-9 range, similar to Wall Street analysts (Figure 2). This would be an around $8 billion market cap which would line up much more nicely in vehicle deliveries to where Tesla currently sits. (Tesla ~90,000 quarterly vehicles delivered; NIO ~3,000 quarterly vehicles delivered; (3,000/90,000) * Tesla market cap ~$250 billion = ~$8.33 billion NIO market cap). This does not include differences in operating margins or the potential overvaluation in Tesla stock as well.

(Figure 2) My ratings/recommendations on NIO stock are as shown

$9+ Overvalued

$6-9 Fair Value

$2-6 Undervalued

Momentum has most likely pushed this value too high too fast, and although I love the company and believe it will be very profitable in years to come, I think the stock is a sell at current prices for short-term investors and hold for long-term (1-2 year timeline) investors.

Risks

According to my recommendations, a return to fair value would indicate a ~30-55% downside. There is further risk if the company finds it needs more capital to sustain growth. NIO has almost $2 billion in debt, which is a fairly large number for a young company, and this should be monitored as well.

Conclusion & Investment Summary

A common number for upside potential I have seen regularly for NIO is around $22. From the charts, I see this being completely possible, but it will be a longer-term price target. There will need to be consistent growth of around the same ~190% quarterly Y/Y growth as we recently saw for the next 2-6 quarters for the stock to reach and sustain that price in my opinion. When a stock goes on a run like we have seen, often gains only get harder and declines only come easier. Momentum has proven to do the exact opposite for the electric vehicle sector. I still see as much as 55% short-term downside due to overvaluation. Once the volume comes down and earnings begin coming out in the next couple weeks, we will get a better picture of the stock's true value. For now, be aware of the heightened risk and that there may be a better entry point in the future. NIO's smart home and power system line (Figure 3) will help to grow the business further, but this is still a high-risk, high-reward play and a momentum trader's favorite.

(Figure 3) NIO offers Smart Home and Power System Accessories along with its line of vehicles

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Invest at your own risk. Many of the stocks listed are extremely volatile.