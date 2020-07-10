In the home improvement sector of the U.S. economy, two companies control a lion’s share of sales. Often you will find their stores across the street from each other. Together they accounted for nearly 50% of 2019 hardware and home improvement retail activity. Home Depot (HD) is the world’s leader in retail hardware with 400,000 employees, 2291 big-box stores, $112 billion in revenues and $11 billion in trailing 12-month earnings. A close second is Lowe’s (LOW) with 320,000 employees, 1977 stores, $74 billion in revenues and $4.5 billion of income generation. Overall, Home Depot is a more efficient profit machine, while Lowe’s may have a more loyal customer base with its 5% off credit card for customers and better-stocked stores.

Like most everything else in life, you get what you pay for as an investor. Lowe’s usually holds a better upfront valuation on past and current operating trends, but weaker operating margins and future investor returns can be part of the puzzle. Despite Home Depot starting the race on the expensive end vs. trailing financial ratios, over longer periods of time it has beaten the total equity return from Lowe’s. In the end, both have turned out to be great investments with only slight differences in portfolio returns the last 5-10 years. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if they are fierce competitors or just sneaky partners, pretending each business setup is stronger than the other.

The two are a type of duopoly, where a pair of companies dominate a marketplace. PepsiCo (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO) are the most recognizable “competitors” that control an industry. The two sugar-drink giants retain and fill most of the space in your local grocery store’s beverage aisle. The closest retail duopoly is found in the Target (TGT) vs. Walmart (WMT) example. These two full-line retail giants are starting to dwarf all other competitors in the general merchandise big-box store industry.

I wrote a bullish article on Home Depot last month. Both the orange hardware leader and Lowe’s have benefited smartly from stay-at-home orders in the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. Consumers by choice, and because of quarantine issues, have flocked to the two home improvement stores for supplies to keep the household running smoothly and make needed fixes/upgrades to living areas. Luckily, for Lowe’s and Home Depot, local governments labeled the two as necessary and essential to move the economy forward during mandated shutdowns of other retailers.

Stock Performance Comparison

Below are some price comparisons over 12-month and 5-year periods. Had you invested $10,000 in each, Lowe’s won the 2019-20 race, while Home Depot remained on top after five years of gains (even better when including Home Depot’s higher dividend yield).

Different Management Styles

Again, the companies are managed using varying goals and associated risks to the operating business. Home Depot’s focus can be said to favor shareholders over customers. Maximized business yields, a desire for high growth rates, slashed equity (through share buybacks), and super-sized distribution payments to owners have propelled the stock for decades.

On the other hand, Lowe’s has preferred higher inventory levels, price discounts for regular customers using their branded credit card, and ample customer service from greater seasonal and part-time employee headcounts. However, this focus on repeat customer sales and goodwill has hurt overall profit margins, return on assets, inventory turnover, and income per employee calculations, to name a few. Lowe’s has also favored holding a net tangible book value to backstop debts during weaker sales periods and recession ($2 billion in tangible BV vs. HD’s negative -$5 billion).

Image Source: Charlotte Business Journal

Operating Margins

Below you can review the effect of differences in asset and cash management, in the context of margin and return statistics the last five years. While gross profit margins are almost identical, final net margins are higher for Home Depot as a consequence of management style and motivation.

On decade-long graphs, we can further review various performance results favoring the big orange square. Return on assets employed, net income per employee, and inventory turnover are pictured below.

Valuation Breakdown

Home Depot’s stronger margin and returns have translated into a higher upfront valuation on trailing results when purchasing shares. Below are some comparison graphs looking at price to trailing cash flow, earnings and sales the past five years. Wall Street appears to value Home Depot’s underlying business and growth future at a higher price. Basically, Home Depot’s ability to reinvest cash flow at a faster clip, and emphasis on the return of shareholder capital has helped the stock to incrementally richer performance over the years.

The distribution of cash flow in the form of share buybacks and dividends to ownership interests has been a hallmark of the Home Depot operating model, and to a lesser degree for Lowe’s. Below you can review a 10-year comparison of total net payouts to shareholders, on a trailing 12-month basis.

Both have proven sound dividend growth selections the last decade. Below is a chart of the available trailing cash yield for new buyers over time. Again, Home Depot tends to keep its dividend payout higher as a percentage of income and operating cash generation.

Against a Treasury yield curve under 2% and an S&P 500 blue-chip average yield of 1.8% on trailing payouts, the dividend stream from both companies are worth serious consideration. The reason revolves around the extraordinary dividend growth in payouts, year after year. Growth rates in both dividends have been superb, with Home Depot at +18% annualized and Lowe’s at +15% since 2010. The graph below highlights the desirability of the two as buy-and-hold dividend plays. If past trends continue, new investment in each still makes sense, even at all-time high quotes.

If history repeats, Home Depot looks like a healthier long-term buy. However, Lowe’s does have an ace in the hole currently arguing for purchase. In terms of future projections of operating income per share, Lowe’s is now the clear winner. Wall Street analysts are predicting earnings will rise 64% over the next three years for Lowe’s, against a far less attractive 24% equivalent rise for Home Depot.

Technical Pictures Nearly Identical

In addition, I like the Lowe’s chart pattern and related action of momentum indicators, over Home Depot the last 12 months, especially measured from the March panic sell-off bottom. Below you can review the extra powerful +25% outperformance number for Lowe’s against the +14% Home Depot relative return vs. the S&P 500 blue-chip index the past year. In addition, changes in the Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator the latest 3-6 months are rated better for Lowe’s.

The NVI looks only at days with lower volume vs. the previous trading session. Big price rises on weak volume can often signal an absence of sellers. Without ample overhead supply, shares tend to climb in price when buying interest runs higher than normal. OBV is a simple daily measurement of price change multiplied by volume. It is considered a basic formula of volume accumulation.

Final Thoughts

I believe both stocks will continue to outperform the general U.S. stock market in 2020-21. If the coronavirus recession doesn’t hold them back this year, what will an expanding economy do for sales and profits in 2021-22? Forced to buy/hold just one, Lowe’s has my vote right now. A function of lower valuations, a robust profit forecast by Wall Street analysts, a slightly stronger balance sheet and somewhat better technical momentum, Lowe’s could witness more upside than Home Depot the next 12-18 months.

Both have terrific dividend stories. Both will benefit from higher rates of inflation, in my estimation. Their duopoly position should support profitability, even if the economy succumbs to a large second wave of coronavirus in the fall.

Both have a conservative and flexible balance sheet setup. Lowe’s could pay off all net long-term liabilities (total liabilities minus current assets like cash and inventory) with 3 years of cash flow, vs. Home Depot’s 2.5x calculation. Against the average S&P 500 company with a net liability to cash flow ratio over 5x, I rate their balance sheet strength in the top 20% of all U.S. large-cap peers.

Any significant U.S. stock market sell-off, knocking quotes for the two equities 10-15% lower, would bring an even smarter long-term proposition for new investment. All told, the two leading home improvement titans deserve a spot on your list for further research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HD, LOW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

