The futility of valuing staffing company Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) on a fundamental basis, even ignoring the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, can be highlighted by a simple chart:

VOLT Fair Value Across EV/Revenue Multiples

EV/Rev Multiple Fair Value Per Share Upside/Downside 0.05x $0.61 -50% 0.10x $2.76 +126% 0.15x $4.90 +301%

Based on trailing twelve-month revenue of $916.6 million, net debt of $32.7 million, 21.4 million shares outstanding, current price of $1.22

When single basis points of revenue materially move fair value estimates, it's impossible to have much faith in the accuracy of those estimates. With Adjusted EBITDA over the past four quarters still negative, and target margins thin (Volt said after fiscal Q4 results in January that it was aiming for 3% EBITDA margins by fiscal 2022), the same problem holds in terms of modeling future profits. The current pandemic, which presents both challenges to and opportunities for Volt, further muddies the fundamental picture.

Still, that chart in its own way does highlight the core qualitative story behind VOLT stock. If the market gains some confidence that this is a viable business that can be consistently profitable, VOLT can soar with only modest multiple expansion. Of course, that remains a huge 'if'.

Indeed, throughout a turnaround that's now lasted roughly a decade, that same broad story has held. It's a story that at one point backed reasonable price targets above $20. Given that VOLT trades not far above $1, it's clearly a story that hasn't played out.

But as I wrote last year, there's a case that this time is different, as dangerous as those four words are. New management gives the company a better shot, and I've been particularly impressed with CEO Linda Perneau. Downside risk is significant - VOLT unquestionably can go to zero - but the potential rewards are a multiple of the current stock price.

And so I picked up shares at $2 as they slipped after the Q4 report, and averaged down as the stock slipped below $1 in May. I'm happy to stay patient from here, though I'm well aware that many VOLT shareholders in recent years have felt similarly content, only to wind up disappointed.

Downside Risk Is Zero

It's worth noting upfront that the downside risk in VOLT is substantial. In fact, it's 100%.

Despite years of non-core asset dispositions, the balance sheet still is in somewhat concerning shape. At the end of the fiscal second quarter (ending May 3), Volt had $32.7 million in net debt, and $58.9 million gross. (Both figures exclude restricted cash, which mostly is held for payments to other vendors made by Volt's managed service program business.)

With a market capitalization now at $26 million, share sales are not going to make much of a dent. Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2019 was positive for the first time in three years - but came in at just $1 million.

Obviously, performance needs to get better. Volt does seem to have some time. Its financing facility doesn't mature until July 2023. And, per the 10-Q, the company has amended its covenants twice this year, reducing a required minimum tangible net worth to $20 million through next July and removing a requirement to drive positive net income in fiscal 2021 and beyond.

But borrowing availability as of the end of Q2 was just over $4 million, and Volt remains unprofitable. The current pandemic likely hit Q3 results, and could have lingering effects into 2021.

I do think there's some flexibility for Volt to avoid running into trouble. The international business has generated ~$2.5 million in operating income over the past four quarters, and presumably could be sold in a pinch. ~$20 million (8x EBIT / 7x EBITDA) could go a long way toward ameliorating any lender concerns.

Volt will get some short-term help from the CARES Act as well. Per the Q2 call, the company is deferring payment of Social Security taxes, totaling $22 to $24 million. Half of that sum is due at the end of calendar 2021, with the remainder to be paid a year later. And it's probably going to be some time before that lender (Germany's DZ Bank) will be incentivized to put the company through a restructuring rather than simply pushing out maturities and/or loosening covenants.

Still, this can go south. Again, this has been a disappointing story so far. Revenue continues to head in the wrong direction, even excluding the impact of divested businesses. Volt simply hasn't proven it can profitably compete with larger staffing rivals. It's possible that it won't find a way to do so, in which case the stock likely winds up at zero.

Performance Is Better Than It Appears

And to look at consolidated figures, zero would seem a likely outcome. Top line pressure continues. Adjusted revenue (which excludes a 53rd week, foreign currency, and divested businesses) declined 3.5% in fiscal 2019. The trend has been much worse in the first half of FY20, with a 10.4% decline in Q1 followed by a -14.1% print.

