Tracking How Far They Fell: Q2 2020 Edition

Introduction

Beginning in mid-January 2018, I wrote a series of articles that examined how far some popular large-cap cyclical stocks might fall if we were to have a downturn within the next three years. While all the articles were generally bearish in nature and meant to be a warning to current investors that even the stocks of good companies could fall quite far during a bear market, I didn't stop there. In each article, I suggested alternative investment ideas for the cyclical stocks in question. The four most frequent alternatives I suggested were the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV), the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), or some mix of them. I called this series of articles the "How far could they fall?" series. The goal of the articles was to warn investors of the potential downside these stocks had, while also offering alternative investment ideas that current shareholders could rotate into while the prices of the target stocks were high. Then, after the target stocks had fallen significantly, rotate from the defensive positions back into the target stocks. The idea was that this process would prevent buy-and-hold investors from suffering big declines, while also producing free share gains in the target stocks compared to a buy-and-hold strategy.

For example, if one rotated out of the target stock and into the defensive ETF while they were both priced at $100 per share, then during a bear market, the defensive ETF dropped to $80 and the target stock to $40 per share. At that point, you can rotate back into the target company stock and own twice the number of shares at no extra cost. Then, when the stock price eventually recovers, you have doubled your wealth compared to what it would have been if you held the target stock through the entire period (minus taxes, of course).

In order for all this to work, one needs to 1) identify a quality company, 2) understand when it is overvalued, 3) get somewhat close at identifying the late stages of the business cycle or cyclical downturn, 4) correctly identify a more defensive alternative, 5) have the guts to rotate back into the stock when it looks like the world is ending near the bottom of the cycle, and 6) wait for the stock to recover.

The "How far could they fall?" series essentially takes investors through this process with a fairly wide swath of large-cap names. In total, there were 28 stocks in 2018 that I both wrote a warning article about and also offered a defensive alternative that I thought would be better at the time. The deep correction that started in October and bottomed in December 2018 created an opportunity to rotate out of many of the defensive alternatives back into the target stocks. I wrote a fairly detailed description of those moves in last year's article, "Tracking How Far They Fell: 2018's Rotational Winners", in which I went through all 15 of the 28 rotational ideas I'd been tracking that had been completed in 2018. In 2019, we added four more completed rotations with Caterpillar (CAT) in January, Deere (DE) in May, and Boeing (BA) and American Express (AXP) in August. The American Express idea I reinstated with different alternative ETFs and I also added two more new stocks to track in early 2019, Realty Income (O) and Ingersoll-Rand (IR). Those three positions were completed in the first quarter of 2020 along with Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Best Buy (BBY), which I updated in this blog. There have been a few stocks along the way where I realized I had made some sort of error and rotated back in without any gains, essentially at breakeven. Here is the table which shows the free share gains achieved from the rotational strategy for the 25 completed rotational trades so far, including those which only broke even or produced modest gains:

The average free share gain of the 25 stocks in which the rotational strategy has been completed so far has been +29.56%. (All these trades are publicly documented in Seeking Alpha articles.) Now, let's take a look at the 5 stocks we are still tracking.

Reviewing our remaining ideas

I've learned quite a lot from tracking all of these ideas over the past 2+ years. Probably, the biggest lesson learned that I have since made changes to my analysis in order to accommodate is that, back in 2018, I measured every stock according to its historical price cyclicality. Now, at least partially because of what I learned during the course of this series, I start my analysis by first observing earnings cyclicality instead of price cyclicality. Then, only if a business's earnings are highly cyclical, do I focus on historical price cyclicality. For businesses that have low-to-moderate earnings cyclicality, I developed a new analysis in 2019 called a "full-cycle analysis" that accounts for low-to-moderate earnings cyclicality without fully relying on historical price cyclicality.

Four of the five stocks we are still tracking have low-to-moderate earnings cyclicality, and the fifth, S&P Global, has had major changes to their business take place this cycle, so it didn't make a whole lot of sense for me to use historical price data when I initially wrote about it. Tracking the results of some of these current 'losers' in my series has helped me improve my process so that I will (hopefully) make fewer errors in the future. Now, let's take a closer look at them individually.

One quick note on the "free share losses" is that the way I have decided to measure this is that if the target stock has performed better than defensive position, I express the free share losses just as I would free share gains, except I invert the process. So, a 'free share loss' will be how many more shares a person could buy of the defensive position if they sold the target stock and used the gains to buy the defensive stock, and then I change the sign on that from positive to negative

This is necessary to compare gains and losses equally because of the way percentages work. For example, if both stocks were trading at $100 when the money was rotated out of the target stock and into the defensive position, and the defensive position remained at $100 while the target rose to $200. If one were to then sell the defensive stock at that point and buy the target stock, they could buy 50% less of the target stock than they started with (1/2 of a share when they started with a theoretical 1 share). But the way I'm measuring this in the calculations below is actually as a -100% 'free share loss' because if you sold the target stock at $200 and bought the defensive stock at $100, you could buy 100% more, and that's how I expressed the 'free share gains' when they were positive, so I wanted to be consistent when the 'gains' were negative since I'm going to graph all these together at the end for comparison.

