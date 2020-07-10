I am bullish on Zoom's platform, but neutral on the stock. Hence, I rate it hold.

According to my very generous estimations, the stock offers a ten-year CAGR of ~7.50% (the underlying assumptions are included in this article).

At the current price of $267, the market is estimating Zoom's revenues to grow at 45% CAGR over the next ten years, which, in my opinion, is unrealistic.

Introduction

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) was an enterprise video communications platform that became a household name during the first half of 2020. During the lockdown, Zoom extended its video-call and chat functionalities to the masses at no cost. "Zooming" is now a commonly used verb, and the company could very well evolve into something of a social media platform.

It would seem like Zoom was designed for a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. During those dark days, Zoom enabled people to stay connected with their families, relatives, and friends with mandatory social distancing orders in place. Moreover, Zoom provided seamless team collaboration for enterprises. The end result was the best-ever quarterly earnings report by an enterprise software company in history. Last quarter, Zoom's revenues grew ~169% y/y, and management raised its guidance for FY-2021 to $1.8 billion.

With the positive business environment and acceleration of growth, Zoom's stock has been tearing upwards. At the current price of $267, Zoom has a market cap of nearly ~$75 billion, with TTM revenues of $829 million (Price to Sales ratio of a paltry ~94x).

In today's article, we will estimate forward growth rates that the market is projecting for Zoom over the next ten years. That is, the beauty of the valuation model I designed (the novelty of which only lies in the sequence of valuation techniques it entails) is that we can quickly ascertain exactly what the market is projecting for growth. We can then compare that to management's guidance and our own perception of the capacity for a company, for example, to grow at 45% for ten years, again, hypothetically speaking.

Additionally, we will utilize conservative assumptions to determine Zoom's true intrinsic value and future expected return. So, let's get straight into it.

Market's Growth Assumption For Zoom Is Unreasonable

Let's first take a look at the implied growth rates that are factored into Zoom's current valuation.

Here are a few other assumptions that were taken into consideration for inputs to L.A. Stevens Valuation Model:

Assumptions: Free Cash Flow margin (A) 35% Zoom's TTM Revenue (B) $829 million Zoom's Average diluted shares outstanding (C) 295.18 million = TTM Free Cash Flow Per Share (A * B / C) $0.98 Final Result: Implied Free Cash Flow growth rate 45%

As you can see in the table above, Zoom's implied free cash flow growth rate (revenue growth rate if there is no FCF margin expansion) for the next ten years is 45% CAGR. This growth rate number satisfies Zoom's current share price, and on first look, this figure looks reasonable considering Zoom grew at ~169% y/y last quarter.

However, in my opinion, the market is getting it wrong here and over-valuing Zoom as of today's valuation. One might call this the ever lambasted "irrational exuberance". Here's what forward revenues look like if 45% CAGR growth rate were to come to fruition:

According to these projections, Zoom would have annual revenues of $34 billion in 2030, which is simply unrealistic, and here's why: The company said in its IPO filing that its Total Addressable Market would grow to $43 billion by 2022. Now, I agree that coronavirus expanded Zoom's TAM at an accelerated pace, and Zoom's user count grew tremendously as a result. However, Zoom is competing with heavyweight rivals like Cisco's (CSCO) Webex, Microsoft's (MSFT) Teams, Facebook's (FB) Messenger Rooms, Slack Calls (WORK), and Google's (GOOG) Hangouts. Thus, Zoom capturing the majority of its TAM is highly doubtful, which means ~45% CAGR revenue growth is likely to not materialize, despite what the market thinks presently.

A Reasonable Intrinsic Value Estimate For Zoom

I expect Zoom to rapidly expand its services to compete with collaboration platforms like Slack, Teams, Hangouts, etc. Also, Zoom could expand its use cases to education and healthcare, among other fields. In my opinion, Zoom's MOAT is its scale and simplicity. In the future, Zoom is poised to remain the leader in its space; however, investors must remain levelheaded when buying into any business.

Zoom is a quality company for sure, but the valuation (read: implied growth) is too expensive (read: unrealistic). Let's take a look at consensus revenue estimates from our handy dandy YCharts terminal:

Source: Ycharts

For FY-2021, management guided for $1.795 to 1.8 billion, which represents ~190% growth over FY-2020. However, post that, revenues growth is expected to slow down to ~29% CAGR for the next two years. As the revenue base increases, I expect Zoom's growth rates to taper over the next decade (even with continued innovation and expansion of its platform).

Source: Author

Using the ten-year CAGR of 35% from the above projections, we get an intrinsic value of $137 for Zoom as can be seen below:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

To estimate expected returns, we will utilize a straightforward process of projecting the future intrinsic value. In essence, we simply grow the initial free cash flow per share ($0.98 in this case; 35% long term free cash flow margin) by the assumed growth rate (35%) for ten years; at the end of which, we apply a conservative Price to FCF multiple. Thereby, we create a 2030 target price, by which we calculate the total expected return. Here's the result:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, if one were to buy Zoom at today's price of $267 and hold for ten years, they could expect a return of approximately ~7.5%. Since this return is below our hurdle rate of 9.8%, Zoom is not a buy.

Buying Range For Long-Term Investors

Zoom is the dominant company in the video communications space, but the stock is way beyond its financials. The stock might struggle to go up from here for years as a lot of its future growth is already priced in. In case of a significant dip, you can initiate a new long position starting $215 for market performance.

Stock Price Total Expected Return $267 7.53% $215 9.88% (our hurdle rate) $160 13.18% (where we add it to Beating The Market portfolios)

Note: We will add Zoom to our Beating the Market portfolio only if the stock dips below $160.

Zoom's China Connections Hurt Its Brand As Reliance's JioMeet Foils India Expansion Plans

Source: JioMeet vs Zoom - Similar But Better?

The reason for including this information is to highlight the fragility of Zoom's IP (technology) and brand image. Anti-China sentiment has affected Zoom in India with several institutes like CAIT calling for a boycott of the App. Similar Apps could show up in other countries, thereby damaging Zoom's global ambitions and resulting in failure to meet the lofty revenue projections currently priced into the stock.

Conclusion

Zoom is snowballing with several years worth of growth experienced in the first half of 2020. However, the stock valuation is beyond justifiable, and expected returns are below our hurdle rate of 9.8%. Thus, I recommend long-term investors sit on the sidelines for now. Momentum can carry the stock higher, so existing shareholders can continue to hold. However, we advise a new long position only if the stock corrects at least 20% ($215 per share). I like Zoom's platform and would add to my existing long-position if the stock were to fall into the mid $100s.

Key Takeaway: I rate Zoom hold at $267.

Disclosure: I am/we are long zm, goog, msft, work. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.