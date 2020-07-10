If we pull up a daily chart of Toyota (NYSE:TM), we can see that shares presently seem to be undergoing a symmetrical triangle. Considering the bullish move shares underwent from May to November of last year, we expect this present coil to end up being a bullish pattern. The reason being is that these types of coils usually end up being continuation patterns.

We now have four concrete reversal points which is the minimum requirement for a symmetrical triangle. From a trader´s perspective, the attractive facet of these patterns is the finite time element in play. Furthermore, because price has now gone well over 60% into the coil, we would be looking for a breakout of this pattern sometime soon. The reason being is that if price were to remain within the triangle for a sustained period of time, the pattern would not hold that much weight. Thankfully, this is not the norm in multi-month coils as a breakout in either direction is usually witnessed before price arrives near the apex.

Since sometimes these patterns can end up being neutral patterns, it is imperative to monitor volume trends to get a read on whether there is more buying or selling of shares taking place. This can be a hard trend to spot though as volume always contracts to a degree when price is consolidating. One can also monitor the key trends of the financials especially the dividend to see if the firm is becoming fundamentally stronger or not. If the dividend´s key metrics are improving for example, this goes a long way in telling us that this coil indeed will end up being a bullish pattern. Let´s dig in.

Before we get into the dividend, we like to look at the firm´s valuation and profitability metrics. The holy grail of dividend investing is to unearth stocks which are undervalued compared to the industry they are operating in but have no problem with cash-flow and profitability. This is what we seem to have here with Toyota.

Trading presently at just over 9 times GAAP earnings, the firm´s earnings are more than half at what this industry is trading at. Furthermore Toyota´s cash-flow, assets and sales are much cheaper than the industry at present. This is a good start considering how the auto-manufacturer has been rewarding its shareholders in recent times through buybacks and the dividend.

Operating margin presently comes in at 8.2% which once more comes well ahead of the industry average of 5.9%. This key metric has hovered around this level for the past three years now which has resulted in the interest coverage ratio remaining well over 80. Having an interest coverage ratio this high has positive ramifications for the dividend going forward assuming Toyota can keep its operating profit elevated.

Although Toyota´s yield of 3.25% may be well behind some of its peers in this industry, the auto-manufacturer´s dividend looks a stronger bet when we compare the existing pay-out to the bottom line. The dividend at present as a percentage of earnings comes in under 50% which is definitely on the low-side in this industry.

Furthermore, although dividend growth has been stagnant at best on average in this industry in recent times, Toyota has still managed to grow the pay-out by over 4.5% on average per year over the past 5 years. The present coil is a perfect example of how advantageous it is to collect growing dividends while waiting for shares to finally bottom in earnest. Something Ford (NYSE:F) for example has not been able to do.

Many times, encouraging cash-flow trends can mask other problems which may be taking place on the balance sheet. We see nothing of the sort here with Toyota as the firm´s debt to equity ratio actually dropped in 2020 to 0.53 from 0.55 in 2019 due to a rise in shareholder equity.

To sum up, many analysts believe Toyota´s highs may be in due to the large expected slowdown in overall economic activity and volume over the next few years. While we do agree that earnings expectations for this year and beyond are very difficult to predict, we still acknowledge that this auto-company is working off a fairly sound financial base. Our play would be to wait for the coil to play-out. If we were to get a breakout to the upside, considering the firm´s present valuation and strong financials, we would most likely put long deltas to work in this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.