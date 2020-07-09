Equity Market Consolidation Continues (Technically Speaking For 7/9)

The Mexican Central Bank's minutes describe an economy that has been ravaged by the slowdown.

Another iconic American retail store and brand has filed for bankruptcy protection (emphasis added):

Brooks Brothers, the retailer known for dressing the great and good of the United States since 1818, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, buckling under the pressure from the coronavirus pandemic after years of faltering sales as customers embraced more casual apparel and sales shifted online.

While I rarely comment on company-specific events, this one brings back childhood memories of shopping for my first blue blazer with my Dad in downtown Cincinnati.

The company joins an ever-increasing list of key retail stores (emphasis added):

Since May, major names like J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J.Crew have all been pushed into Chapter 11 proceedings. The chains, including Brooks Brothers, plan to keep operating, though most likely in a pared-back fashion.

One of the genius ideas in the United States legal system is bankruptcy, which allows a company to restructure its operations while it continues to operate as a "going concern." Expect all of these retailers to take maximum advantage of this capability to retool for a more internet-oriented market. For more on bankruptcy, please see this link from the US Bankruptcy Courts.

Why don't I ever talk about the QQQ? A few commenters have asked why I don't highlight the QQQ chart. Let's take a look at the QQQ component sectors:

67.51% of the QQQ is comprised of technology (the XLK) and communication services (the XLC). In addition, here are the largest individual holdings: The top five holdings -- which are nearly 45% of the index -- are a super FANG set of stocks with Microsoft replacing Netflix. While tech is an obviously important sector as are the companies listed above, to my mind, the above percentages are not representative of the broader economy. That's why I focus on the SPY and IWM instead.

The Mexican Central Bank released the meeting minutes to the June 25th meeting. The observations about the Mexican economy are devastating. Consider the following discussion about the labor market (emphasis added)

Most members highlighted the rise in the number of underemployed workers as well as in the population that is not economically active, but is available forwork. One member expressed that the lower labor participation partially explains why the unemployment rate did not increase so much. Another member pointed out that, if individuals that are “available” for work are considered as part of the economically active population, the “concealed” unemployment rate would be 25.4% of the labor force. He/she added that if underemployed workers are included as well, the rate for the indicator known as the labor gapwould reach 50.6%.

That is extreme economic damage.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables. There are two key data points above. First, the long end of the Treasury market rallied strongly today, gaining 1.58%. That's an impressive move for the security. Second, is the drop in smaller-cap indexes: micro-caps led the group lower, falling a little more than 2%. Small-caps were down just under 2%. Of the sectors, only technology was higher, and then only marginally. Defensive sectors were off modestly. Financials and energy were the biggest losers.

This week has really been a nothing week for equities -- at least so far. Small-caps are continuing their sideways consolidation that started on June 14. The SPY is trading near the top of its consolidation that started around the same time.

However, take note of this development in the IEF: Prices have broken through resistance and are now near 30-day highs.

There's really little else to write. With the equity market consolidating, I'm stuck with the same headline and byline. Of course, wishing for volatility might not be a great idea right now.

I'll have a full week's market wrap tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.