Price Of Gold Tops $1,800: Gold Price Will Go Higher And Stock Prices Will Go Lower

Indications are that these movements will continue, and the question becomes about when these outflows might hit the US stock market.

This movement of funds is consistent with the rising weakness of the US dollar and the net selling of US Treasury securities, indicating that people are taking their money out.

The price of gold has topped $1,800 and indicates that more and more investors seem to be seeking a safe haven for more and more of their money.

This is a time of radical uncertainty. We face a future in which we aren't able to even define all the possible outcomes that might take place. Investors facing uncertainty crave safe-haven assets.

Just three weeks ago, I wrote a post discussing the fact that investors were taking their money out of the United States because they were concerned about what was going on in the United States and wanted to put their money into other financial instruments in other markets considered to be "safer."

In that post I wrote:

"In only three of the last 20 years has the United States experienced foreign investors being net sellers of US Treasury securities. The last his this happened was in 2016."

The reason for the "net selling," I argued, is that things have changed significantly in the past several months and there has been a further loss of confidence in the leadership of the United States, and this is resulting in money leaving the country.

The Value Of The US Dollar Is Falling

Another sign of this loss of confidence has been the fact that the value of the United States dollar has been falling in foreign exchange markets.

As the net capital outflows of record proportions began in March, the value of the dollar began to fall.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) was around 100.00 in the latter part of February. It has dropped to a level of about 96.40 on Thursday morning, July 09.

During this time period, one euro, which cost only about $1.0800 during the earlier time period, now costs around $1.1325.

Most analysts now believe that the value of the dollar will continue to decline through the rest of the year.

Now The Price Of Gold Is Rising

Along with these other movements, the price of gold is rising.

We read this morning:

"Nearly $40 billion flowed into gold-backed exchange-traded funds in the first half of the year, topping the previous annual record and highlighting robust investor demand for precious metals during the coronavirus pandemic."

The price of gold reached $1,820.60 on Wednesday. The price of gold is up nearly 20 percent this year and is approaching an all-time high of $1,891.90 from August 2011.

"Driving the rally is a burst of buying by investors seeking a haven…", Amrith Ramkumar writes in the Wall Street Journal. And Neil Hume writes in the Financial Times, "The commodity, widely favored by investors as a store of value in times of stress…" rose to more than $1,800 for the first time in more than nine years.

Mr. Ramkumar adds that gold is...

"...getting a boost from unease about November's U.S. presidential election and fresh geopolitical conflicts around the globe. Uncertainty about the relationship between the U.S. and China continues to unsettle investors. A border dispute between India and China and tensions between North and South Korea are also supporting gold demand."

All this a part of the radical uncertainty that exists in the world today.

This Concern Is Not New

When we look at the price of gold, we see that the rising level is not just a current phenomenon. In fact, the accompanying chart shows that the price of gold reached a bottom of $1,131.60 on December 16, 2016, and has been rising ever since.

In fact, I have written articles since December 2016 that have highlighted the fact that money has been leaving the United States. As mentioned above, 2016 was the last time that investors were net sellers of US Treasury securities. Furthermore, I traced net outflows of money in early 2019.

What we seem to be seeing is a culmination of concerns about investing in the United States.

The interesting thing is that the US stock market has continued to rise in the face of this outflow of many from the United States. I have attempted to address this situation in a recent post.

The Future

Mr. Ramkumar in his Wall Street Journal article quotes Joe Foster, who manages VanEck International Investors Gold Fund, who says that over the next 6 to 12 months, he expects gold prices to test the $2,000 level. Mr. Foster also cites the fact that he is getting more and more investor interest in putting money into gold.

Given the fact that investors have seemingly downgraded the United States as a "safe haven" for their risk-averse funds and have acted on this fact, we need to watch for further signs of this money flow in the future. I especially believe that the movements in the value of the US dollar tells us a lot. But it appears as if we need to keep a closer eye on the price of gold in the near term.

The big question is about the US stock market. If the continued lack of confidence continues, sooner or later, this attitude will shift to stock prices and stock prices will fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.