Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) as an investment option at its current market price. LVS had a strong 2019, but I turned cautious in 2020. This was a timely call, as the COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc for the tourism and gaming industries worldwide. As the global economy begins to open back up, many investors may be looking at LVS and similar casino stocks as a way to play this trend. For now, I would caution against this play for a few reasons. One, re-openings are occurring in very conservative phases, which will keep gambler turnout at low levels for some time. Two, air travel remains well below historical norms, which has a disproportionate impact on the regions of the world that rely on tourists, such as Las Vegas and Macau, two of LVS' primary markets. Three, LVS has suspended its dividend, which was a key reason why I held this stock in the past. Until the dividend resumes, I have less incentive to pick up these shares.

Background

First, a little about LVS. The company is a developer and operator of integrated resorts that feature luxury hotels, gaming, retail, dining and entertainment, catering to both tourists and business clients. Premier locations exist in Las Vegas, Singapore, and Macau. Currently, the stock trades at $44.39/share and yields 0% due to its suspended dividend. As the market rally began in April, I continued to have a neutral stance on LVS. Simply, I felt the market was getting a bit too optimistic and saw cyclical, discretionary stocks like LVS as areas to be underweight. In hindsight, while I admit the sharpness of this rally has surprised me, the call was a good one. LVS is up by double digits since publication but lags the broader market by a wide margin:

As we move into the second half of the year, I wanted to take another look at LVS to see if I should alter my Neutral rating. After review, while I believe there are some short-term catalysts for the stock, primarily the re-opening of economies around the world, I also see a challenging macro-environment persisting for at least the remainder of the year. Therefore, I consider the Neutral rating continuing to make sense, and I will explain why below.

Singapore Re-opens Casinos Partially

To begin, I want to take a look at one of the seemingly positive short-term catalysts I alluded to. Specifically, economies around the globe, notably in Asia, are beginning to open up. However, similar to the U.S., the re-openings are coming in phases, with plenty of restrictions in place. Singapore is one such region and is important to LVS, as the company earns a significant portion of its total revenue from the Marina Bay Sands location. In fact, as lockdown measures in China got more severe earlier this year, the disparity between Macau-based revenues and those revenues in Singapore grew substantially. To illustrate, consider Q1 revenue figures for LVS on a year-over-year comparison. While in Q1 2019 Marina Bay saw revenues equal to roughly 1/3rd what Macau properties saw, in Q1 2020 the differential was quite modest, as shown below:

My point here is that Singapore is growing in importance, which is a trend that has been ongoing for some time, but has been exacerbated due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore, investors can take some encouragement from the fact that casinos in Singapore opened up on July 1, welcoming travelers back to the beautiful resort/casino operated by LVS, pictured below:

Clearly, this is good news. However, I am inclined to temper expectations about what this means for the company in the immediate term. Yes, the re-opening of the casino is a good sign inherently and will help bring in some badly needed revenue. Further, if the re-opening goes well, it could encourage accelerated re-openings in other parts of the world and give tourists the confidence to travel.

But the bad news is there is no guarantee this re-opening will go well. Beyond that, the impact to LVS' bottom line is not likely to be substantial. The reason is two-fold. One, while the casino is open for business, it is on a limited capacity. According to the government in Singapore, the casino faces entry restrictions, with "access to the casinos limited to existing casino members and annual levy holders only". Two, we should note Marina Bay Sands is set to operate only at 25% capacity, which makes sense given the restrictions on entry, as well as the reality that consumer demand is likely to be muted given the ongoing pandemic.

My point here is that while there has been progress, which is good news, I cannot get too excited about the environment LVS is operating in. The areas that are re-opening include the company's resort properties, which is a much-needed win. However, the re-openings are limited, and travel between mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore are all subject to mandatory quarantines, for those willing to make the journey. Revenues and profits are sure to look better in the next few months than they have in the over the prior quarter, but they will be a long way from "normal". Thus, I cannot get bullish on LVS until the re-openings move into phases that are closer to normal.

