Ocean Yield ASA (OYIEF) CEO Lars Solbakken on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Marius Magelie

Good morning everyone and welcome to your presentation of Ocean Yield Q2 2020 results. My name is Marius Magelie, I'm head of Investor Relations. As usual we are broadcasting from the Thief, but due to COVID-19 it will be a webcast only. As normal Lars Solbakken, our CEO, will go through the key highlights for the quarter followed by the Eirik Eide, our CFO, will go through the financials. After that we'll open up for our Q&A.

After the presentation, if you have any further follow-up questions feel free to contact me directly. And with that I will leave the floor to you Lars.

Lars Solbakken

Thank you.

Ocean Yield declared dividend for the second quarter of $0.05 per share. We have now declared cash dividends for the seventh consecutive quarters. EBITDA for the quarter was at $86.3 million, EBITDA includes an insurance claim and other related revenues of $27.4 million.

EBITDA adjusted for finance leases and excluding insurance claim and other related expenses was $86 million versus $81.7 million in Q1. Net profit after tax was $16.5 million; net profit after tax was negatively impacted by a refinancing cost of 3.6 million and net loss of 1.6 million from Connector, 2 million from FAR Senator and FAR Statesman and 2.8 from discontinued operations, which is the Solstad.

Adjusted net profit from continuing operation was 24 million, of which 21.3 million is attributable to common shareholders and the remaining is to the hybrid and minorities.

If you look at recent events, in June we made a joint venture with Aker Capital for 4 LR2s and 3 Suezmaxes.

The Navig8 Aquamarine was delivered in June and Navig8 Amessi in July to Navig8 Chemical Tankers following exercise of purchase options with net cash proceeds of $9.7 million per vessel after that repayment.

We also took delivery of the newcastlemax newbuilding Mineral Qingdao in early July with long-term charter to CMB.

The Car carrier Höegh Xiamen was declared Constructive Total loss after fire onboard the vessel in June. Insurance proceeds expected to be about US$26.3 million is expected to be received later in July.

If you look at the joint venture with Aker Capital, the joint venture consist of 4 LR2 product tankers with long-term charter go Navig8 Group; 3 Suezmaxes with long-term charters to Nordic American Tankers. Aker paid a $10.2 million for 50% of equity and Ocean Yield are owning the remaining equity. Ocean Yield will continue to guarantee the secured bank debt against a bank guarantee fee.

If you look at the financial implications for Ocean Yield, the joint venture will be counted for an investment in our associated company and the bank that will therefore no longer be consolidated. This strengthens the equity ratio by about 2.1%. The impact on net profit will be limited due to the low amount of only US$10.2 million that is raised in new capital.

If we look at our portfolio of vessels with long-term charters, we now have 67 vessels wholly or partly owned. A larger segment is tankers with 29 vessels, followed by dry bulk vessels 16 vessels. Now I've put forward a contract backlog of $3.2 billion with a remaining charter tender of 10.3 years. We have a very modern fleet only four years in average age and this is very important, as it's important to have modern vessels in order to have low emissions.

If you look at the vessels without long-term charter, the FPSO which is currently in lay up in Sri Lanka. We are currently working on three different projects for the FPSO. And work on these projects have been continuing despite the low oil price and COVID-19 during the second quarter. Of course, the COVID-19 and lower oil price have added to the uncertainty with respect to the project timelines.

The FPSO operations has been classified as discontinued operations and the vessels and related assets as assets held for sale. Net loss for the quarter from the FPSO was $2.8 million and we're working on further cost reduction related to the FPSO.

Look at the Connector. It's currently on charter to Ocean Installer. It has been on its way to China for most of the second quarter. And it will now start working and the charter will continue until September and firm contract until start of September but probably a stay on the current charter for most of September, then we are in advanced discussions with respect to new short-term contracts thereafter had a net loss of $1.6 million in the quarter.

Expect improved earnings in third quarter compared to the second quarter. But second quarter was also a substantially better than first quarter where the vessel were in lay up for two out of three months.

If we look at FAR Senator and FAR Statesman, we entered into a restructuring agreement to Solstad in early May and it's expected that to close in Q3. According to agreement, we will basically cancel the existing agreement and that claim will be converted into shares in Solstad, now we will enter into a new agreement with variable rate for four years and the rate will be set by the average EBITDA in a pool of seven similar vessels,

FAR Statesman have entered into a three year time charter to Petrobras at an attractive rate level and also one of the other vessels in the pool has entered into a similar contract with Petrobras.

