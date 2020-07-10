To own equity in a high-quality, high-performing, well-managed company, I believe investors will need to pay up.

In June, all major product categories saw comp increase in the mid teens at least. A couple of ancillary businesses finally saw signs of life again.

When you think that Costco is done winning during this disruptive pandemic, the company impresses once again.

Costco (COST) shoppers are back in line.

After an extraordinary fiscal third quarter in which merchandise sales increased more than 7% and comps flirted with the 8% highs of early 2015, the retailer has once again reported impressive numbers. In June, after a brief April-to-May hiatus that followed the first "stock the pantry" wave of March 2020, comparable sales ex-FX and gas price reached what is likely an all-time record of more than 14%.

Credit: ABC News

Record-setting numbers

Although it represents less than one-third of all physical locations, Costco's international segment stood out in June. Driven in great part by the UK, Japan and Australia, sales outside North America climbed 22% in the month, excluding the negative currency impact.

At the home country, June numbers benefited from certain ancillary departments reopening, including optical and hearing aid. In the core business, all major product categories saw a YOY comp increase in the mid teens at least. Relative to others, the worst performer was precisely the previously struggling softline department, which was supported this time by recovering women's apparel sales.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

At the current pace, comps ex-special items for the last fiscal quarter of 2020 could land at or even above the 10% mark. If so, I believe this will be the first time ever that the company posts double-digit numbers.

Of course, what happens over the following few weeks will be crucial. Further lockdowns due to COVID-19 could result in other rushes to the store to stock the pantry (likely a best-case scenario for short-term financial results). On the other hand, positive developments regarding the pandemic could benefit Costco's battered ancillary businesses.

A look at my crystal ball

Regarding Costco shares, here is what I think will happen next:

analysts will praise Costco for yet another set of outstanding numbers. shares will continue to climb on momentum -- the stock is already up 8% in the past two weeks alone and 12% YTD. investors will grow concerned and claim, understandably so, that a forward P/E of nearly 40x is too high a price to pay on a retail stock. Many will argue that a pullback is needed for an investment here to make sense. COST will ignore skepticism and continue to push even higher, as the COVID-19 crisis and economic recession seem far from over. Would-be investors run the risk of being left behind once again.

Data by YCharts

On the stock

Once upon a time, I also had difficulties making sense of Costco stock. I seemed justified in my bearishness for a mere two months in 2Q17, when the stock price dipped to $150/share for the last time ever. Since then, I have learned a few lessons.

Costco is generally a good stock to own for a few secular reasons:

the retailer has a very loyal customer base that rewards the company through the payment of high-margin membership fees and repeated visits to the store.

the membership-based business model should continue to provide some stability and predictability to earnings.

the management team has proven to be competent to the penny at managing costs.

the stock should do relatively well during periods of global economic softness because of the cycle-agnostic nature of low-price, big-box retail.

Now, in 2020, short-term tailwinds also seem to be blowing in favor of the Issaquah, Washington-based company:

COVID-19 has led to at least one major wave of "stock the pantry"-driven demand for household goods, with possibly more to come.

the market seems more than willing to pay up for quality amid so much uncertainty and risk.

For the reasons above, I think COST is a "buy with both hands". Yes, valuations have never been this rich. But the days of 15x P/E (2009) or 13x EV/EBITDA (2017) are long gone and may never return. To own equity in a high-quality, high-performing, well-managed company, I believe investors will need to pay up. This is particularly true in an environment of global pandemic, economic recession, zero interest rates, high liquidity in the market, and a general sense of aversion towards speculative stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.