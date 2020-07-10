Given its essential "distribution" network, it will one day thrive again. Whether current shareholders (or new ones in the future) get to enjoy it is the question.

The COVID-19 pandemic is permanently changing many industries. One of the hardest hit so far has been airlines. Air travel remains highly restricted, with many countries closing their international airports except for cargo and humanitarian flights. If it were not restricted, it probably would not make much of a difference; demand is likely to be a tiny fraction of what it was back in February. Flying for either business or vacation seems to be near the bottom of the list of things people would be comfortable doing while the virus remains out there.

It is hard to imagine a way out for airlines. The US carriers have managed to stay afloat by getting government support, but nobody really knows how long it will take the industry to regain sustainability given the massive capacity that is sitting idle. Even with a fraction of revenues, at least some staff needs to be paid, aircraft leases and debt serviced, basic maintenance, and aircraft purchase orders that could not be cancelled need to get funded.

On top of all this, safety becomes an additional concern as time goes on. Pilot skills atrophy notoriously fast. A prolonged "break" from the cockpit at this scale has never been tried before. The same goes for controllers, mechanics, etc. Rules may need to be adapted to accommodate the situation. As for equipment, aircraft need to be mothballed safely, with appropriate procedures and materials likely in short supply due to the "entire fleet-on-ground" situation the airlines currently face. All of these things seem like secondary problems to the public health emergency, but they are problems nonetheless and will need to get resolved.

Compared to US and European carriers, most of which continue flying to some degree, things are far worse for Latin American airlines. Not just because the pandemic is hitting the region harder and airports are closed, but because governments are unable to provide financial assistance beyond tax breaks (which are actually only slight relief when revenues are nil).

At least three airlines have already entered reorganizations. The first was Avianca Holdings, based in Bogota, which was caught highly indebted (7x EBITDA) before the crisis started and really had no chance. Then came Chilean LATAM, the region's largest operator (by far). Last month, Aeromexico joined this sad list. More will likely follow, as this is becoming the only way to get out of leases, purchase orders and union contracts as cash runs out.

One airline standing out for relative strength is Panama's Copa Holdings S.A. or Copa (NYSE:CPA). A relatively small carrier, representing less than 5% of Latin American traffic and with just over 100 planes, Copa appears to be in no immediate liquidity risk.

Copa's base of operations is in Panama's Tocumen airport. Like the more famous Panama Canal, the location of Tocumen is ideal to connect North and South America. Its two runways at sea level have attracted European carriers, making this airport a key hub for connections to dozens of cities that do not support point-to-point routes from the old continent. Copa does not fly across oceans; it distributes this traffic directly to the secondary cities that do not receive trans-Atlantic flights in South/Central/and North America, flying direct to some 80 destinations. The only other carrier that is (was) able to do this is Avianca, out of its Bogota or El Salvador hubs.

In a small way, Copa got lucky. The company had planned to replace a dozen or so small Embraer 190 planes with Boeing 737 MAX jets and become a 100% Boeing fleet. The MAX troubles allowed it to suspend deliveries, and only a handful of MAXs got delivered. This helped to avoid or delay having to use cash to fund purchase commitments.

The reason Copa is in such a relative good position is that it started the pandemic with a huge cash reserve in its balance sheet. The scale of the cash reserve is significant. Copa's aircraft leases - its only material debt - total around $1Bln. Offsetting this, Copa has constantly maintained around $900m of cash at its banks. This meant that it had enough cash, if it wanted to, to pay off practically all leases and own all its aircraft debt free (or close to it).

(Source: Investor Day presentation)

Just a few short months ago, this seemed odd. Having no debt should have been a competitive disadvantage, pushing up its cost of capital. Its main competitor is Avianca, which serves most of the same Central, Caribbean and South American cities. Avianca was the opposite, a mostly debt-financed airline with only a sliver of equity. Avianca's capital structure was a little beyond "optimized" while Copa's was "suboptimal" according to standard corporate finance theory.

