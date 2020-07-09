These 6 Electric Vehicle Stocks Could Crash Soon

With many short-sellers now squeezed out of their positions, high-flying EV firms may finally soon come back to earth.

EV firms make up a disproportionately large part of new retail traders' holdings and have been among the most popular buys this year.

Of all of the EV companies, Nikola and Workhorse Group appear to have the most irrationally high valuations.

Despite the strong performance, U.S. auto sales have crashed and remain low as well as consumer interest in purchasing vehicles in the future.

The Electric Vehicle industry has been one of the top performing this year with all major players doubling or more in value.

(Pexels)

In general, 2020 has been an awful year for manufacturing firms as the business has ground to a halt due to a lack of new orders and occasional production shortages. In the U.S., vehicle sales have been down 30-50% with similar declines in most of the world. Since most automobile producers operate under very thin margins, this has put major well-known firms like Ford (F), Toyota (TM), and General Motors (GM) in a difficult financial position.

However, electric vehicle companies are soaring. Tesla (TSLA) has more than doubled in value this year while its smaller competitors have risen 200-400% in value. To be fair, the company has managed to post higher-than-expected deliveries despite a poor operating environment at 90K vehicles (about 5% below last year's level). This rally has caused Tesla's valuation to climb to $260B which is 26% higher than Toyota's at $205B. This is despite the fact that Toyota currently sells nearly 30X as many cars per year and has managed to make a near-consistent profit.

Additionally, Tesla has greater competition today with many new producers finally bringing their vehicle to market. Almost all of which have risen by multiples this year. This includes Electrameccanica (SOLO), Arcimoto (FUV), NIO (NIO), Nikola (NKLA), and Workhorse Group (WKHS). As you can see below, Tesla is actually among the worst-performing of this group since the March low in equities:

Data by YCharts

The size of these firms ranges from below a billion (Arcimoto and Electrameccanica) to Tesla at $260B. However, none generates a consistent profit. Most burn cash and are kept alive by share dilution and debt financing. That said, investors remain hopeful that they will, one day, generate sky-high profits that will make their high valuations today seem reasonable.

Let's take a closer look at these six firms to see if investors have found the next best opportunity, or are merely buying into another hype-driven bubble. As we'll see, it is probably best to take profits on the sector and perhaps even short the major names like Tesla.

Gauging Valuations in Electric Vehicles

It is often said that Tesla "cannot be valued fundamentally". This was partially true when the company was first introducing vehicles, but now it is an established firm with considerable sales so it is increasingly subject to normal economic cycles like its traditional competitors. However, this is not the case for the other firms besides perhaps NIO.

Regarding Tesla, I do not believe its current valuation appropriately accounts for its future cash flow. Even if the company were to generate a 7% margin off its sales (typical of many other firms) it would make around $1.8B per year using TTM revenue. This would give Tesla a "P/E" of 143X. Obviously, Tesla is likely to grow quite a bit more, but it would need to both grow revenue by 1,400% and increase its margins to 7% in order to have a "P/E" valuation in-line with established competitors (most are around 10X). In my opinion, this is extremely unlikely considering the company is only expected to grow revenue by a third of that amount over the next decade and has been unable to generate consistent profits.

Still, Tesla's valuation is perhaps far more reasonable than its younger competitors. Obviously, this is hard to gauge considering many of these firms are essentially pre-revenue. However, quite a few have very few employees despite having a multi-billion dollar valuation which is a major red flag. At the end of the day, a company's most valuable asset is the structure between its employees and their collective productivity. Without employees, a company is only an idea with perhaps intellectual property value.

See the table below:

Name Ticker Market Capitalization Employees Mkt per Employee (NYSE:M) YTD Performance % Short Tesla (TSLA) 257 48016 $ 5.35 231% 8% NIO (NIO) 16.6 7442 $ 2.23 259% 11.50% Nikola (NKLA) 18 256 $ 70.31 379% 2.50% Workhorse (WKHS) 1.52 81 $ 18.77 446% 14.10% Electram. (SOLO) 0.32 63 $ 5.08 138% 1% Arcimoto (FUV) 0.225 94 $ 2.39 400% 3%

Obviously, valuing a company based on its employee count size is imprecise. However, in my opinion, it is the best overall option since we can safely assume that more employees will result in greater sales and development down the road which will ideally translate into profits.

