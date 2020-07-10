On June 19, 2020, the company announced the sale of equity. Cash in hand is expected to increase by 29 times, and the total capitalization will increase by 2.8 times.

In Q1 2020, UAVS reported sales of $0.39 million and 176% Q/Q growth. With these figures, UAVS may have 2020 annual sales of more than $8 million.

In 2019, the company reported sales growth of 176% and a gross profit margin of 32%. In my opinion, any analyst making a financial model would get a massive enterprise value.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) recently received financing and reported a new ecommerce client. The market has celebrated the good news by pushing up the share price from $1 to more than $1.5. I believe that stock price will most likely reach $3 because the target market grows at a CAGR of 21.01%. There is one analyst claiming that the valuation could go to higher levels, but I am not that optimistic.

Drone Technology And Software

AgEagle Aerial Systems designs and sells small drones as well as software for image data collection and analysis.

Source: YouTube RX48 Model

The company has accumulated a significant amount of expertise for serving clients in the agricultural industry. AgEagle claims to have covered more than two million acres in 50 different countries. UAVS appears to be of great help in improving agricultural productivity and increasing crop yields and profits. Since 2019, UAVS has also designed HempOverview, which focuses on industrial hemp programs and solutions for the drone logistics and transportation market.

Source: Presentation To Investors

I checked a few videos about the company's technology. I was surprised by the amount of control that users can have over the drones. Clients can design their own mission so that the drones cover a specific area. It appears to be as easy as managing Google Maps.

Source: YouTube

Source: YouTube

The drones obtain data, which the users can store and manage online. The software delivers a zone map, which engineers can later use for research:

The software can automatically take pictures from the camera, stitch the photos together through the cloud, and deliver a geo-referenced, high quality aerial map to the user's desktop or tablet device using specialty precision agriculture software such as SST Software, SMS Software or most other agricultural software solutions. Source: 10-k

UAVS operates in an extremely interesting industry, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.01% from 2022 to 2027. The company is targeting a market, which would be equal to a total of $29.1 billion by 2027. The current market capitalization of UAVS is below $100 million, so I believe that there is significant room for improvement. In my view, as the industry grows, investors will understand the market potential, and UAVS valuation will grow accordingly.

Source: Presentation To Investors

In my opinion, the company is well prepared for serving the drone industry. UAVS has operated successfully for several years for the agricultural industry. Very recently, large customers like the Florida Department of Agriculture decided to trust the systems of UAVS. According to a recent press release, UAVS will be working in Florida from 2020 to 2022. In my view, this does not only mean significant sales growth but also recognition. Other large groups will most likely contact UAVS because the state trusts the company's tools.

Source: Presentation To Investors

Large companies appear to be very interested in the drone industry. Business conglomerates will most likely require drone transportation of consumer packages, food, healthcare supplies, and heavy cargo. In my opinion, UAVS will be contacted because it has operated in the industry for many years. As a result, I would expect the company to receive many business propositions in the coming years.

Source: Presentation To Investors

Interestingly, in the last annual report, the company released that in September 2019, a major unnamed ecommerce company had requested its first purchase order. This information may explain why the company's share price increased by more than 383% from September 2019 to July 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In September 2019, the Company announced that it was actively pursuing expansion opportunities within the Drone Logistics and Transportation market, and reported that it had received its first purchase order from a major unnamed ecommerce company to manufacture and assemble UAVs designed to meet the critical specifications for drones that are meant to carry goods in urban and suburban areas. AgEagle is currently working in close collaboration with this new customer on its tethered test flight operations and ongoing development. Source: 10-k

Massive Revenue Growth

The company's sales growth is very impressive. In the first three months ended March 31, 2020, UAVS reported sales of $0.39 million, 768% more than that in the same period in 2019. It is also very beneficial that the operating losses decreased in Q1 2020 as compared to that in 2019. The company appears to be enlarging its operating margin, which most investors will most likely appreciate. The net income losses decreased as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Source: 10-Q

I usually appreciate studying the annual figures even if they are a bit old. In 2019, the company reported sales growth of 176% and gross profit margin of 32%. In my opinion, any analyst making a financial model would get a massive enterprise value. The company has what every growth investor needs. That is massive revenue growth and a very decent gross profit margin.

