Chubb Ltd. (CB) is a Switzerland-based global specialty insurer/reinsurer formed after ACE Ltd.'s acquisition of Chubb Corp. back in 2015. The company, which trades on the NYSE under the ticker CB, has a market cap of over $57 billion at the time of writing. Its share price has dropped more than 25% since pre-COVID-19, failing to recoup losses despite an uptick following the quarterly results.

Chubb stock price - Source: Bloomberg

Investment thesis

After exiting a relatively oversold position, I believe the stock's underperformance vis-à-vis the S&P 500 is legitimate - expenses have grown, and the pandemic will constrain business volumes going forward. The insurance sector is highly competitive considering that many companies have similar types of offerings. The pursuit of margins tends to pressure premiums, and the current period - fueled by concerns of a second coronavirus wave and less traffic - won't benefit some segments (e.g., automobile) and, thus, demand for Chubb's products.

Against these challenges, I acknowledge Chubb's strong establishment and healthy balance sheet which can attract investors that trust the steady historical returns the company has displayed. In addition, Chubb's management team appears robust and has already accounted for objective/conservative Q2 losses. On that basis, I believe the firm is well-positioned to adjust its P&C strategy and take advantage of the environment to fine-tune pricing.

Update post Q1 - A portion of the uncertainty is behind us

After recording a manageable $13 million in losses related to COVID-19 in the first quarter, Chubb has provided updates on its guidance for the second-quarter earnings season. In fact, the company preannounced losses of $1.8 billion pre-tax including coronavirus losses, but also other natural catastrophe and civil unrest-related losses. Now that these claims are priced in and we know how meaningful the impact from the pandemic is, I think the company will rely on its solid historical financial performance and capitalization to navigate the crisis. In 2019, all segments of Chubb were already producing underwriting profit.

Historical performance - Source: Morningstar

Management demonstrates conservative standards, as evidenced with $100 million in additional provisions to account for uncertain loss estimates in P&C, as per the most recent corporate update. These overall estimates, which are also higher than what most investment houses predicted, support our perception of management strength. KBW recently claimed:

"We think Chubb's conservative loss estimate largely addresses any COVID-related overhang, positioning it to benefit from sustained specialty commercial rate increases."

Reflective of premium performance relative to claims paid, Chubb posted a combined ratio across its different segments ranging from 85% to 90%. The core operating performance in the first quarter highlights the company's ability to generate higher and less volatile earnings than peers - even in these periods of uncertainty. I was particularly concerned by the exposure to catastrophe losses Chubb has, but it didn't prevent the company from adjusting pricing to offset weaknesses elsewhere.

As evidenced below, the combined ratio stands at the lower end of the industry average, leverage looks manageable and ROE looks well-positioned despite heavy provisioning.

Custom-made comparison - Source: Bloomberg

Aside from potential regulatory constraint, the dividend looks safe and backed by risk standards

A line of concern for Chubb remains the rising costs in recent years, with expenses facing a 5% uptick the past year. This is particularly relevant when looking at the natural catastrophe exposure Chubb has, combined with a relatively high level of hybrid capital (goodwill and intangibles represent 1/3rd of equity) - both negative factors when assessing the company's risk standards. In my opinion, these weaknesses are not material enough to pose a risk to the company's dividend payout (26-36% range in past 3 years) and are offset by the following factors:

Liquidity is deemed strong, aside from operating cash flow and backed by a $1 billion Group Credit Facility (covenants met according to disclosure).

Capitalization provides a sizable buffer.

Leverage as measured by financial debt over equity averaged a manageable 22% at Q1-2020, and its fixed charge coverage implies the company's income is 12 times greater than interest and fixed payments.

While the company suspended share repurchases for conservative reasons, it repurchased a total of $326 million (avg. price of $143.67) in Q1.

Operating cash flow generation is high ~$1.7 billion.

Valuation Thoughts and Conclusion

Relative to other U.S. non-life insurance companies, Chubb demonstrated a solid business position and remains one of the largest operating entity in that sector with a presence worldwide. Its operating performance also exceeds that of most peers that I have reviewed, backed by CB's focus on underwriting volume over premium growth. Its combined ratio stands at the lower end of its peer group, and its average ROE of over 7% are supporting factors for a company that trades at 15.8 P/E (industry average of 21) and 1.1 P/B (industry average of 2.8).

Chubb's dividend yield of 2.3% may not be high enough for dividend seekers, and the upside is probably limited over the short term (52-week high of 167) given economic revisions and ongoing pressure from the pandemic. Yet, I think the company is fairly valued and offers a relatively good investment profile at current P/E levels.

My bullish recommendation, which understandably is counter-balanced by the impact of the pandemic, stems from Chubb's ability to come out of this crisis with adjusted pricing and consolidated market share. Investors should keep an eye on market values of the asset portfolio; meanwhile, the fact that the claim/benefit exposure was already reflected by Chubb provides comfort and trust in management.

Valuation metrics - Source: Morningstar

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.