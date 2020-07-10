In the months since I took profits on Innoviva Inc. (INVA), the shares are down about 9.25% against a loss of 6% for the overall market. I thought I’d look in on the name again to see if I should continue to avoid or not. I’ll try to make this determination based on the financial history here, and based on the stock price itself. I’ve recommended options on these shares in the past, and I’ll review how those trades turned out. I hope I’m not spoiling the surprise when I write that short put trades turned out well, and I’ll be recommending another such trade. For those who are impatient, or who understandably enough can’t stand my writing, I’ll leap to the point. I think the shares are still a bit too expensive, and I can’t recommend them at these levels. That said, I think the options market is offering reasonable premia at the moment, and I will be recommending another short put trade here.

Financial Snapshot

As I’ve written before, the financial history here has been spectacular. In a few short years, the company grew sales from ~$8.4 million to over $261 million. Similarly impressive is what’s happened to net income, which spiked from a loss of over $168 million in 2014 to a profit of over $190 million in 2019. The growth theme seems intact when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the same period a year ago. Specifically, revenue and net income are up by 43% and 94% respectively. It should also be noted that 2019 itself was in many ways a record year, so this is not an easy comparison.

In spite of the fact that Innoviva has paid down a great deal of debt since 2014, there is still just over $379 million in long-term liabilities. When I see that much debt outstanding, I’m prompted to compare that debt to the company’s cash and likely future cash flows in order to work out the risk of a need to raise more capital. In the table below, I’ve outlined the size and timing of Innoviva’s future obligations. It’s fairly obvious that the company’s financial obligations will be rather light until 2023, when it’ll need to refinance or repay just under $241 million of long-term debt.

(Source: Company Form 10-K)

Against these future obligations, Innoviva has about $383 million of cash and equivalents at the moment. This suggests to me that it is not at risk of needing to raise more debt anytime soon. It also suggests to me that the firm will be well able to meet its future obligations.

All of this leads me to conclude that I’d be very happy to own this fast-growing company at the right price.

(Source: Company filings)

The Stock

I’m of the view that even a great, fast-growing company can be a terrible investment if the buyer overpays for it. Thus, before I decide whether it makes sense to buy back into Innoviva, I need to look at the stock as a thing quite distinct from the underlying company. When I look at the stock, I’m specifically trying to work out whether I consider the share price to be cheap enough. I determine whether or not a stock is cheap enough in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. When I first wrote about the company, I considered it a screaming buy because it was trading at a P/E of about 3.7. I decided to sell the shares later because the stock was trading at a P/E of 10 times. In other words, I sold the shares because they were 2.7 times more expensive on a P/E basis. At the moment, the shares are priced just above the mid-point of the high and low valuations, per the following:

Data by YCharts

This suggests to me that the shares are certainly not as expensive as they were on the day that I sold them recently, but they’re certainly not the bargain basement price they were when I first bought. For that reason, my views on the current valuation could be summed up onomatopoeically as “meh.” For that reason, I can’t recommend buying the shares at current prices.

Options As Alternative

In my previous two articles on this company, I recommended selling put options as either an alternative to or a supplement for the investment. The first of these were the June 2020 puts with a strike of $10. These were bid-asked at the time of my first article at $.45-.60. They expired worthless. In my “taking profits” article this past February, I recommended selling the September puts with a strike of $11. These were bid-asked at the time for $.25-.35. They are currently bid at zero, though they do have some time value left, obviously.

Given that I’ve generated about $.70 in “free” put option premia so far, I think this is a reasonably sound strategy, and I will recommend doing it again. In particular, I think selling the December Innoviva put with a strike of $12 makes the most sense. These are currently bid-asked at $.15-2.45. This is obviously a fairly wide spread, and so I don’t recommend simply taking this market here. I think offering to sell these at $1.30 is a reasonable premium, and I’ll be putting in an order to sell at that price. If the trade goes through and I’m not exercised, I’ll simply pocket the premia. If the trade goes through and I’m exercised, I’ll be obliged to buy this fast-growing company at the equivalent of a P/E ratio of just over 6 times. I consider that to be a very good entry point.

Now that you're hopefully excited about the prospects of a "win-win" trade, it's time for me to splash cold water all over the mood by writing about the risk. There is no utopia on Earth. In all domains, including investing, humans must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no "risk-free" option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Unless you're brand spanking new, the risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is self-evident, especially in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Innoviva today at a price of ~$13. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 20.5% below today's level. Buying the same asset at a one-fifth discount is the definition of lower risk, in my view.

Conclusion

I think this is a wonderful company in many ways. In spite of the fact that dilution has continued apace, this is a money-generating powerhouse, in my estimation. In addition, the company has more than sufficient resources to navigate its future cash outflows. The business itself is remarkably good. The problem is that the shares are not yet near my “screaming buy” level, and for that reason, I can’t recommend investors take the plunge at current levels. That said, there are always things that an investor can do to generate some sort of return. At the moment, I think selling put options with strike prices that are near the “table-pounding buy” levels makes the most sense. If the shares are “put” to the investor, I think the investor will do well because they’ll be buying a great company at a great valuation. If the shares remain above the strike price over the next five months, the investor will simply pocket the premia. This is also hardly a hardship, in my view. This has been part of my strategy with Innoviva, and it’s worked out well for me. I recommend other investors participate in this success also.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to the puts I'm already short, I'll be selling 10 of the puts described in this article.