I thought I would explain this because we have one 'free share loss' this quarter that is over -100%, and I figured someone would wonder how that is possible. Hopefully, that explains it somewhat.)

Union Pacific (UNP) - 3/6/18

Data by YCharts

With Union Pacific, I suggested three potential alternative investments in the article and so the way I have been tracking it is to take the average returns of all three suggestions. As of the end of June, the average returns of the three alternatives was +7.46% compared to UNP's +35.26%. There was actually a point in March where the alternatives pulled ahead, but UNP bounced back during the last week of the month and has continued to rally since then. If one was to rotate back into UNP, now they would have a -25.87% free share loss.

CSX Corp. (CSX) - 3/22/18

Data by YCharts

We have a similar situation with CSX. There may have been a brief opportunity to get back into CSX and break-even in March but that was a rapidly fleeting opportunity and the stock price recovered while Berkshire's hasn't. Rotating back in now would produce a free share loss of -43.92%.

My reaction when I see charts like is that it really reveals some of the irrationality in the market right now. Weirdly, though, the market's treating of Berkshire stock is pretty rational given the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even Buffett isn't buying Berkshire here. But, on a relative basis, it's the run-up in the rest of the market that doesn't make much sense. Do we really think that over the past 2.5 years, CSX and UNP have been better businesses than Berkshire? I don't. So, I think there is still a reasonable chance to gain some free shares on these railroad stocks if we have a double-dip recession because Berkshire stock is already largely priced for it while these other stocks are not.

S&P Global (SPGI) - 3/19/18

Data by YCharts

There was a point during the 2018 correction that I could have rotated back into this S&P Global but didn't. I thought that it had a good chance of diving deeper. But, basically, since the Fed reversed course on interest rates in December 2018, the stock has outperformed my Berkshire alternative. It's worth noting that S&P Global fell dramatically during the March sell-off and if the sell-off would have continued another week, it's not unthinkable it could have reached a break-even with Berkshire. Rotating back in now would produce a -102.11% free share loss.

Progressive Corp. (PGR) - 6/19/18

Data by YCharts

The alternatives have returned an average +9.87% compared to Progressive's +35.19%. Rotating back in now would produce a free share loss of -23.04%. It will be interesting to see if over time, with more people working from home and many people out of work, whether PGR's overall customer base shrinks for auto insurance. I think there is still an opportunity to gain some shares with this one.

Costco (COST) - 3/8/18

Data by YCharts

Looking back, I'm not sure if Costco was overvalued enough to sell two years ago when I first suggested it was. Right now, I estimate Costco's 10-year forward expected CAGR is about 0-1%, so it is currently still a 'sell' for me, even though it does appear to be benefiting from the unique coronavirus situation. Additionally, my selection of Berkshire Hathaway as an alternative has not turned out to be a good suggestion so far. Its returns have been negative over the past two years. In many respects, Costco presented a perfect storm of small errors and bad luck on my part. It probably wasn't quite overvalued enough to sell two years ago using the newer standards I later developed in 2019. It also got more expensive than I would have expected and, currently, trades at a 37 PE ratio. In addition to that, I had expected Berkshire to perform at least as well at the S&P 500 and it has underperformed. That said, Costco is a good reminder of what can go wrong with the rotational strategy. One should expect a few outliers that never fall very far, along with some outliers on the other side that experience unexpected negative headwinds and fall even farther than expected like Boeing (BA) and Carnival Corp. (CCL). This dynamic is one of the reasons my overall investing strategy takes small 1-2% portfolio weighted positions in each stock. That allows me to have enough winners to offset the occasional losers. If I only held, say, 10 stocks, capturing one or two negative outliers could have very bad effects on long-term performance, but having 50 to 100 makes a few outliers less significant in the big scheme of things.

If one rotated back into Costco today, they would have -91.94% free share loss.

Conclusion

Below is a chart of the free share gain distribution for the 30 stocks through the end of June 2020.

As we can see, the chart is heavily skewed to left and, therefore, toward successful free share gain trades, but we do have a few outliers that we are still tracking off to the right. When I first started this series back in 2018, I assumed that we would have a recession at some point during the following three years. So my plan all along was to track the results of the series for about three years or until all the trades were complete. Since I'm now updating this quarterly, that leaves only three updates remaining, and I plan to end the series at the end of March 2021 unless we are in the midst of a double-dip recession at that point, in which I may let it run one more quarter to see how everything shakes out. We've already had a disproportionate number of winners, and I've learned a lot from tracking the results, so no matter what happens over the next 9 months, I consider the series a success, but I do think there is a chance still that at least 3 out of the 5 remaining stocks could get back to even over the coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.