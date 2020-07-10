You can buy it here and/or sell puts against it to generate income.

A long-term time horizon is the only prerequisite to buy a legend with solid balance sheet and cash flow.

Thesis

There's a reason why things are called "consumer staples". First, consumers obviously buy them. Second, while they are not absolute requirements for sustaining life, they are considered household necessities in the developed world.

It stands to reason that consumer staples are thus relatively recession-proof. That's why they are called defensive stocks, widely held, and are considered a core investment for any long-term investor. We agree.

There are many consumer staples stocks to choose from, though. You might consider buying the stocks of companies that manufacture these staples.

That's a valid approach, because certain things are vitally important to everyday life, such as toilet paper (which America recently discovered the hard way).

Companies that manufacture these staples often have regular sales and revenue that have continued for decades.

While growth isn't that robust, the consistent sales lead to great cash flow and dividend payments that are difficult to threaten.

We prefer retailers, though. There aren't as many today that we are comfortable with because Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT), along with a few other companies, are crushing the competition.

That's why we suggest staying with only the big gorillas in the space. Yet the COVID-19 crisis demonstrated something even more valuable about consumer staple retailers.

Because of the very fact that they provide staples, they were uniformly exempt from the lockdown. Not only did they stay open for business, but they were also the only retail businesses even permitted to stay open.

All the money normally directed at smaller retailers, or companies that carried staples but didn't focus on them, got shifted over to the big boys. It also demonstrated that those retailers with an online presence also jumped ahead of the pack. This takes us to Walmart stock.

Not only has Walmart benefited from COVID, but it also finally decided to face off with Amazon in its most direct way yet.

It is offering an annual $98 flat-fee for delivery, like Amazon Prime, called Walmart+. It did this after incorporating its Jet.com acquisition into its own branded online channel. Walmart is a legendary success story.

While Amazon has eaten into its success, its massive 11,500 store footprint and online presence make it formidable. It will not die in the face of Amazon like so many others. In fact, the investing public is so confident in Walmart that in the face of the massive March stock market crash, WMT stock only fell 15% (to $102) compared to almost 40% for the broad market.

It has still managed roughly 4% average annualized sales growth in the past 10 years, and leading to 2.5% average annual operating income increases.

While net income hasn't grown and in fact has been pretty choppy, it still generated a massive $15 billion profit last year and continues to increase its dividend, which is now 1.7%.

Walmart does carry $44 billion in debt, yet that is of little concern considering its debt service is about $2.2 billion annually, or about 5%. It also carries nearly $15 billion in cash.

It also routinely generated between $23 billion and $30 billion in annual operating cash flow. It could thus theoretically clear up its entire debt balance in just two years.

Risks

The primary risk is competition. Walmart's brand, presence, and economies of scale give it a massive advantage, but it cannot rest on its laurels and it will see increasing competition from Amazon, Target (TGT) and Costco (COST), just to name a few.

So it will always need to stay on top of trends, marketing, advertising, and innovation or it could quickly collapse under its own weight.

That risk extends to constantly expanding and improving its online presence. That is particularly true in a post-COVID world where we expect more and more people to order online.

COVID remains a risk. If it continues, there is always the possibility that WMT's extensive supply chain could be placed in jeopardy. There might be disruptions anywhere in the chain which hamstring it.

Walmart also has risks regarding its Health Center and pharmacy business. These are described in the 10-K and are extremely important to note because there is always uncertainty in the health care market:

"…reductions in the third-party reimbursement rates for drugs; changes in our payer mix; changes in third-party payer drug formularies; growth in, and our participation in or exclusion from, exclusive and preferred pharmacy network arrangements operated by PBMs and/or any insurance plan or program; increases in the prices we pay for brand name and generic prescription drugs we sell; increases in the administrative burdens associated with seeking third-party reimbursement; introduction of lower cost generic drugs…"

Actionable Conclusion

Selling puts against Walmart is a great way to generate income from WMT, and if the stock is put to you, and you have that 10+ year time horizon, so much the better.

WMT closed at $124.44 on Wednesday.

The August $120 puts are selling for $3.25. That's a 3% return for a seven-week period, which is quite generous. These puts normally might only give 1.75%. If put to you, you will get WMT stock at the equivalent of $116.75.

The September $115 puts are selling for $2.60. That's a 2.3% return for a three-month period. Even though that annualizes out to about 10.5%, the reason to sell this strike price is because - if put to you - you will get WMT stock at the equivalent of $112.40.

A longer-term approach is to sell next June's $105 puts for $5.50. This yields a 5.2% return, which also annualizes to 10.4%. The difference is that, if put to you, you get WMT stock at the equivalent of $99.50. That's below its crash low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.