For Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF), the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had pretty bad timing. The company was about to start copper production at its 100%-owned Gunnison copper mine in Arizona, when the consequences of the virus outbreak forced the management to put it on care & maintenance. And the Gunnison remains in "hibernation" also today.

Excelsior announced the completion of construction and start-up of wet commissioning on October 9, 2019. The delivery of mining fluids in the orebody commenced in early January, and the first copper production was expected in Q1. On January 8, Excelsior even announced some positive initial wellfield results. However, on February 4, the company announced that based on the collected data, it decided to realize an optimization program. The main change was the reconfiguring of wells so that they can be used as injection as well as recovery wells, which should improve the flexibility of the whole wellfield. The optimization program postponed the first copper production until Q2 2020. This was confirmed also in a March 2 news release. But on March 26, Excelsior announced that due to COVID-19, it decided to suspend its operations. And on April 9, it announced:

As the duration of the suspension remains unknown at this time, Excelsior is taking steps to conserve cash and maintain a robust balance sheet. Excelsior is reducing its workforce, while retaining the personnel necessary to maintain the facilities and sustain environmental monitoring and compliance requirements. The Gunnison Copper Project will be maintained in a safe care and maintenance state; thereby, allowing Excelsior the ability to restart the wellfield when timing is deemed optimal.

Three months have passed and the company remains silent. There were no further news releases and the corporate presentations on the webpage don't include any information about the recent developments. Fortunately, Excelsior's IR department is working and Mr. Jennex (VP Corporate Affairs) was able to respond to my questions really quickly. It seems like the main problem is the disrupted sulphuric acid supply chain. Moreover, the management wants to be sure that there will be no second government-imposed lock-down.

According to Mr. Jennex:

The primary issue holding us back from re-starting the wellfield is an inability to secure a mid-term supply of acid within Arizona. Because of the pandemic, supply chains around the world have been disrupted and the supply chain that impacts us is the one that delivers sulphuric acid. There is just too much volatility in the acid market at the moment for Excelsior to obtain a supply contract. As the USA and global economies get back on-track, balance will return to these supply chains and we will then be able to source acid. We are now seeing some evidence of an improvement in this space and we remain optimistic that balance will soon return to the acid supply chain. Prior to a full re-start, another consideration is that Excelsior would like some comfort/clarity that the pandemic is not going to generate a second government-imposed lock-down. It would be costly if we re-started and then had to shut-down again. Additionally, as part of the Care & Maintenance process, we laid-off around 65% of our staff. Before we make the wellfield operational, we will have to re-hire to production levels. We do not believe that re-hiring is going to pose a major issue, but it is one of the boxes that needs to be checked-off before we re-start operations.

On a question regarding the potential restart timeline and Excelsior's cash position, Mr. Jennex responded:

We do still expect to produce copper in 2020. The only thing I cannot give you today is a hard date. As per our last financial statements, we had around US$15 million in our treasury, with additional funds available to us through the cost-overrun facility. We continue to reduce expenses and there are no further CAPEX requirements; all of the previously announced wellfield upgrades have been completed and we are very satisfied with the results. The entire operation is essentially ready to go. We remain completely focused on first copper production, so there are no exploration activities being conducted at the moment. We anticipate that first copper production would take 2-3 months after the start of the wellfield; achieving the full commercial production rate of 25 million pounds per year would take an additional 6-months.

So to sum it up, the wellfield optimization was successfully completed, but due to the coronavirus crisis, related health risks, and sulphuric acid supply chain disruptions, the Gunnison mine remains on care & maintenance. The company remains optimistic and observes some positive developments on the sulphuric acid market and it expects to produce copper in 2020. Given that the first copper production should follow 2-3 months after the restart, it is possible to speculate that the restart should occur sometime in September or October (so that the first copper can be produced before the end of 2020). The commercial production levels should be reached by summer 2021.

Obviously, the delays are not good for Excelsior's share price. Although the current share price of $0.51 is well above the March bottom near $0.3, it is still well below the January peak at $0.94. For now, the share price holds above the support level in the $0.43-0.44 area, but it is only slightly above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, moreover, the quicker moving average one seems to be about to cross the slower one to the downside soon, which would be a bearish signal. Fortunately, the copper price is doing well, providing some support.

The copper price is back at $2.8/lb, growing by more than 40% since the March lows. Right now, it is back at the levels seen in late 2019/early 2020. It is supported not only by the positive long-term copper market outlook, but also by the short-term supply disruptions, as the coronavirus crisis starts to get out of control in Chile, world's biggest copper-producing country. According to a recent Bloomberg article, Codelco alone has several thousand infected workers. The production disruptions may result in a copper market deficit despite the fact that the virus has negatively impacted also the demand side of the market.

Conclusion

The coronavirus crisis had pretty bad timing for Excelsior Mining. The start-up of its copper production was postponed by several months. The Gunnison mine remains on care & maintenance, as Excelsior is waiting for a normalization of the sulphuric acid supply chains. Meanwhile, the copper prices keep on growing, as the coronavirus starts to impact the supply side of the copper market more strongly. Higher copper prices are good news for Excelsior, however, it would be even better news if Gunnison was already in production. If everything goes relatively well, the mine should be restarted in late Q3/early Q4, with first copper production by the end of 2020 and commercial production by Q3 2021.

Excelsior is valued approximately at $120 million right now. It may be a fair value for the initial production stage of 25 million lb copper per year. But this is only the first step and Excelsior's target is to reach an annual production level of 125 million lb copper, at an AISC of $1.33/lb. At a copper price of $2.75/lb, the after-tax NPV(5%) of the project equals $730 million. It will take some time, but at the current copper prices, the upside potential of Excelsior Mining's shares is several hundred percents.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXMGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.