In general, the standard for these firms appears to be $2.5M-$5M per employee which is a range held by four of the six firms. However, Nikola and Workhorse Group have much higher metrics of $70M and $18.7M respectively, clearly making them abnormally expensive.

Importantly, Workhorse is a bit different than its peers since its electric vehicle is built for delivery services. The company has also built a drone that can aid with deliveries. This gives the company strong intellectual property value which may partially explain its abnormally high valuation. Still, with essentially no sales and high short-interest, I would avoid the stock.

Nikola is also an oddity with a market-cap per employee of $70M which is outlandishly high compared to peers. The company has no revenue and does not yet have a factory. They have numerous neat designs for vehicles and plans to build a "worldwide hydrogen fueling network". It has also run a pre-order campaign that its management claims will result, someday (after many factories are built and designs are completed), in $10B in revenue. The Nikola Badger is an attractive looking vehicle, but in my opinion, this makes the company little more than a publically traded Kickstarter campaign which is best avoided as an investment.

'Bored-At-Home' Speculation is this Rally's Fuel

Even the most bullish investors would likely agree that valuations in the electric vehicle space are high. Even Elon Musk recently claimed his company is overvalued. Still, fundamentals aside these stocks are climbing at extremely rapid rates.

Interestingly, those who have seen the highest YTD performance also currently have the highest short interest:

(Data Source - Short Squeeze)

Obviously, the correlation is not perfect but this goes to show short-sellers are generally holding steady and betting against the current speculative breakout.

Still, for the two largest firms as well as SOLO, short interest has been on the decline since late last year:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, there has been a short-squeeze in the market that has forced short-sellers out. This is understandable considering all who have held since January have lost their investment and then some.

On top of that, there has been a meteoric rise in speculative buyers. One of the most popular brokerages for new investors is Robinhood as it is easy to use and pioneer commission-less trading. Importantly, it generally attracts younger investors who may have a higher risk tolerance.

As you can see below, data gathered on Robintrack shows that there has been a meteoric increase in the number of Robinhood accounts which hold TSLA and NIO:

(Robintrack)

In fact, these stocks are so popular that TSLA is the 10th most popular stock on the platform, NIO the 22nd, NKLA the 50th, and WKHS the 56th. This is despite the fact that electric vehicles as a whole make up effectively none of the global economy (about $130B over $80%).

This Rally May Be Headed for a Crash Soon

Given the state of the global economy (and how cheap fossil fuels currently are), it is difficult to see a rational reason explaining why electric vehicle stocks are performing so well. Even Tesla's decent order and delivery data are not enough to make its current valuation sensible. However, there are plenty of irrational reasons that offer a strong explanation.

Since the crash and beginning of lockdowns, Robinhood has seen a doubling of active users likely as many younger people are at home looking for a place to put their newfound savings. Short-sellers have been burned and have been forced to buy back shares. Electric vehicle stocks have become extremely popular among (generally) newer investors who are either chasing performance or are not concerned with fundamentals.

Regardless, the EV rally seems to stand on stilts. It may certainly continue higher, perhaps much higher as was seen with Bitcoin in late 2017 and other bubbles. However, at the end of the day, it is not reasonable for Nikola (which is pre-sales and pre-factory) to be worth more than Ford (which has greater sales than the entire size of the global EV market).

It will be difficult if not impossible to precisely find this bubble's peak. However, as explained in "Ending Stimulus To End The Rally" all of the major factors that I believe have fueled this equity rally are now ending or are over. Thus, I do not expect the rally to extend past July, particularly if more states pursue a second-round of COVID-19 lockdowns.

In my opinion, the best action one could do is to take profits on these companies and avoid them for the time being. I recently short sold TSLA since I do not believe it has more to run. Personally, I believe TSLA will eventually decline back to 2017-2019 levels ($200-$400) which would give it a more reasonable valuation using the metrics stated earlier.

The other EV companies have perhaps more relative downside risk (due to lack of revenue), but also more risk to short-sellers due to their extreme volatility. Thus, I believe TSLA is the best overall short given the use of tight stop losses. Further, I would avoid using options due to TSLA's extreme implied volatility.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.