Investment thesis

Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) is a company with all the characteristics of a family business. High insider holdings are a good reason to consider offering an opportunity to the management, as a good performance rewards them far more than their performance as a management team.

The company has a good track record of increasing dividends and share repurchases, although it failed to increase its presence in the footwear industry. It highly focused on rewarding shareholders in part because management members are major stockholders of Weyco, at a cost of slow growth recently.

A brief overview of the company

(Image source: Sepstep)

By size, Weyco can be considered a small growth company, not a mature one (at least to investors' understanding). The company was founded in 1892. Small-cap companies like Weyco tend to have enormous potential accompanied by significant risks, but in the case of Weyco, we are in front of a very mature company that is small in size. To date, the company is based on four fundamental pillars, which I will describe briefly, one by one, below.

Founded in 1892, Florsheim is my favorite pillar, which is based in Europe. In Europe, shoe stores maintain a close relationship with Weyco Group to get their supplies. The company also has a great e-commerce channel through its website. If we browse through Weyco's catalog, we will soon realize it is full of articles aimed at the elegant as well as the simple audience, regardless of their economic status, making it a perfect cost-effective alternative for consumers who want to dress well. The company has been consistently diversifying its catalog, extending it to belts, watches, slippers, socks, shoe miscellany (shoe creams, shine sponges, shoe horns, shoe trees, and shoe brushes), etc.

Stacy Adams was born in 1875 in Massachusetts as the Stacy Adams Shoe Company even before the foundation of Weyco Group. Over time, the company has added many more products beyond shoes, including hats, socks, wallets, jewelry, ties, and even headphones, among others. Today, it is one of the four brands that belong to Weyco.

Nunn Bush is a US subsidiary exclusively focused on all kinds of men's footwear: casual style shoes, dressing shoes, sandals, boots, and so on. It is a brand of shoes aimed at a very specific target: people who seek elegance without wanting to give up comfort. Even combining both attributes, its products maintain a very competitive price. Weyco uses the word comfort as a surname for its Nunn Bush brand, while elegance shines inside the product catalog. Its presence on Amazon is very clear, and user reviews reflect a high rate of satisfaction.

Bogs is, as you are already assuming, not much different than the rest of the company's components. I will let you guess... yes, it does manufacture and sell shoes. The added value that Bogs brings to Weyco is its special focus on work footwear. The company produces safety boots and shoes for use in the workplace (anti-slip shoes, steel toe boots, farm boots, and service clogs). As for the rest of this brand, it produces kids and adult rain and winter boots, casual shoes, and outdoor footwear. Bogs is a brand that belongs to The Combs Company, a company acquired by Weyco in 2011.

To date, about 80% of sales come from the wholesale segment. Only in the United States and Canada, more than 10,000 shoe stores currently sell shoes manufactured by Weyco. The 20% remaining sales come from individual and retail sales from its 8 company-owned shoe shops and e-commerce. Employing 654 people, the company is rather a small one, so growth potential is immense in the very long term. Still, we must always keep in mind that the potential to grow due to such a "still" small presence in the market carries many risks. Still, Weyco has a long tradition, having overcome world wars, economic crises, slumps, and recessions to this day.

Data by YCharts

On July 11, 2018, the stock price peaked at $39.93, thus today's price of $19.10 represents a discount of 52.17% from its all-time highs. This is a very significant reduction that, at first glance, makes us raise at least one eyebrow wondering whether it is a good opportunity to add this stock to our portfolio. Throughout the rest of the analysis, I will check to see if this is the case or the price decline hides something that could have escaped from us.

Share buybacks

Data by YCharts

As we can see, share reduction via share repurchase programs is part of the company's DNA. This represents a way to reward stockholders over the long term, since it causes the distribution of income (as well as the different economic parameters) to be distributed among fewer shares, given each share of the company represents a larger piece of it.

