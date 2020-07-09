Momentum In ESG Ratings And Performance

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing has been one of the most important trends in the asset management industry over the past decade. It now accounts for more than $12 trillion (according to the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance), one out of every four dollars under professional management in the United States, and one out of every two dollars in Europe. The trend has been accompanied by heightened research into the subject.

Madelyn Antoncic, Geert Bekaert, Richard Rothenberg and Miquel Noguer contribute to the literature with their June 2020 study “Sustainable Investment - Exploring the Linkage Between Alpha, ESG, and SDG’s.” They began by noting:

“SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals] are much broader than the ESGs and focus on good health and well-being, the elimination of poverty, zero hunger, quality education, clean water and sanitation, reduced inequity, as well as the environment and other issues encapsulated in ESGs. Most importantly, the SDGs call for leaving no one behind.” They added: “Leveraging their role as allocators, asset owners can ensure more long-term centric practices among corporations through active engagement and investing long-term adapting their investment strategies to support the goals of sustainable growth.”

The authors explored “the possibility of creating an active portfolio that achieves the goals associated with ESG investing but still generates alpha, consistent with fiduciary duties.” They did note that by incorporating ESG into the investment process, it is conceivable that ESG becomes a risk factor itself, but it is unlikely that such a factor would be associated with a positive risk premium: “If ESG firms manage to lower their cost of capital by their ESG actions and/or increase their future cash flows by avoiding certain risks, firms with good ESG performance would be valued more highly than similar firms with less exemplary ESG performance. … It is conceivable that such a valuation premium should be associated with lower returns going forward and can clash with the fiduciary duty of institutional investors.”

Antoncic, Bekaert, Rothenberg and Noguer also examined the SDG impact of the resulting active portfolio relative to the benchmark - the MSCI USA Index. From the roughly 640 stocks in the index, they created an active portfolio of about 50 stocks using the MSCI ESG ratings that showed positive “ESG momentum” to measure ESG performance and track its performance relative to the index. The idea is similar to the concept of fundamental momentum in equities. In his 2015 study “Fundamentally, Momentum is Fundamental Momentum,” Robert Novy-Marx demonstrated that stocks that have recently announced strong earnings tend to outperform going forward.

The data sample for Antoncic et. al’s study was the period 2013 through 2018. At the end of each year, stocks in each of 11 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) sectors were ranked on their absolute and relative ESG momentum, and the GICS's 10 percent highest-ranking stocks were selected. These stocks were held for a full year, after which the portfolio was rebalanced. The stocks within each industry, and the industry portfolios themselves, were market-value weighted. They found that ESG momentum portfolios (both relative and absolute) outperformed the index. Specifically, the relative momentum portfolio generated a highly significant Fama-French three-factor (beta, size and value) alpha of 5.64 percent per year. Adding the two additional factors of investment and profitability did not change this conclusion.

In terms of factor loadings, the authors found that size and value loadings were not statistically significantly different from zero. In the five-factor model, the conservative minus aggressive (CMA) exposure was borderline statistically significant and negative. The negative CMA exposure suggests the ESG portfolio included firms with aggressive investment strategies, which are typically associated with low future returns. While the alphas for the relative momentum portfolio were significantly different from zero, the alphas for the absolute ESG momentum portfolios were positive but no longer statistically significant. The factor exposures of the absolute ESG momentum portfolio were very similar to those of the relative ESG momentum portfolio.

Relying on data from Global AI, the authors then measured the SDG impact of the active portfolio relative to the benchmark: “Global AI Co. uses state-of-the-art Big Data techniques to examine a comprehensive set of unstructured data, including news articles, self-reported company data, blogs, NGO [nongovernmental organizations] reports and social media and then creates daily SDG scores at the company level. The scores are available at the individual SDG level, (i.e., company scores are available for each of the 17 SDGs as well as its SDG rating at the overall company level), and can be interpreted as z-scores reflecting sentiment regarding a particular SDG in recent information releases involving the company.”

The authors noted: “The SDG footprint can show how companies have an either positive or negative net influence on SDGs and potentially reveal hidden risks. This creates incentives for corporations to quantify and increase their net SDG contributions and SDG score in order to become more attractive to investors concerned with sustainable investments, which control trillions in assets under management.” They found that “the ESG portfolio shows better sustainability footprint than the benchmark, and persists for at least a year.”

Summarizing, Antoncic, Bekaert, Rothenberg and Noguer demonstrated that at least over the relatively short period studied, the active ESG relative momentum portfolio significantly outperformed the benchmark index and that the outperformance persisted when controlling for the Fama-French three- and five-factor models, providing hope that ESG investors don’t necessarily have to pay a price for expressing their values in their portfolios. They also showed that companies have an incentive to improve their ESG ratings, making themselves more attractive to investors, thereby reducing their cost of capital.

As you consider the findings, keep in mind that the trend toward incorporating ESG is impacting valuations. The cash flows are creating an ESG valuation premium, which should be associated with lower returns going forward. That said, in the short term, the cash flows are creating momentum in valuations favoring companies with higher ESG ratings.

