Monthly-Paying REIT Mojo

Then we determine whether it’s a worthwhile recommendation from there.

That means looking into its internal strengths and weaknesses, and the current climate it’s operating in.

What we’re doing today is evaluating each stock for what it’s worth as best as we can possibly determine.

If you're an iREIT on Alpha member, you already know about the Dividends and Suspensions list.

Exactly what it sounds like, this spreadsheet records every single instance of undesirable shutdown-related dividend activity. If a company couldn't keep up its payout, we record it.

That way, you don't have to go digging for such important information.

So far, there are almost 60 cases documented, a tragically high number no matter which way you look at it.

It's true that many retail REITs were on the ropes already. Everyone was speculating about their odds well before Covid-19 came to our attention. And the lodging sector has always been cyclical.

But for every single one of those companies to make it to our list - as well as both prison REITs, and multiple healthcare, office, and shopping-center companies - is exceptionally harsh.

I'm not saying they should have kept their dividends as-is. Only that, had the current utterly unprecedented crisis not come along, most of those companies could have stayed solid.

Since it is what it is, however, we've had to reassess our portfolios and how we manage them. We've had to look at our investment income and whether it's sustainable.

In our case, that's entailed "social distancing" ourselves from certain sectors and stocks. Or at least reducing our positions in them. On the flipside, it's also meant buying into other companies that were ridiculously undervalued.

In other words, we're acting according to the same guidelines we always have.

Source

Quality Assessments = Business as Usual

Let me explain that last sentence further…

What we're doing today is evaluating each stock for what it's worth as best as we can possibly determine. That means looking into its internal strengths and weaknesses, and the current climate it's operating in.

Then we determine whether it's a worthwhile recommendation from there. If it is, we'll often add qualifiers to our recommendation that go beyond the obvious stipulation that says each investor's individual situation is different.

(I.e., each investor has to ultimately decide for himself or herself.)

To aid in that ultimate authority, we don't just say something is a Buy or a Sell. We also have Holds, Strong Buys, Strong Spec (Speculative) Buys, and Spec Buys.

None of that has changed.

Also unchanged is our appreciation of monthly-paying REITs. We were recommending them in January (and before) back when the decade looked all new and shiny…

We were recommending them in February before we had any idea that our literal world was going to be figuratively turned upside down…

And we were recommending them in May in the thick of the coronavirus confusion.

Here's what I said in that second piece:

"If I had my way, every single dividend-paying stock would be a monthly paying one. Unfortunately though, I haven't raised my clout in the industry quite that high yet." "I guess I can make that a goal for 2021 or 2022. Such things do take time, overall."

To explain exactly why this "radical" idea is a worthwhile one - in case you didn't already know - I'll turn us back to January's "Monthly 'Mailbox Money' So You Can Sleep Well at Night."

(Oh, those carefree days…)

Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks Sound Good to Us!

As I wrote in that article, the idea of monthly-paying dividend companies don't...

"… automatically give you more money than standard REITs. But it does mean you have the potential for outsized gains in the long run… Whenever you buy a dividend-yielding stock… you can then spend or save that [payout] money as you choose. So you can go right out and put it toward bills and financial obligations. You can put it into a savings account of some kind. Or you can reinvest it back into the very company that paid you that money in the first place. If you go with that latter option, you're buying up more shares. And if you're buying up more shares, then you're almost certainly going to see a bigger dividend payment, which you can then spend, save, or reinvest. The more you reinvest, the higher your dividend returns will be - just as long as the company stays safe and solvent, of course. And the higher your dividend returns will be, the greater your final yield when you're all done building your portfolio and ready to start cashing out."

To that, I'd also like to add two points that certified market analyst Barry D. Moore wrote for Liberated Stock Trader two years ago. Technically, he listed them as negatives. But I'm sure you can see the silver lining given the current crisis:

" Financial constraints: To pay monthly dividends, a company needs to have very disciplined execution. If its cash flow is exposed to some seasonality… [it] may require external funds to pay dividends, which could otherwise fund itself, provided it had some more time."

To pay monthly dividends, a company needs to have very disciplined execution. If its cash flow is exposed to some seasonality… [it] may require external funds to pay dividends, which could otherwise fund itself, provided it had some more time." "Diversification: The business that makes monthly dividend payments on stocks needs to be very stable… it can be a challenge to find the right investments, especially if you want to diversify."