But looking closely, there are some reasons for optimism. The first quarter print came against a difficult comparison: revenue increased year-over-year in Q1 2019, incredibly for the first time in 26 quarters. Q2 was impacted by the pandemic as well.

Both quarters also saw the headwind of losses at a few key customers. After Q4, CFO Herb Mueller emphasized that the losses were based on changes in the customer's businesses, rather than dissatisfaction with Volt's services. One of those customers, based on past commentary, is Boeing (BA), and it's quite obvious that Volt has little control over the 737 MAX rollout. The impact of those losses should stop hitting comparisons in Q3.

Meanwhile, Volt seems to be managing through the pandemic reasonably well. Adjusted EBITDA actually was flat (albeit negative) in Q2, thanks to a 120 bps increase in gross margin. Revenue rose sequentially from the week of May 10 through the Q2 call in mid-June, with order placement in those weeks not only above pre-crisis levels, but "at or near" prior-year levels. And Volt sees some opportunity for placements directly related to the pandemic, such as offering temperature screeners at offices and factories.

To be sure, performance isn't torrid. But Volt was making progress before the crisis hit. Revenue declines were moderating. Adjusted EBITDA improved by $14 million in FY19. A shift of back office functions to India should provide $10 million in cost savings in fiscal 2021.

Just taking the FY19 EBITDA print of $1 million and adding the $10 million in cost savings, VOLT trades at less than 6x EBITDA. The 3% EBITDA margin target well may be delayed, but if the company can ever hit it, even a conservative 5x multiple suggests the stock more than triples.

This story can work if Volt simply can stabilize revenue declines. And while the stock is high-risk, it's higher-reward: there are blue-sky scenarios in which VOLT is a multi-bagger from here.

A Bet on Management

But it bears repeating: that bull case has existed for close to a decade now. It has never really panned out. Volt seemed to be up for sale in 2018; despite receiving "several bids," it decided to stay independent instead, and the stock plummeted in response. VOLT stock now trades at levels not seen since the early 1990's.

The core question is whether management can right the ship. And I believe they can, to the point that the rewards are worth the risk. Perneau came on board after the strategic alternatives process concluded, and has brought several experienced executives in with her.

Perneau has been aggressive. She's installed an "everybody sells" policy across the company. Volt has focused on higher-margin retail placements (those are not placements in the retail industry, but rather business from small to medium customers sold at the branch level). Open positions have been filled. A focus on improving direct hire stumbled early, but was making progress through Q1.

At this point, the bet really is on Perneau and her team. And given the risk/reward, I'm still reasonably comfortable making that bet.

The big risk is that the business simply is too far gone: not big enough, or too damaged to compete with larger players. To put it another way, Perneau can't make chicken salad out of chicken you-know-what. VOLT reminds me of another small-cap value/turnaround play in a very different industry: Full House Resorts (FLL). That company, like Volt, picked up an experienced CEO who seemed overqualified for the job. Like Perneau, Full House's Dan Lee moved very aggressively to fix the business upon arriving. And there, too, the worry was that past mistakes had positioned the business too poorly for any leader to succeed.

The Full House story never really played out the way bulls hoped, though the stock at one point had risen ~150%. (The stock now is down modestly in the five and a half years since Lee took over.) It's possible between the pandemic and the continued erosion of the North American staffing business, the VOLT story plays out the same way.

But I'm willing to bet that's not the case. Perneau deserves a chance. Consolidated figures don't show impressive performance in the managed services business, which had a blowout fiscal 2019. Revenue increased 27% on an adjusted basis, and segment operating income more than tripled. The international business had stabilized before a pandemic-impacted Q2, despite Brexit-related pressure in the UK.

Simply put, the news here is better than headline numbers suggest. And if Perneau can navigate through this crisis, the Volt turnaround will finally play out - and VOLT stock well could soar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.