The Labor Market Will Challenge Discretionary Stocks

My next point will take a look at the U.S. market and how LVS is likely to perform in another key region, Las Vegas. Clearly, Las Vegas is the epicentre of U.S.-based gambling, and it remains a region heavily reliant on tourism. Unfortunately, this means the area has been hit harder than most when it comes to the impact from COVID-19. While a challenging job market would pressure casino operators under normal circumstances, this particular climate is especially negative given the impact the virus has had on consumers' willingness to travel.

Diving into the numbers, some investors have taken recent job figures as a positive sign. While jobless claims are not inherently "good" at current levels, some are seeing the decline in claims from the March and April highs as a sign that the worst is over. On this front, I agree. The area where I differ from some is that while the worst might be over, the figures are still quite poor by historical norms. Worse, I don't see us getting anywhere back to normal in the months ahead. States that have re-opened are backsliding in many cases, and I believe many jobs that were lost are not going to return this year. Therefore, while new claims numbers are falling, the continuing claims number of almost 19 million has me concerned for the long haul. As the graph below shows, this is a figure well above where we sat at the beginning of 2020:

My point here is that cyclical stocks, such as LVS, are going to face a challenging recovery as long as the labor market remains in such a difficult spot. While seemingly obvious, I feel necessary to emphasize this point because many investors seem to be too optimistic that things are no longer getting worse. While true, the progress still leaves us in a precarious spot. Many people are unemployed, and consumers' willingness to travel and spend are going to limit how many jobs come back.

This is an important point, because it is hard to come up with another city in the U.S. more reliant on tourism than Las Vegas. Given the city's lack of proximity to the majority of U.S. residents, Las Vegas is heavily reliant on air travel to capture consumer spend. Unfortunately, air travel is an area that is lagging behind in terms of recovery, with many consumers reluctant to travel, especially by plane. In fact, U.S. air travel is still down almost 80% on a year-over-year comparison through mid-June, as shown in the graph below:

My takeaway here again is, the worst might be over, but what does that really mean? If air travel sees an uptick in passengers, that would certainly be a good sign, but it will still be well below historical levels. What this means to me is, for the foreseeable future earnings for Vegas-based casinos are going to be well below what they were in the last few years. This is negative for the stock.

Suspension Of Dividend Removes A Positive Attribute

My final point concerns the fund's dividend. Typically, I favor LVS for my casino/gambling exposure due to the very generous dividend paid by the company. The stock typically offers a yield in excess of 5%, which was difficult to find as the bull market moved higher in 2019 and into 2020. With the sell-off, many stock dividend yields pushed higher, but that was simply a mirage. What I mean is companies, including LVS, have cut or suspended their dividends while they deal with cash flow issues. So, while the yields looked high on the surface back in March and early April, they really weren't, since the dividend rate was either cut or suspended. For LVS, this has only impacted the Q2 payment so far, as the company paid out its Q1 dividend but announced a suspension of the dividend after that, which has yet to be resumed:

My takeaway here is this is another valid reason to be neutral on the stock. At its prior dividend rate, LVS would be yielding near 7%. Therefore, if the dividend resumes and the stock price has not rallied, I would probably look at getting back into these shares. For me, even if the stock's outlook is clouded, if I am picking up a 7% income stream, I am fairly content. However, with the dividend currently suspended, that positive attribute is gone in the short term. With the challenging outlook ahead for LVS, I do not see the resumption of the dividend as a tailwind to bank on right now.

Bottom Line

LVS has seen a gain since the March lows, but it is lagging the broader market. With a challenging labor market in the U.S., a sharp drop in air travel, phased re-openings of casinos in Asia, and mandatory quarantines impacting LVS' properties in Singapore and Macau, it is hard for me to get excited about this stock. Further, one of the most attractive attributes for LVS for me personally, as a "dividend seeker", is muted, considering the dividend is currently suspended. While I have faith this will ultimately resume, it could take a while. Therefore, I believe a cautious outlook on LVS remains justified, and encourage investors to be very critical of any new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.