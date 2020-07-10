Retirement Strategy: An Obvious Future Dividend Aristocrat, But It Is Too Expensive To Buy Right Now

There are a few obvious stocks that should be considered, but a great one is too expensive to buy right now!

Many of today's dividend aristocrats will continue into the future but adding obvious stocks now, prior to aristocrat eligibility, will pay off over the years.

As dividend growth investors for a more secure financial future and retirement, we can't just expect all aristocrats of today will go on forever. Don't misunderstand; most great companies will continue to flourish and supply our income stream. But by adding the most obvious future aristocrats now, an investor can grow right along with that company's salad years.

Companies that aggressively raise their dividends now should not only grow your income stream, but be the foundations of your entire plan. I don't have a crystal ball, but if I dig beneath the surface of a stock - into its cash flow, cash reserves, company value, and a few other obvious areas - I should be able to make an educated suggestion for the future.

2020 Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

As of 2020 there are 66 dividend aristocrats and kings, but it is more than difficult to focus on some that might drop off the list:

Consumer Staples

Industrials

Health Care

Consumer Discretionary

Financials

Materials

Energy

Information Technology

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) | [5/2/20]

Real Estate

Essex Property Trust (ESS) | [5/20/20]

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) | [5/27/20]

Realty Income (O) | [5/20/20]

Telecommunication Services

Utilities

Personally I wouldn't bet against any of them even though there are a few that stick out as future issues, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX), even if I myself believe that the companies will move into other various energy sectors and continue paying dividend investors. XOM has "promised" that the dividend is a top priority, but who can know?

An Obvious Future Dividend Aristocrat

There are many dividend growth investors who have not yet added Apple (AAPL) to their core holdings, but when simply scraping the surface of the company financials and recent dividend history, even a blind monkey can see that this company has all the earmarks of a future aristocrat and probably a long-term king.

Just take a look at the company financials as per Fidelity Investments:

It doesn't get much better in my book! Look at the cash, and the cash growth! For a DGI'er it is a dream!

Here is a fundamental chart, also supplied by Fidelity Investments:

Obviously terrific numbers and to my surprise it is considered undervalued per this information provider. I will get into that in a bit, however.

Take a look at perhaps the most important fact:

Remarkable. With all of the company cash, just 26% is currently used for dividend payments. Let's take a closer look at the dividend history, but a little chart shows it much more simply, over the last seven years since it became a consistent payer:

Data by YCharts

Currently it pays a very hefty $3.28/share annually in dividends and has a five-year dividend increase rate of over 10% each year:

If you were just researching this stock you would have to say, "This is a stock I want to anchor my dividend growth portfolio." But not so fast!

Should Dividend Growth Investors Jump On AAPL Right Now?

Let's look at the new model "PRIP" portfolio and see what that points out:

PRIP consists of the following stocks: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (T) PepsiCo Inc (PEP), Con Edison (ED), Exxon Mobil, Realty Income (O), and Altria (MO).

There are several things to note. First, I dropped Disney (NYSE:DIS) from the portfolio, and I am currently evaluating AbbVie (ABBV) to add to it. As well, please note that when this model was launched I added AAPL at $293/share, which was fairly valued at the time in my opinion, but the "buy zone" price shows $235/share for consideration.

The price as of today, 7/8/2020, is $381/share. A $100/share increase (almost) in less than a month or so? Come on now! To me, that is a parabolic move, and it now reflects a dividend yield of just .88%. Of course this is still a great growth stock so investing in Apple is perhaps always a good idea, but for my taste an entry price of about $250/share is fair to open a position in it.

Data by YCharts

This is what a parabolic move looks like to me. A 40% increase in a few months? This "baby" is ready for a correction at some point soon in my opinion.

So I Both Love And Hate Apple To Buy Right Now

Yes, I believe that AAPL will become a dividend aristocrat and probably a king and it is a fabulous stock. That being said, it simply does not make sense to open a position right now, or even add to an existing one. Trust me, AAPL will be there when the price is right, and then I would suggest that it become a core holding of a dividend growth portfolio over the long term (20-30+ years or longer).

If you are retired and looking for income right now, sit back and wait for a serious correction or two before jumping on it. We just do not have that long to wait!

My Bottom Line

Apple is a monster stock and has been for several decades, but for some of us geezers who missed the boat, maybe you should buy some for your grandkids dividend growth portfolio, but not quite this minute!

I would love to hear the Seeking Alpha community thoughts on Apple as a dividend growth stock right now.

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free (unless it is an Editors' Pick! Then the article will be openly available for only 24 hours or so) to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button and become a real-time follower to receive emails that my articles have been published, and so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this, and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author used in his past worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. One more thing...I have no equities since I divested everything about 2 years ago due to very serious health issues and my personal circumstance.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.