Net loss for the quarter was $2 million as no bareboat tire was received in the quarter.

Then, I will leave the floor to Eirik.

Eirik Eide

Thank you.

So if we go to the adjusted EBITDA and the net profit, we had EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects of $86 million and this is excluding the insurance claim on the Höegh Xiamen and this compares to $81.7 million in the first quarter.

Looking at adjusted net profit $24 million compared to 18.1 million in first quarter.

So if we move on to the income statement, under operating revenues, we have recorded $26 million compared to $23.4 in the first quarter. The increase here is due to the improved utilization on the vessel Connector. Finance lease revenues $31.1 million compared to $33 million in the first quarter. This decrease is mainly relating to lower interest rate during the quarter as many of our lease agreements are subject to liable adjustment clauses.

Now it's important to note that the reduction here is offset by lower interest rate expenses on the loans financing our vessels.

Income from investments in associates was 5.6 compared to 4.9 in the first quarter. The difference here is mainly mark-to-market on the derivative swaps related to the vessel financing.

For the next quarter, we will also include the income here related to the seven tankers that we now own in joint venture with Aker Capital.

Other revenue 27.4 million and this includes the insurance claim of 26.3 for the Höegh Xiamen plus the charter higher until the settlement date and also the remaining part of the prepaid charter hire. So that gives us them total revenues of $90 million, compared to 61.3 million in the last quarter.

If we go to operating expenses $2.2 million and this is solely related to the vessel Connector, which is operating on a time charter contract and the increase here is due to then improved utilization for this vessel during the second quarter. So that gives us a total EBITDA of 86.3 million compared to 56.4 in Q1. And if we adjust for the finance lease effects and the insurance claim, the underlying cash EBITDA was 86 million compared to 81.7 in the first quarter.

Depreciation and amortization, there's nothing specific to comment. And then we have impairment charges of 27.7 million and then that is related to the Höegh Xiamen. Financial expenses 25.8 compared to 25.9 in the last quarter, here we have a one-off expense of $3.6 million related to break costs of these -- interest rate loan, which had a fixed interest rate in NOK, which was then attached to the vessels FAR Senator and FAR Statesman. We've now converted this loan from NOK into U.S. dollars since the underlying earnings of the vessels will be in U.S. dollars going forward.

So adjusted for this one-off expense, the financial expenses were 22.2 million compared to 25.9 in the last quarter, so we actually have a reduction here of $3.7 million.

If we look at foreign exchange losses 54.8 compared to 48 million of gain in Q1. This is a result of the movements of the U.S. dollar against the NOK that we saw during the quarter, the FX losses must be seen together with the mark-to-market of derivatives. And this quarter fully offset by a positive movement on the hedging positions.

So there we see at the next line change in fair value on financial instruments 54.8 compared to a negative movement in the last quarter of 64.4 million. So the net FX and mark-to-market positions were zero for the quarter. That gives us a net profit before tax of $20.5 million and the net profit for continuing operations after tax of 19.2. Net profit after tax from discontinued operations was 2.9 million and this is related to the FPSO and that gives us a total net profit after tax including discontinued operations of 16.5 million.

We will look at the adjustments a little bit in more detail; adjusted EBITDA was $86 million, including repayment of finance lease elements et cetera. And also we have here adjusted for the insurance claim related to the Höegh Xiamen.

Also in detail here on this slide we have the adjusted net profit of 24 million. And then we have adjusted for losses from discontinued operations, foreign exchange gains mark-to-market of derivatives and so on.

If we move on to the balance sheet, there's a couple of items to comment this time. We can see on the left-hand side on vessels and equipment, this has been reduced now to 855.2 million as a result of the total loss on the Höegh Xiamen. So the book value of this vessel has been written-off and converted to an insurance claim.

On finance lease revenues, this has been reduced to $1.447 million compared to 1.78 in Q1. And this is mainly due to the effect of the establishment of the joint venture with Aker Capital, in addition to ordinary finance lease repayments.

And then, investments in associates that has increased to $173 million as a result of the JV, so an increase of about $10 million. And then, we look at restricted cash deposits. This is related to our cross currency swaps, that has decreased to 26.4 million down from 56.4 in the first quarter. And this is also related to the currency movements that we have seen on the NOK against the U.S. dollar and also due to termination of some cross currency swaps, where the mark-to-market difference was settled in cash.