For that last one, we're not recommending you only invest in monthly-paying dividend stocks. So problem solved, allowing us to still appreciate the "very stable" tag.

And as for financial constraints, the closer that companies focus on their figures these days, the happier we'll be.

Runs Like a Deer

With that in mind, here's our list of such stocks that are paying out every single month as always… crisis or not.

Let's start with Stag Industrial (STAG), an industrial REIT that owns 456 properties amounting to over 91.8 million square feet.

We like STAG because of its diversified business model. Its portfolio spans 60 markets and includes exposure to 45 industries. Plus, its largest tenant amounts to less than 2% of annual base rent (ABR). And less than 30% of overall leases expire through 2022.

Then there's STAG's balance sheet, which has a modest 3% of secured debt and a 34% debt-to-total-cap ratio. The company has strong debt metrics as well, including net debt to adjusted/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 4.4x and fixed-charge coverage of 5.3x.

The most attractive part of STAG's business model though is its growth history. It boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) funds from operations (FFO) per share of around 5%. And its payout ratio is stable at around 78%.

Analysts forecast flat growth this year and then normal growth in 2021 and beyond.

STAG returned over 32% in 2019, and so far in 2020, shares have returned -3.3%. We consider it soundly valued right now based on a dividend yield of 4.8%.

If the deer fits, we recommend this for your "Buy Watch," waiting on a modest pullback to get in.

Source: FAST Graphs

The Monthly Dividend Company

By its own doing, Realty Income (O) has become known as "The Monthly Dividend Company." It should be obvious that any company that brands itself that way takes the trademark seriously.

So when shares in this stalwart REIT pulled back due to Covid-19, we knew it was time to "back up the truck."

There's no guarantee that any company can maintain its dividend in the future. With that said, Realty Income's business model is designed to navigate almost any economic storm.

With a portfolio comprised of around 6,500 properties in 49 states, Realty Income is very diversified. In fact, it's one of the most diversified REITs in our coverage spectrum.

It does have exposure to theaters and gyms. But its scale advantage helps maintain adequate, dividend-growing cash flow.

We also knew to bring up its fortress balance sheet position. With $4 billion of liquidity, a fixed charge of 5.5x, and an A- rated credit rating, it's in a great position to navigate the current environment.

A few days ago, the company said it had enhanced liquidity further by offering $350 million of 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2031.

This REIT is printing money - literally. And theaters and gyms, or not, it's forecasted to grow by around 5% per year in 2021 and beyond.

Shares returned 21% in 2019 and -16.2% year-to-date. With a current dividend yield of 4.7% and a P/FFO multiple of 18.3x, we do recommend waiting on a slight pullback.

So you can go ahead and keep this one on your "Buy Watch" list.

Source: FAST Graphs

A Health Care REIT to Consider

LTC Properties (LTC) focuses on senior housing and healthcare properties, consisting of 180 properties in 27 states with 29 operators. Its portfolio is balanced between skilled nursing (47.2%) and assisted living (51.7%).

The remaining 1.1% falls into the "other" category.

Though obviously exposed to higher-risk operators, LTC has a strong liquidity profile. It currently has $510.1 million available on its unsecured credit agreement and $200 million under an ATM offering program.

The company also has a strong balance sheet consisting of debt to enterprise of 32.6% and net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre of 4.4x.

One reason we remain bullish with this challenged property sector is because of the CARES Act. The aid package earmarked $175 billion for the healthcare industry - which will allow many operators to pay rent and provide necessary (essential) services as usual.

Analysts are forecasting LTC to grow FFO by -4% this year. Even so, the company's 77% payout ratio provides comfort that its dividend is relatively safe.

Forward-looking estimates suggest growth of 1% in 2021 meanwhile. And while we're not enamored with that figure, we do still see value in LTC. It's rather difficult not to when shares are trading at 7x, a 15% discount based on P/FFO.

The dividend yield is 6%, and the stock price is within our Buy range right now.

Source: FAST Graphs

They Aren't Making It Anymore

Gladstone Land (LAND) is a farming REIT that owns 114 farms with over 88,000 acres in 10 states. Since going public in 2013, it's purchased over $812 million in new farm assets.

