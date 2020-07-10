Time will tell if chasing yields from Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) will damage the long-term health of an income investor’s portfolio. The pandemic is an unprecedented and unlikely event that disrupted businesses that could not prepare for the worst-case scenario. Months of business closings shook up the regular income from REITs. Out of all the stocks in this space, STORE Capital (STOR) is a promising rebound and income play. In its COVID-19 update conference call, the company gave a few key data points that suggest the worst is over.

There are three reasons to speculate that Store Capital may recover and trade back to pre-COVID levels in the $40 range. The first and most important reason is rent collection rates.

1 - Rent Collection Increasing

STORE Capital’s cash collection was 64% in May. It increased sharply to 76% in June. Rent collections improved dramatically because of family entertainment, full-service restaurants, and health clubs re-opening. Despite another shutdown in various States across the U.S. in the second half of June, Store will likely report another increase in collections. The reason is that it announced that it would maintain its 35-cent dividend rate on June 15. CEO Christopher Volk said that the dividend will not increase its leverage or hurt its liquidity.

If STORE Capital’s operating cash flow does not fall, the $1.40 in annual dividends will yield 6.28% for investors. By comparison, Simon Property Group (SPG) is a stock many of my readers ask me about buying. It resumed its dividend policy of $1.30 a share per quarter, down 38.1% from February’s $2.10 a share rate. SPG stock has a yield of 8.5%. Still, Simon may have expensive re-development plans that will weigh on cash flow.

2 - Favorable Business Dynamics

Many of STORE Capital’s tenants are in the credit sector or industry sector. For example, the correlation between rents returning and sector re-openings is high. CEO Volk said that “today, we have 91% of our locations open. I expect that's going to be close to 100% by the end of July because you'll have the movie theaters, they'll open up in July.” On a related note, AMC Entertainment (AMC) initially planned to open its theatres in mid-July but now plans a July 30 reopening. Cinemark (CNK) is planning for a July 24 re-opening.

STORE said that tenants came into the Covid-19 lockdown with a coverage of around 2:1. And because they could still pay rent when sales fell, it helped Store collect more rent in the quarter. It may not need to revise its stress models to account for further unknowns. That suggests that the uptrend in shares should continue. STOR stock will need to hold the $20.00 level first and not stay below the 50-day moving average for too long:

Management said that for June collections, it estimated around 6.5% used PPP money. So if they have until the end of the year to use the money for expenses like rent, STORE Capital’s collection rate should climb. In a survey, over 90% of tenants said they “ are of the view that the events that we're going through is going to be basically over and done within about 6 months.”

3 - Valuation and Price Target

Analysts have a $26 price target on STORE Capital, suggesting upside of ~21% ( per tipranks). This optimistic view is consistent with the value, growth, and quality scores as shown below. At a 23% margin of safety, STORE has a fair value of $26.47:

Data courtesy of Stock Rover

In a snowflake analysis from simplywall.st, this stock has good value and pays a dividend:

Investors should dismiss the past value, given the disruption risks from the ongoing pandemic.

The DIY Marketplace featured STOR Capital a few weeks ago as speculation. The steady dividend and high collections rate suggests otherwise. Income investors should continue to accumulate this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.