In this calculation, I used diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the end of each year to evaluate the impact of the company's buyback efforts on the total buyback yield.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Shares outstanding 10,87M 10.89M 10.86 10.57M 10.31M 10.39M 9.95M Buyback yield (Year over year) 0.73% -0.18% 0.28% 2.67% 2.46% -0.78% 4.23%

(Source: 10-K filings)

The buyback yield noted above is the effective total reduction of outstanding shares for a given year. If, for example, we get a 2% buyback yield for a given year, it means the company's earnings for the next one are going to be distributed among the other 98%, thus increasing our exposure to the stock. As we can see, Weyco reported a total 8.46% share reduction since 2013, meaning its profits are now distributed among fewer shares, as shareholders enjoy a bigger piece of the cake with each share of the stock they own.

A strong balance sheet begins with a low debt exposure

Data by YCharts

Weyco currently holds $7.05 million in long-term debt, a relatively low figure considering its $186,74 million in market capitalization. Its debt is very volatile, rubbing a near debt-free status from time to time. This is a sign of the fact that the company can use debt at its own benefit, but does not heavily depend on it. Management just takes debt as soon as it becomes advantageous, and deleverages as fast. Currently, the company is apparently underleveraged, meaning it has a large margin of maneuver in the event that the current coronavirus crisis plays against it. This represents an advantage given the current recession risks of the coronavirus. For things to get ugly for Weyco, many competitors would have to fall first.

Data by YCharts

To get a more distant view of this debt situation, I have proceeded to analyze Weyco's debt-to-equity ratio, comparing it to that of some of its closest peers. As I imagined, the company's debt-to-equity ratio is constantly flirting with zero, while competence is overly leveraged in comparison.

Increasing dividends reward management

Data by YCharts

Weyco has been a true example of what a dividend growth investor seeks. As one can guess, a good track record of dividend raises does not guarantee future raises, although it does give us a clue that company management is focused on shareholder value. That commitment to reward shareholders via increasing dividends and buybacks makes sense considering all directors and executive officers own a whopping 42.00% of Weyco's outstanding shares. Large management ownership is an important aspect when we, as individual investors, consider a company as a potential investment. When management possesses a big portion of the company, they will be less likely, by far, to make decisions based on the short term that harm shareholders in the long term. Management will be basically on your side as investors, and it wouldn't make sense to preserve management reputation at the expense of shareholder value, since they have a lot of skin in the game.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Levered free cash flow 24.8M 13.6M -0.6M 34.3M 30.6M 11.8M -2.6M Dividends paid $4.1M $8.2M $8.5M $8.9M $9.1M $9.3M $9.4M Interests expenses $384,000 $178,000 $181,000 $436,000 $15,000 $45,000 $244,000 Share repurchases $4.6M $8.0M $9.9M $11.0M $15.2M $11.4M $5.6M

(Source: Annual filings)

The increase in interest expenses in 2019 comes from a net increase in debt resulting from an increase in inventories for 2020. As we can see, Weyco is constantly using resources to pay shareholders via ever-growing dividends and share repurchases. With the intention of improving revenues, which will be necessary for the future if the company wants to improve free cash flow, it made soft acquisitions from time to time. In 2018, Weyco acquired the minority interest in Florsheim Australia for a price of $3.7M, a milestone considering the last acquisition was Bogs in 2011.

Q1 2020 Results

As 2019 finished, Weyco held $9.80 million in cash on hands, a reduction of 57.10%. This reduction was explained by a huge increase in inventories, marketable securities and property, plants, and equipment. Thus, the company should be able to convert a bigger portion of free cash flow into actual money during 2020, since it already invested in inventories and increased the value of equipment through capital expenses of $7.4 million last year.

This quarter effectively has shown an increase of 44.72% year over year to $14.18 million in cash on hand as expected, thanks to a 12.1 million levered free cash flow, even though the company has spent 1.8 million in CAPEX this quarter. The number that scares me the most is free cash flow from operations, which decreased from $3.97 million to $1.16 million YoY, a 70.72%, a reduction caused in part by a 13.40% reduction in net sales. Apparently, it has not been a good quarter for Weyco, and this explains the reason behind the 52.17% reduction in share price. Anyway, we should try to not lose focus on the big picture, get away from all this noise for a moment, and remember we are in front of a century-old company that operates in a relatively simple and stable market. This is what we have right now - a company 128 years old, offering a huge discount that has depressed the share price enough to leave a juicy 5.03% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Risks and opportunities are great given the coronavirus crisis

In March 18, 2020, the company's domestic retail locations were shut down as governments mandated shutdowns of non-essential businesses. The same applies to the rest of retail points worldwide where Weyco's brands are sold in the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South Africa, causing a 14% decline in net sales during the first quarter of 2020.

