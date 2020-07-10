The same point can of course be a blessing for those who rent property. If they can take advantage of it that is.

I've noted the problems with the UK commercial property market before a number of times and that's a problem for those owning property.

The British property problem

At one level, the British property problem is simple. As I've pointed out several times, the internet has meant that some portion of retail sales has moved online. Those expensive retail properties located where there's lots of footfall are now less desirable - and worth less. The rough numbers - very rough - are that 20% of retail sales are now online and 20% of retail property is empty.

A well-functioning market can cope with this of course. Rents decline, companies gradually move, change, leave the market and so on - it's what markets do well, adapt to changing circumstances.

However, as I've more occasionally pointed out, the British commercial property market does not work well. The basic spanner in that market is that most of it runs on long leases with upwards-only rent reviews. That means that it does not react well to declining rents. Only new market entrants gain the new lower rents, and there's a definite tendency for owners to leave a property empty. For their entire portfolio is valued at the new rental value of their stock, thus empty and no lower rent can maintain that portfolio value better than rented out but admitting rents have fallen.

This then means that rents don't move smoothly. Rather, there has to be an almighty battle to gain access to those righteously lower rents for extant retail operations. The landlords will fight tooth and nail not to lower them as their contracts say they don't have to. The retailers will be trying to finagle the system to gain access to those righteously lower rents.

JD Sports (OTC:JDDSF)

(JD Sports share price from the London Stock Exchange)

We've seen one side of this rental problem, the landlord side, as Intu has slid into administration. We've also seen a little bit of it from the retailer side when Primark said it was going on a rent strike.

It's this that makes me think JD Sports is a good investment. Please note that I'm not analysing its accounts, nor market sector, in the slightest. This is purely about the manner in which the management is using current events to shareholders' benefit. They are, in the words of one commentator, being bastards, but they're being our bastards, which is what we want them to be.

So, think about that commercial property structure. New let rentals are falling substantially. Those already in stores can't benefit from this - unlike their new competitors - because of the upwards-only rent review clause.

There is, however, a way out of this. One, obviously enough, is to go bankrupt, but that's a fairly radical manner of reducing a rent bill. There's an interim stage possible though, which is a Company Voluntary Arrangement, or CVA. In American terms, think about something getting on for a Chapter 11 reorganisation but with everything sorted out in advance.

This proffers the opportunity to break those leases, demand - although obviously the landlord has the right to refuse - a lower rent and then carry on trading. Done properly, at the level of the operating company, not the holding one, this can also leave the original shareholders in control again, but with that new and lower rent bill.

A useful and rough rule of thumb is that rents are some 25% of a UK retailer's total costs. Being able to substantially lower those is clearly the fastest route to a better final trading performance.

At which point, JD Sports again

And it's this which makes me favour JD Sports. As The Times tells us:

How's this for a negotiating position: £430 million net cash? It's the sum on JD Sports Fashion's balance sheet at the latest full-year figures. No wonder the retailer's boss Peter Cowgill has spent the pandemic pleading poverty - at least when it comes to a nice pre-pack or paying the group's landlords.

So, it's plenty of cash it appears. And yet what is it that it's actually doing?

But even so. Is this really the sort of balance sheet that goes with dumping the 67-store Go Outdoors wing into pre-pack administration? Or refusing to stump up for both March and June's quarterly rent at almost all of the group's 837 UK & Ireland stores? It's not the sort of thing you expect from a FTSE 100 company.

The complaint is there that it's not really playing the game. Which is where I differ. I would argue that it's playing the game very well indeed.

Breaking those leases in order to gain lower rents is a difficult thing to do. Current circumstances make it a much easier thing to do. So, the JD Sports management is playing the current circumstances in order to benefit its shareholders - exactly what we want the managers of what is after all our business to be doing.

It dumped one subsidiary into administration (Chapter 11, and all pre-organised, the holding company now owns it again) which is a nice warning to all its other landlords about what it's prepared to do. It has refused to pay full rent on two successive quarter days, which is a nice use of the manner in which so many others aren't paying either. The landlords aren't going to sue and or push into bankruptcy every retailer in the country.

It's fighting nicely with the weapons on hand to break that power the landlords have over it.

And he may be right that "there will not be a successful retail market in this country until market rents apply". But his approach to this crisis has been a bit of a try-on. Isn't he just shifting the corona pain elsewhere, not least to his landlords?

Yes, exactly, and that's what we want the managers of our money to be doing when they do gain the whip-hand.

My view

I agree this is a very partial overview of the company. And yet this very willingness to take the fight to the landlords makes, I think, JD Sports a useful investment.

The investor view

British retail is indeed in trouble. The big problem though is that lack of proper market rents for incumbent stores. This has to change and aggressive management using the current circumstances to get to them should work well. Rent strikes, strategic administrations of subsidiaries, JD Sports is being aggressive in the manner we'd like our managers to be. On those grounds, I think it'll outperform other retailers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.