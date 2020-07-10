The Southern COVID-19 Tidal Wave Threatens The Economic Recovery

Markets have not priced in the effects of economic disruption in southern states. Retailers and restaurants with many locations in those states are particularly vulnerable.

Hospitalizations have increased over 50% from early June lows and will likely translate into rising new deaths soon.

The rise in COVID-19 cases threatens to stall the recovery in the US economy. There is not only a risk of a second set of shutdowns in some states, but even without a shutdown, the economy in those states will be battered by the fact that there is a raging pandemic going on there. Sweden's economy was significantly affected despite not going into lockdown mode, as many people reduced spending anyway.

The situation is not bad everywhere in the United States. The initially hard-hit Northeast is continuing to show reasonably positive trends. However, the situation in some of the southern states looks like a tsunami.

It is true that increased testing is a contributing factor to the increase in cases. However, since the positive test rate is increasing, the number of hospitalizations is increasing and the number of people on ventilators is increasing, there is clearly a significant true problem. This is going to result in the downward trend in deaths bottoming out very soon and then starting to increase again.

Source - (This excludes Florida, which has seen a large increase in cases, but isn't providing full hospitalization data).

This has negative implications for the market as a whole as it threatens the US economic recovery. In particular, discretionary spending in southern states is likely to be most affected, resulting in additional challenges for some companies that are geographically concentrated in those states.

The Tipping Point

Rt is a very important metric when discussing COVID-19. Rt is the average number of people who will catch the disease from a single infected person. At an Rt of below 1.0, the number of new infections will trend downwards. At an Rt of above 1.0, the number of new infections will trend upwards, perhaps explosively if Rt is significantly above 1.0.

The impact of this can be seen in the following table. Starting with 1,000 new cases per day (and assuming an infectious period of roughly 7 to 8 days), an Rt of 0.8 would reduce the number of new cases per day to 410 after one month and 69 after three months. This is what has happened in places like Italy, which typically have under 200 new cases per day now compared to 6,000 per day in late March.

Rt One Month Two Months Three Months 0.8 410 168 69 0.9 656 430 282 1.0 1,000 1,000 1,000 1.1 1,464 2,144 3,138 1.2 2,074 4,300 8,916 1.5 5,063 25,629 129,746 2.5 39,063 1,525,879 59,604,644

On the other hand, an Rt of 2.5 would result in a massive explosion of cases, going from 1,000 new cases per day to 1.5 million new cases per day after two months.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Rt was thought to be around 2.5. Essentially, all countries have brought this metric down considerably, but the difference between 0.9 and 1.1 (a 64% and 56% reduction in Rt respectively from 2.5) is quite dramatic. After three months, the area with an Rt of 0.9 would have 91% fewer new infections per day than the area with an Rt of 1.1 (assuming they started out at the same number of new infections per day).

Rt Live seeks to estimate the test-adjusted R0 numbers for various states. This seeks to adjust for the higher testing number. As shown below, most states currently have an Rt that is above 1.0.

Source: Rt Live

This increase in true new cases is also reflected in how the percentage of positive tests has been going up even as the number of total tests per day increases. If increased testing was the cause of the higher number of reported infections, the positive test rate would be trending downward still (or be flat at most). Instead, the positive test rate (7-day moving average) is up to 8.2% now, compared to 4.4% in mid-June. That suggests that there has been at least an 85% increase in new infections compared to mid-June after adjusting for testing increases (and probably a bit higher). For comparison, countries that have gotten the situation well under control have positive test rates around 1%.

Source

An Example Of A State Facing Some Challenges

Certain states are in particularly challenged shape right now. For example, Arizona has seen its positive test rate increase from 6.5% in mid-May to 27% now, even as testing has tripled. Arizona is one of the hardest-hit states, and I am using it as an example because it has released high-quality data.

Source: Johns Hopkins

Some have argued that this is not a big problem since it is mostly younger people getting infected now. Younger people are less likely to get seriously ill or die from COVID-19, and in many cases are asymptomatic or only mildly ill.

While it is true that the percentage of diagnosed cases resulting in serious illness is declining, the large increase in cases more than offsets that effect.

This can be seen in the sharp rise in Arizona COVID-19 hospitalizations. One month ago, there were around 1,100 people in Arizona hospitals with COVID-19 (positive or suspected). This has risen to over 3,400 now.