Copa is controlled by a group of local investors with CIASA as its largest shareholder. Local ownership is a requirement for airlines under civil aviation law in the country. This makes the company unattractive for an activist investor campaign to push management to free excess cash. This may explain why Copa managed to keep a unique capital structure through the years.

A relevant question is whether shareholders would have been better served by having the cash released - for example by a special dividend - prior to the crisis, or for the company to retain it and use it to bridge the crisis. The $900m amount is equal to about three years of profit pre-pandemic. With perfect foresight, would it have been better to distribute the equivalent of a three-year profit and then get the equity value wiped out in the crisis?

So far, given today's market cap of $2Bln (including cash of course) seems to indicate it was better to retain the cash and not distribute it. Despite zero revenues, the "option value" on having an airline "ready to go" when things open up is sustaining the valuation. This valuation includes $350m in additional cash (and debt) raised by a bond with conversion rights issued last month. Such conversion rights may dilute shareholders if things don't pick up before Q4 2024.

Conversion price is about $52.

Data by YCharts

Cash Burn

(Source: SEC 20-F filing)

Looking at Copa's expenses above, only two line items look unambiguously like fixed expenses. Employee expenses and finance costs (on aircraft leases). These add up to $500m assuming same level of bonuses, overtime and no cutbacks on staff. I am ignoring interest income due to very low rates on USD deposits. The rest of expenses look like variable expenses; no fuel or selling and distribution expenses while operations are halted. Let us also assume maintenance is half the usual amount, or $120m, and that there is another $300m of expenses that cannot be suspended (a chunk of administrative expenses and airport facility expenses, plus 10% estimate for lease amortization). This results in a total cash burn rate of $920m per year or about $80m/month.

The company started the crisis with nearly $900m in cash, which means that at the assumed cash burn, it could theoretically withstand a 11-month grounding. Adding to the cash pile the $350m recently raised would provide four more months. Copa may be able to withstand until mid-2021 without raising additional cash.

Management

Copa has been a well-run airline. It has managed to remain consistently profitable (a notable achievement in this industry - the 2015 loss was due to currency devaluation), and it has won awards for reliability and on-time performance. More importantly, it had consistently started taking market share from Avianca, a trend that may accelerate once operations resume due to this competitor's financial difficulties.

Similar to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and resulting purchase order delay that favored the company, management has run the last three years without any fuel hedges in place. This has proved an advantage now, as notional hedge amounts are not being purchased obviously, and depending on hedge structure (if something other than purchase options were used), given the fall in fuel prices, unwinding of hedges would have caused additional strain on cash flow.

Management at Copa has been in place for an unusually long time. Pedro Heilbron, the CEO, has been with the company practically since the beginning, more than 20 years ago when the fleet consisted of a dozen airplanes, and has overseen its growth to more than 100 today. Mr. Heilbron has stated that when operations finally restart later this year, the company will look at lot more like it did when he started at the job than just this last February. He is exactly the person you would want, as a shareholder, to lead the company through this crisis. It is his life's work and nobody knows all aspects of Copa better.

Outlook

Despite the shifting competitive dynamics and bankruptcies that seem so disruptive, there is little new in this industry which is so used to reorganizations. Avianca will fly again. It will be lean and efficient, having pushed losses on all stakeholders. It will operate its most profitable routes first and will continue to compete with Copa. Copa by itself with its fleet of 100 or so aircraft cannot replace Avianca.

It gets darkest before dawn. Nobody really expects we will go back to crossing oceans by ship. People will fly again for sure, but more airlines will go down before this health crisis is over. It might take years to regain the levels of airline traffic we saw months ago. Copa runs essential and irreplaceable infrastructure network to connect Europe and North America with Latin America. The question of whether Copa shareholders see the sunrise can only be answered by knowing the length of the grounding and demand picture after. Nobody knows for sure. But we do know that Copa's unique strength is its liquidity, and it just got a significant boost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.