AMC Entertainment To Avert Bullet

This situation, however, appears to be the exception going forward, as most private equity/asset management groups are not stepping up to protect troubled firms from bankruptcy.

Now, two private equity groups have produced contesting proposals to resolve AMC's immediate problems, with a deal apparently near acceptance.

AMC Entertainment Holdings has been suffering from cash flow problems since the shutdowns due to the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic, experiencing shortages threatening to its existence.

We seem, more and more, to be moving from the economy having a liquidity problem to one in which the problem becomes one of solvency. I have written about the movement of companies into this latter situation and how the shutdown in the economy has started to really hit in terms of a slowdown in cash flows.

One company experiencing such difficulty is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), a major cinema chain, which has suffered a severe shortage of cash flow due to the shutdown of movie theaters because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This has forced the company to the edge of bankruptcy.

But some investors still believe that the current organization is salvageable. Bankruptcy may not be the result in every case.

The Role Of Private Equity

Private equity is going to be a big player in how some of the current bankruptcy situations work out. The situation is not one of liquidity, for private equity funds seem to have an ample amount of cash to play around with. The issue appears to be more along the lines of the future of the companies being considered.

As I have written earlier, private equity funds appear to have a record amount of cash on hand - $1.45 trillion, as a matter of fact. And note that this total does not include venture capital money. But these funds are not for everyone.

Private equity funds own a lot of companies that have gone into bankruptcy or are on the edge of going into bankruptcy. So, even though all this money is on hand, the private equity funds are not just jumping up to save everything they have a share of.

It appears, I argued, that:

“The argument is that the money held by the private equity funds are for new investments, and are not directed for use in ‘shoring up’ companies they have already bought.”

It seems as if:

“investors in private-equity funds are rarely enthusiastic about new money being spent to rehabilitate struggling businesses...”

Managers are to “support only the most promising companies...”

AMC Appears To Be Different

Private equity fund Silver Lake Group LLC, which has a representative on the AMC board and holds $600 billion in convertible bonds, has moved into the position of building a deal to get AMC though its current funding difficulties.

The deal would require bondholders to provide $200 million in the form of a senior loan, and would also require them to swap their unsecured debt at a discount rate for new, second-lien debt. The $600 million in convertible bonds would be swapped for first-lien debt.

This offer, however, has not gone unchallenged. Asset managers Apollo Global Management Inc., Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and Ares Management Corp., who are also senior lenders to AMC, have submitted a counterproposal. A condition of this offer would be the blocking of Silver Lake from swapping into the top-ranking debt. So, there are two sources challenging for the right to take AMC forward.

The reason for this seems to be that AMC is in the group of “most promising companies,” and its difficulties have arisen solely due to the deficient cash flow coming from the shutdown of its operations. AMC is now planning to reopen the majority of its theaters in the US on July 30, and the financial arrangements will allow the company to stay in business until the reopening takes place.

The date of choice is due to the fact that the movie chain will have two major films to release at that time.

The Macro Picture

AMC, as a company, seems to be well-run. In other words, several private equity companies believe that it is a "most promising company."

More important to me at this time, however, is what the AMC situation is saying about how troubled companies in the current environment are being handled.

Private equity firms have let other firms go into the bankruptcy process. These other situations include Hertz Global Holding, Inc., Neiman Marcus Group Inc. and J. Crew Group Inc., among others. The crucial difference between these companies and AMC is that these other companies entered the recession in trouble carrying a massive amount of debt. Their futures, in a real sense, were not that “promising,” even though they all carried a “respected” name.

So, in looking at the macro picture of the economy, we see that the pileup of bankruptcies is just beginning. But not all troubled companies will go into bankruptcy. As far as individual companies are concerned, we need to look at each separate case. However, for the economy as a whole, bankruptcies are going to increase.

This means to me that the Federal Reserve System, sooner or later, is going to face a solvency problem that will not be resolved by the central bank providing more and more liquidity resources. Bankruptcies are going to increase and exceed those which took place during the Great Recession.

This pile-up of bankruptcies is going to be a substantial drag on the economy as a whole, extending the depth and length of the recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.