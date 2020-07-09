No, Beyond Meat Is Not The New Tesla

Tesla's already been there and done that.

Beyond Meat needs to beat the competition with marketing, and that's not easy to do.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has been on a tear since it went public in 2019, somewhat like current market favorite Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). However, from my perspective, there are many differences between the two, and I do not see BYND being the dynamic investment vehicle going forward that TSLA has been.

Here are 4 reasons I don't think BYND can be compared to TSLA.

1. BYND's product history is based on marketing, TSLA's is based on technology

I give BYND a great deal of credit for taking a rather ho-hum product and turning it into a sexy, must-have culinary favorite. That's not easy to do.

But, historically speaking, it has pretty bland and boring equivalent predecessors. Here's just one of them: Boca Burgers by Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

Not only is it EXTRA LARGE, it is ALL AMERICAN!

Not to mention, it is THE ORIGINAL.

And Boca has been around since 2000 almost a decade before Beyond Burger.

Maybe if Kraft renamed it "Beyond Boca" it would be flying off the shelf like Beyond Burgers.

On the other hand, Tesla is acknowledged to be one of the most technically advanced companies in the world. In fact, its long-ago predecessor, Detroit Electric Car Co. (1907-1939), was also very advanced as the following ad shows:

The advertising prose could have been written by Elon Musk himself:

"Perfect harmony, graceful, distinctive... exceptional riding comfort ... combines beauty, luxury and comfort... finest car of any type yet produced"

The Detroit Electric was so technically advanced it once got 211 miles on a single charge and that was more than 100 years ago (Wikipedia).

So, why is Detroit Electric not around today? The reason is electric battery technology at the time limited the top speed to 20 MPH, so as gasoline engines became more powerful and gravel roads became highways, it was left behind in the dust.

Elon Musk realized, right from the start, that battery technology would be the secret to his success and right out of the gate, he concentrated Tesla's efforts on improving both battery life and recharging capability. In my estimation, this emphasis on battery technology is what has driven Tesla's success and what gives them an advantage over competitors. In fact, Tesla is about to announce a million-mile battery this year and is considered to be 5 years ahead of the competition in battery technology (see here).

Beyond, on the other hand, has a first step advantage, but there is no technological advantage in how to mix ingredients like pea protein, beet juice, potato extract, and coconut oil together to make a veggie burger. Whatever advantage they have in mixology, if any, will not be long-lived.

2. Beyond needs to beat the competition with marketing, and that's not easy to do

As mentioned above, Beyond has gotten where it is today by excellent marketing. That is not to say the product is not good, but so are many other vegan producers' products.

When the foodnetwork.com rated the top 10 veggie burgers, Boca Burger made the list but Beyond Burger did not (see list here).

Here's what one judge said about Boca Burgers:

Boca Burgers are a veggie burger that you can't beat for the taste, nutrition and price," says Dr. Joan Salge Blake, EdD, RDN, LDN, FAND, nutrition professor at Boston University, author, and host of the hit health and wellness podcast, SpotOn!.

And at Walmart, Beyond Burger is $4.84 for 8oz, and Boca is $3.22 for 10oz. And, yes, they both have 4.5 star ratings (out of 5).

As a comparison, what chance would a Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf EV have of rating as high as a Tesla EV? Not much I would guess.

And since marketing is muscle, and muscle in the food business is dollars, how does Beyond stack up to some of its competition?

Note in the following chart Beyond has less than 1% of the revenue of its top 3 competitors. That's a combined $194 billion in sales to $300 million.

Beyond is like the skinny guy at the beach that's going to get sand kicked in his face.

3. Tesla's already been there and done that

When it comes to EVs, Tesla's already the bully on the block and does most of the sand-kicking.

Look at this growth rate over the last 6 years:

And compared to its competitors.

Source: EV World

And note that Tesla has maintained its high prices (and margins) throughout its existence. The graph below shows Tesla with 9 of the top 13 models by price. So, having the highest unit sales and the highest prices in any market is very dominating. And also note that Tesla consistently has the highest mileage range (the yellow numbers in the middle of the chart). There's that battery technology again.

Will Beyond be able to do the same? I don't think so because again, it is marketing (Beyond) vs technology (Tesla). Beyond has no marketing advantage and, in fact, probably has a big marketing disadvantage compared to its huge competitors.

4. Tesla's enormous success is a high bar to hurdle

In 2015, Elon Musk predicted that, by 2024, Tesla would have a market cap as large as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). I wrote an article "Tesla To Be The Next Apple? Here Are 8 Reasons Why It Won't" explaining why I thought this was unlikely.

Well, looking at the current numbers, I will be the first to admit I might be wrong. After all, 2024 is not that far away, and Tesla continues to be a rocketship.

As this chart from macrotrends shows, Tesla has added an amazing $200 billion to its 2015 $24 billion market cap:

Can Beyond achieve anywhere near that kind of success in the next $10 years? I don't think so.

And if you look at Tesla's market cap compared to its direct competitors, it seems even more dominating.

Conclusion

Beyond Meat has had a phenomenal run and certainly has much success ahead of it. But competition is building in an industry, food manufacturing, where money and marketing heft have much more influence than technology. They have an excellent product, but it is far from unique, and because of that, they will have to battle for market share with companies much larger and more experienced. In the next few years, it really has its work cut out for it.

Tesla, on the other hand, is led by one of the most dynamic and brilliant entrepreneurs in history, Elon Musk. Musk has used technology to turn a stodgy, 120-year-old trillion-dollar business on its head. His 2015 prediction that Tesla would be as big as Apple by 2024 just might be true.

Comparing BYND to Tesla is like comparing apples to, well, batteries.

Personally, at this point in time, I would not invest in either company, but I said the same thing in 2015 about Tesla, and I was spectacularly wrong.

Because of both companies' recent price runups, neither could be considered "Turnaround" candidates. I would rate both companies as neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.