So, cash and cash equivalents 106.8 compared to 106.4 million in the last quarter. In addition to that, we have 5.9 million in cash which is held under assets held for sale. And also we have undrawn credit lines of $11 million available at the end of the quarter.

On the right-hand side, interest bearing debt has been reduced by 1.893 [billion] [SIC] last quarter and now this quarter is 1.5 billion. In addition to ordinary repayments, the main reason for this is the establishment of the JV with Aker Capital, we're about $227 million was removed from the consolidation.

Book equity 826.6 and total assets is now 2.797 million, and that gives us an equity ratio of 29.6% at the end of the quarter.

So I'm trying to move to the next slide, but maybe you can help me Marius. There we go. Thank you.

So looking at financing and CapEx overview. So at the end of the second quarter, we had CapEx commitment of $24 million related to one newcastlemax dry bulk vessel on charter to CMB. This vessel has been delivered after the end of the quarter. So we had secured bank financing of $37 million related to this vessel. Then we had a sale of the Navig8 MSE with repayments of relate bank debt to that vessel of $17 million.

And then, the insurance proceeds that we expect to receive for the Höegh Xiamen of $26.3 million and here we will repay about $15 million of debt attached to that vessel. So, that gives us an overall positive cash effect of these transactions of $33 million.

Finally, I can also mention that we have committed to scrubber financing of two vessels which totals up to $3 million and here we can draw $1 million of related bank debt attached to that transaction. And also, we have one maturity coming up in September relating to two of the Navig8 vessels on charter to Navig8 to Chemical Tankers. We are refinancing that at the moment and credit approval has now been obtained by the bank. So we expect to do the closing all that documentation in August.

And with that, I will give the word back to Lars to summarize.

Lars Solbakken

If we look at the outlook, short-term priority of Ocean Yield would be to build a stronger balance sheet until we see lower volatility and have more visibility with respect to a solution for the FPSO Dhirubhai-1.

Long-term fixed rate [inaudible] charges for most of the vessels to 18 different counterparties should contribute to reduce any negative impact on the company from the current market volatility. And the Board has decided to maintain the conservative dividend levels in Q2 in order to contribute to building a stronger balance sheet and to position the company to capitalize on interesting investment opportunities going forward.

Then we can open up for questions.

Q - Marius Magelie

Then there's a few questions from the web, on the pipeline of new ship deals, leasing development, how do you see the pipeline over deals developing in terms of deal terms various now compared to six to 12 months ago, and what kinds of terms you will accept now versus six to 12 months ago.

Lars Solbakken

I think that there we have seen recently although we have been very conservative due to the market volatility that we -- there's a number of opportunities for doing new deals, you can do that at somewhat higher returns than we have done historically. And probably also there will be slightly higher financing costs on the part of Ocean Yield to fund the projects. But it will be marginally more improved returns is expected going forward.

Marius Magelie

Then there's a question on dividend. There are many aspects behind your decision to keep given that $0.05 but what will be the single most important driver for you in adopting higher dividend?

Eirik Eide

I think as we have pointed out now, to build a strong balance sheet has been a priority in the second quarter and we are now close to 30% which is starting to get at a comfortable level. We will keep the dividend at a reasonable conservative level until we see somewhat lower market volatility and hopefully also have more visibility on the FPSO.

Marius Magelie

Will you consider share buybacks with cancelation of shares as an alternative to new investments in the sources balance sheet is same thing and COVID-19 eventually wears off?

Eirik Eide

We are constantly considering buybacks towards new investments but priority now is on building a strong balance sheet.

Marius Magelie

Question on Solstad Offshore, how many shares will you receive from the restructuring?

Eirik Eide

It's expected that we will receive about 3.8% of the company after restructuring.

Marius Magelie

Then there's one last question on the Dhirubhai-1. How many lightweight tons does it have?

Eirik Eide

There is a lot of steel in Dhirubhai-1. So it's 44,000 lightweight ton.

Marius Magelie

What would you define as a strong balance sheet? The previous target was about 30% equity ratio and the other metrics to use now.

Eirik Eide

I think in a normal market 30% is very acceptable level. And we may want to have it slightly above 30% now with the current volatility in the market.

Marius Magelie

And there's no further questions from the web.

Lars Solbakken

Okay. Then, thank you everyone for listening in to our second quarter presentation.