Today, its portfolio value is just under $900 million.

Gladstone primarily buys farmland used to grow healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Its secondary focus is in long-lived farms that plant every 10-25 years (i.e., orchards, trees, and vines).

We like the underlying real estate in which it invests in high barrier-to-entry markets like:

Florida (20,700 acres)

California (14,800 acres)

Colorado (32,000 acres).

While leverage may seem high on the surface, the zero-vacancy model Gladstone provides makes it somewhat acceptable. The company has 50.9% in debt, 3.2% in term preferred, 16.9% in non-traded preferred, and 29% in common equity.

Since its IPO, Gladstone Land has made 87 consecutive monthly cash distributions to common stockholders and OP unitholders. Better yet, over the past 21 quarters, it's increased the common distribution rate 18 times.

We like this consistent pattern, particularly alongside healthy insider ownership at around 15%.

In 2019, shares returned around 16%. So far in 2020, shares have returned 22.8%. Clearly then, Covid-19 hasn't impacted this particular REIT, which now yields 3.4%.

Shares are soundly valued right now, so we recommend waiting on a pullback if you're going to buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

A New Monthly Payer

SL Green (SLG) is an office REIT that modified its dividend payments from quarterly to monthly earlier this year. We recently wrote on it, explaining that:

"SLG has worked very quickly to reduce liabilities. Total preferred equity and debt outstanding were $1.82 billion at the end of Q2. And that's expected to fall to $1.38 billion at the end of June."

In terms of dividend safety:

"The most conservative modeling of cash flow going forward still sees a favorable peak FFO payout ratio of [60%-65%], though FAD reaches 100%. From a dividend perspective, SLG is surprisingly well situated."

We therefore upgraded it to a Strong Spec Buy based on its "current cash flow yield," which "tells us we're obtaining shares at 50%-60% of fair value in a strong market."

Shares now yield 7.34%, with a P/FFO of 7x. That's a 54% discount to the normal P/FFO multiple of 15.1x.

We see SL Green as one of our strongest-conviction picks, writing mere days ago that:

"Even if NYC lost 10% of its permanent workforce today, surpassing the last two recessions… it would still have over 100,000 more jobs than it did at the last two peaks."

Source: FAST Graphs

A REIT With No Debt

The last monthly mojo REIT we're featuring today is Broadmark Realty (BRMK).

We recently published an article on this commercial mREIT and how it...

"… originated approximately $2.4 billion in loans since formation, with a total outstanding loan balance of around $1.2 billion. That consists of 218 active loans in 13 states and D.C."

In addition, Broadmark...

"… has an industry-leading balance sheet with zero debt and strong liquidity" and the "monthly dividend rate is $0.06 per share. That translates to a quarterly dividend of $0.18/share (85% payout ratio)."

Its 2021 earnings per share estimate is $0.87, which is 21% growth year over year. We've researched the housing sector, and our data suggests noteworthy news:

Home sales spiking.

New home sales rising 16% year over year as of May 2020.

Pending home sales increasing over 44% year over year.

Broadmark now yields 7.8%, and we've upgraded it to a Strong Spec Buy - with annual projected returns in excess of 35%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Sum Up the Mojo

We now have six monthly-paying REITs in our index with an average yield of 5.7%. In particular, we consider the following three buyable at this time:

LTC - Buy

Buy SLG Green - Strong Spec Buy

Strong Spec Buy Broadmark Realty - Strong Spec Buy

And back to our mojo theme, I'd like to quote Jamie Dimon, who once said:

"I hope the story of 2011 is that America gets its mojo back. You've got to remember that America has the best universities. It's got some of the best businesses. It's got an unbelievable work ethic, rule of law. The story of 2011 will be America blossoming again."

And we think the same will be true as we go forward. 2020 is a rough one, without a doubt. But we can still look back at it as a year we made the most of, positioning our portfolios with excellent picks.

Who has monthly-paying REIT mojo?

We do.

Source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Most In-Depth REIT Coverage On The Planet

Investors need to remain disciplined with their investment process throughout the volatility. At iREIT on Alpha we offer unparalleled research. "There is great opportunity" to take advantage of the mispricing and to build a portfolio powered by repeatable sources of divided income.. subscribe to iREIT on Alpha (2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG, O, LTC, LAND, BRMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.