Thomas W. Florsheim Jr., Chairman and CEO of Weyco, made it clear from the outset that the measures the company will take will be for the long-term benefit. That's why a dividend cut would not surprise me at this stage. Currently, Weyco is strongly focusing on the e-commerce segment. The same applies to retailers, so retail sales should not be as affected as might be expected. But not everything is negative regarding the current situation. A strong balance sheet represents, as noted above, a good opportunity, as I expect some small bankruptcies will make a clean-up in the industry.

The retail landscape has changed dramatically over the first quarter of 2020, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government orders, but we are focused on the long term as we navigate the current situation. We believe our strong balance sheet and operating expertise will allow us to manage our way through this crisis.



- Thomas W. Florsheim Jr.



(Source: Weyco Group Q1 2020 earnings call transcript.)

When investing in the clothing industry, we should never forget that trends do play a key role. This represents a risk and an opportunity at the same time. To be honest, surfing through the different catalogs of the brands that belong to Weyco, I can deduce that its products tend to be less susceptible to being affected by the changes in trend.

Also, Weyco's obsession with rewarding shareholders is, in part, what has stunted the company's growth recently. As insiders hold a big portion of Weyco's outstanding shares, it always looked too much at rewarding shareholders (and thus rewarding itself), and failed to add a new pillar to the company via acquisitions and expand. As a shareholder, I would be vigilant about the use of money that the company makes and welcome any expansion or acquisition more than share buybacks and dividend raises. The last major acquisition was in 2011, and maybe the time has come for the company to start saving money and eventually consider another acquisition or, properly of its style, take debt to make an acquisition and burn that debt as soon as possible. This would give Weyco the opportunity to finally break a decreasing sales trend instead of trying to improve per share results via share reduction while the company's overall scheme of things is not so wonderful.

Conclusion

Share buybacks have been consistent throughout history, and there is no reason to think this trend is going to reverse. In the short term, buybacks are likely to take a break, even though it appears a good moment to make aggressive repurchases. This is a common phenomenon, since prices tend to be depressed when a company faces headwinds, and headwinds often lead to substantial repurchase limitation because resources usually get limited and income reduced. The management is obsessively risk-averse and takes care of the company as above all things. This is a premium we get when investing in companies whose management has high exposure to it.

(Image source: Hogarmania)

Weyco Group is a boring stock that is just becoming exciting. The company has seen a decline in sales and revenues, but the coronavirus crisis has not caused any pain to its share price - it just continued its current downtrend rhythm as if nothing happened related to the COVID-19 crisis. Trying to figure out what reason is behind that fact, especially considering many of its peers suffered a sharp decline in their respective share prices, I came to the conclusion that Weyco's advantageous position when it comes to leverage makes it a very resilient stock. The more pain the coronavirus crisis causes to the textile/footwear industry, the more competition will get out of the game, while Weyco has vast room for maneuver. The company could take debt, cut the dividend, or resort to slight amounts of share dilution. Given the management tradition, the possibility of cutting the dividend will gain strength if things turn ugly, especially after the results of the second quarter of 2020. If taking some debt for the medium term is enough to surf this wave, Weyco likely may consider this path. However, sales, revenues, and free cash flow should get a really hard hit for the company to consider a share dilution greater than 3% before continuing with its share repurchase habit.

Then the essential question that remains unanswered is: What should investors expect from Weyco henceforth? My answer is: a 5.04% yield on cost. Yes, it is true that the company could temporarily cut the dividend, but any decision regarding it should be welcomed for two reasons. A dividend cut would mean a 5.04% yield on cost on a boring company that grows dividends at a modest pace is soon to be a safe reality, and we would have a nice growing yield in a safe haven that can be held for decades. For me, it actually pays me more to ensure a safe, modest growth dividend with such a juicy yield on cost. A maintained dividend would, on the other hand, be a good way to get paid as stockholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.