Source

Another argument is that those hospitalized with COVID-19 are less likely to require lengthy hospital stays now. While this also appears true to a certain extent, the steep rise in case numbers also more than negates this effect. Around 17% of hospitalized COVID-19 Arizonan patients are now on a ventilator, compared to around 22% a bit over a month ago. However, this still means that the number on a ventilator has more than doubled from 235 to 575 over that time period.

Source: Arizona Department of Health Services

The ventilator data also contradicts the idea that there are a lot of patients that are seriously ill and hospitalized due to other causes and just happen to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Arizona reported around 400 ventilators in use (all causes) in mid-April, which has risen to around 900 ventilators in use now. This points to the number of ventilated COVID-19 patients being possibly undercounted since that would mean that non-COVID-19 ventilator use has increased by over 50% since mid-April.

This is likely to unfortunately translate into rising deaths in Arizona as it takes several weeks on average (after infection) for a patient to die from COVID-19 and then have the death officially recorded.

For Arizona, it appears that there was roughly a 25% chance of being hospitalized if diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-May. This may be down to around 15% now, reflecting a higher percentage of diagnoses involving mild cases. The odds of being put on a ventilator (if hospitalized) also appears to have been reduced a bit since mid-May.

This translates into roughly a 10% chance on being put on a ventilator if diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-May (looking at Arizona data) compared to around 4.5% now.

Mid-May Now % Chance Of Being Hospitalized 25% 15% % Chance Of Being Put On A Ventilator (If Hospitalized) 40% 30% % Chance Of Being Put On A Ventilator 10.0% 4.5%

If roughly 50% of those on a ventilator die, the case fatality rate would have been around 5% in mid-May. Better treatment options (such as with Remdesivir) combined with more mild cases being diagnosed means that this percentage is likely to be lower now, so perhaps the case fatality rate in Arizona may be closer to 1.5% to 2.0% now.

The problem is that the number of diagnosed cases is close to 10x higher now in Arizona compared to mid-May. So that would more than offset the 65% reduction in case fatality rate to result in 250% more deaths per day.

I've looked at Arizona as an example because it has been very good at providing detailed data. Other states such as California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Nevada and Alabama (not a comprehensive list) are also grappling with sharp increases in hospitalizations.

Overall Market Sentiment

So far, the market has been able to largely shrug off the increasing numbers of reported cases, with the S&P 500 down only slightly over the last month. This may be due to the number of COVID-19 deaths continuing to decrease despite the increasing cases.

Source

However, it appears likely that COVID-19 deaths will start to increase soon. Probably not to the 2,000 deaths per day that the US was averaging in the early days of the pandemic, but I could see that number fairly easily getting back to the 750 to 1,000 per day range.

The combination of increasing cases and increasing deaths is more likely to have a chilling effect on the market, with the potential for localized shutdowns to come back into play. Even if localized shutdowns do not occur, the worst-affected areas are likely to see reduced economic activity.

I believe that there is a high chance of localized shutdowns since it will be hard to get the situation under control without shutdowns. Quick and thorough contact tracing can keep Rt below 1.0 while allowing for a decent level of economic activity. However, doing sufficient contract tracing seems difficult in places like Florida which are reporting 10,000 new cases per day.

Source

Thus, between the potential for localized shutdowns and negative headlines about rising deaths, I am bearish on the market as a whole at current levels.

Regional Impact

Some companies and industries are also vulnerable to rising case numbers. These include department stores and casual dining restaurants with a large percentage of locations in highly affected states. BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) is one company that could face a prolonged spell of particularly weak sales given that it is a casual dining chain with geographic concentration in hotspot states. It appears that over 60% of its locations are in states with rapidly rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Source

Dillard's (DDS) is a department store retailer with the majority of its locations in highly affected states as well. It has the most stores in Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Source

I'd also expect Carnival's (CCL) operational pause in North America to continue indefinitely given the current situation around its key ports. The situation in Florida is bad enough that I could see cruise sailings from there being canceled into 2021.

Conclusion

The US saw declining new cases and deaths as the initially hard-hit states got their COVID-19 situations under control. However, a fair number of states (mostly in the South) have seen testing-adjusted new infections increase rapidly in the last month or so. This is going to result in new COVID-19 deaths starting to increase again in the United States, with negative implications for the stock market as a whole as significant portions of the country attempt to figure out how to address this again.

Companies that rely on discretionary spending in heavily affected southern states are most vulnerable to this new spike in cases. These include chain restaurants (mainly dine-in) and apparel retailers with operations concentrated in the southern US, as well as travel companies such as cruise lines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.