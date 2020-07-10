Why I’m Long Trine

I track over 100 SPACs seeking deals, but based on my criteria have focused on my top ten which I plan to write about starting with Trine (TRNE). It is crucial to understand the specific terms of the SPAC securities you invest in. Some are essentially US treasury substitutes, while others are (almost) free lottery tickets that could make you ten times your money or easily be worthless, so understand their terms and size accordingly.

Another Cable Cowboy

My largest and oldest investments from the beginning of my career until today have been in with cable cowboy John Malone’s various Liberty investment vehicles. In fact, I would have probably been better off researching and investing exclusively in them. Today, I also am investing alongside another cable cowboy, one of Dr. Malone’s top trusted lieutenants. When Malone was looking to hand the president role over at TCI, the largest cable company in the US at the time, he turned to a man who had boosted his cable company’s cash flow and subscriber growth by twice the industry’s average rates. Malone’s handpicked successor was Leo Hindery.

Leo Hindery

James Brown, move aside. This [Hindery] is the hardest-working man in cable, no kidding.

- Brian Deevy

The man [Hindery] doesn't sleep. I'm embarrassed to get calls from him on the West Coast before I get in [his New York office].

- William Bresnan

According to the Wall Street Journal’s Mark Robichaux, Hindery is known for being an effective, hard-working self-made man. At nine, he picked crops and at seventeen he joined the merchant marine. He paid his way through Stanford’s MBA program working sheet-metal. John Malone discovered him and encouraged him to join the cable industry where he negotiated complex acquisitions for Malone’s TCI. His book, It Takes a CEO: It's Time to Lead with Integrity, is worth reading to better understand how Hindery thinks. According to Publishers Weekly,

Hindery spends most of his time exposing and condemning egregious executive behavior, corporate shenanigans, the perils of offshore outsourcing, the prevalence of gross-out reality television and how, at the end of the earnings period, the employee everyman suffers. His aims are admirable and his perspective is unique, but it's a tough sell that CEOs, not generally seen as champions of the middle class, will be the ones who remedy the societal ills Hindery has in his crosshairs.

Amazon (AMZN) adds that,

In the wake of exposed mismanaged corporations, one of America's most prominent businessmen illuminates the need for more accountability and less greed among corporate leaders, offering advice on how to lead with integrity, grace, and dignity. 35,000 first printing.

Trine

You can make money if he makes money. Hindery has made a lot of money for investors in his career and made a lot of money for himself along the way. Now, you can safely and profitably invest alongside him at Trine Acquisition Corp via units (TRNE.U) which include a share as well as half of a warrant, equity (TRNE), and warrants (TRNE+). He has until Friday March 19th 2021 to find a deal.

Will he find a deal?

Yes. His prospects of finding a deal are over 99%. He has been an active and successful dealmaker his entire career; it is reasonable to assume that he already has potential targets lined up. While he had 24 months to find a deal, recent SPACs have been going much quicker, with the average SPAC pre-deal lifespan cut in half to about a year. He originally expected to find a deal within six months. That has been delayed but will probably not be delayed much longer. If he is able to find something, the warrants could be the best leveraged way to get exposure to Trine.

What will he buy?

His intended sectors include technology, consumer, or media and communications. He is a well-connected expert in these fields. Anyone would take his calls and many good candidates are probably calling him. He has over $300 million in his trust account which is enough to make a significant deal, especially in the likely event that the target rolls over their equity into the newly formed public company.

What’s the risk?

Trine has $10.18 in trust value and its equity costs $10.25 so you really would be putting only the seven-cent premium at risk; if it liquidates, the yield to maturity would be negative, but just barely (negative by less than a percent). Paying the less than one percent premium to current cash makes this an extremely safe equity investment. Even when investors were desperately seeking liquidity March, the shares were down only a few percent.

If you want to place a bet on his getting a deal (because warrants are worthless in if he fails to find a deal), you can buy the warrants. They have a $11.50 strike and five-year term, which is SPAC industry standard. The scenario in which they are worthless is one in which Hindery and his fellow sponsors personally lose a total of over $8.5 million. It is possible, but extremely unlikely.

What’s next?

Recent SPAC deal announcements have led to one-day stock pops averaging 18% and five-day averages of about 25%. Trine’s could be in that vicinity. The bear case is one where you lose a quantifiable amount from today’s market prices (and IPO participants make a modest amount of money relative to original invested capital) and redeem shares at trust value. This probably won’t happen but could. The base case is one where you are able to sell shares in a market that reflects a premium to trust commensurate with a sensible acquisition by a seasoned acquirer. The bull case is one where you’re risk to original invested capital is sensible but you get overpaid. This ebullient market could get carried away as it has with several recent SPACs, popping this stock by double digits and popping the warrants by a multiple of today’s cost on a deal announcement. Hindery wants to get a deal done pretty soon. Will he succeed? I’ll give him the last word (click for video interview).

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger



