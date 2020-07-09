It was back in early May when I detailed how Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) had dumped its positions in four US airlines. Despite having at least 8% of each name's outstanding shares at the end of 2019, the Oracle of Omaha decided it was time to get out. Two months later, I'm not sure the airline situation looks that much better, and of the four names, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has the worst-looking numbers since.

Back in early May, United was expected to hold up the best when it came to revenues for the big four, which includes American (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL), and Southwest (NYSE:LUV). Since this year is basically a complete throw-away, I looked at Street estimates for next year's revenues, and then compared them to how these names fared in 2019. At that time, United's 2021 top line was expected to be about 85.3% of last year's total. Since then, however, there's been a dramatic drop in estimates as detailed below.

(Data sourced from each name's individual Seeking Alpha analyst estimates page, for instance United Airlines' page, seen here)

In total percentage points, United's two-year revenue figure has dropped by more than 13 points since early May. None of the other three has even seen a 9 point drop, with United now basically tied with Delta for second worst performance over the two-year period. I figure we'll see more estimate declines across the board in the coming days, especially after United said earlier this week that reservations are falling again, thanks to the Tri-State area's 14-day quarantine policy for travelers from virus hotspots. That policy initially only was regarding eight states, but is now up to nearly 20 states with cases surging around the country, passing the 3 million total this week.

Despite United's revenue numbers coming down the most since my previous article, its shares have actually done the best of these four. As the table below details, shares have rallied more than 22% since, nearly double what the other three names have done. The stock remains the worst performer this year and down the most from its yearly high, but it has also rallied the most off its low and, at one point, had gone from $18 to $49 before pulling back.

(*Does not include dividends. Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance)

While expectations have certainly dropped, we're just a few weeks away from getting Q2 earnings reports from these names. Investors will get a chance to see how ugly the quarter was for the airlines and what the end impact was on each name's balance sheet. These names have recently all signed letters of intent regarding federal coronavirus loans, as they continue to burn through significant amounts of cash each day. It was just a few weeks ago that United borrowed money at a not so low rate, which will only add to the time it takes to return to profitability.

As coronavirus cases pass 3 million in the US this week and are not showing any signs of slowdown, US airlines could easily see another leg down. Today, I'm focusing the most on United, which has performed the best since early May despite seeing the largest revenue estimate decline. With the company not expected currently to see even 73% of last year's revenues next year, and cash burn continuing for quite a while, these shares could easily retest their lows if passenger traffic does not rebound substantially in the next few quarters.