Source: 10-K

Stable Financial Situation

The balance sheet of UAVS looks solid. On March 31, 2020, the company reported an asset/liability ratio of 11x, so I would not expect financial analysts to be worried about the company's financial obligations. Yes, UAVS has intangible assets and goodwill accumulated from the acquisition of Agribotix in 2018 and other companies. Goodwill means that the management still expects to obtain several synergies from the acquisition. Certain financial analysts would expect sales to grow if the synergies are real.

Source: 10-Q

Another great feature of UAVS is that the company does not need financing from banks. The amount of financial debt appears to be zero. It means that there are investors that are ready to offer equity financing. I usually dislike growth companies that report financial debt. UAVS is not the case.

Source: 10-Q

The Capitalization After The Offering

On June 19, 2020, the company announced the sale of equity, which the market seemed to celebrate by pushing the share price up. In my opinion, understanding the state of the company's equity structure after the offering is very relevant. Cash in hand is expected to increase by 29 times, and the total capitalization will increase by 2.8 times. Investors will receive approximately 4.4 million shares and warrants. In my view, most venture capital analysts will not be afraid of the convertible securities to be sold. Yes, they may get executed, which could reduce the intrinsic valuation of the stock. With that, if the company can use the cash in hand to develop its business, sales and profit will most likely overcome the potential stock dilution.

We are offering 4,407,400 shares (the "Shares") of our common stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Common Stock"), prefunded warrants to purchase up to 1,956,236 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.001 per share (the "Prefunded Warrants") and warrants to purchase up to 2,455,476 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $1.35 per share (the "Warrants") to one institutional investor. The shares of Common Stock underlying the Prefunded Warrants and the Warrants are referred to herein as the "Warrant Shares." The purchase price for each Share is $1.10 and the purchase price for each Prefunded Warrant is $1.099. Source: Offering

Source: Offering

Valuation And Risks

After the offering, UAVS will have approximately 44 million shares outstanding and 4.4 million warrants. In total, I get a total share count of 48.4 million. If we assume a share price of $1.2-1.7, the current market capitalization equals $58-82 million.

The number of shares of our Common Stock to be outstanding immediately after this offering is based on 44,118,119 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of June 24, 2020, and excludes, as of such date the 4,411,712 Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Prefunded Warrants and the Warrants. Source: Offering

In Q1 2020, UAVS reported sales of $0.39 million and 176% Q/Q growth. With these figures, UAVS may have 2020 annual sales of more than $8 million. If we assume 2021 sales growth of 100%, I would not be surprised if the company reports 2021 sales of $16 million. Taking into account the current company valuation of $58-82 million, UAVS is, currently, trading at 3x-5x 2021 sales, which appears cheap. Other industries traded at much more than 10x sales when they were growing at a triple-digit rate pace. Given these figures, I would expect the share price and the valuation to double. I am sure that traders would be willing to pay $3 for the shares. Interestingly, other analysts are expecting the company to go to extremely high valuations:

Source: CNN

UAVS is a small cap and a growth stock. As a result, very conservative individuals will most likely believe that it is a speculative play and has risks. They are correct. But it is also correct that conservative individuals usually don't obtain significant stock returns.

Let's review the most relevant risks. Investors need to understand that the company will most likely need additional capital to operate. Consequently, additional raise of capital is likely, which usually leads to stock dilution and share price depreciation:

We may in the future issue additional shares of our Common Stock or other securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of our Common Stock. We cannot assure you that we will be able to sell shares of our Common Stock or other securities in any other offering or other transactions at a price per share that is equal to or greater than the price per share paid by investors in this offering. The price per share at which we sell additional shares of our Common Stock or other securities convertible into or exchangeable for our Common Stock in future transactions may be higher or lower than the price per share in this offering. Source: Offering

In my view, the regulations may harm the company's business model. If UAVs users need to pass complicated exams or rules change, sales may decline. Yes, in the United States, from 2016, it is a bit easier for UAVs pilots to do business. However, in other countries, the regulations may take years:

In August 2016, regulations from the FAA relating to the commercial use of UAVs in the United States became law. As a result, users of systems like ours are only required to take a knowledge exam at an approved FAA testing station similar to an automobile driver's license exam. Prior to the new law, users had to hold a pilot's license, have an observer present and file various documents before flights. In the event new FAA rules or regulations are promulgated or current rules are revised that may negatively affect commercial usage of our UAVs, such rules and laws could adversely disrupt our operations and overall sales. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

With new cash in hand and a new ecommerce client, UAVS appears to have a promising business model. If the company can grow at the market expected growth pace, I would expect investors to make decent stock returns. I am not as optimistic as other analysts. However, if the buying pressure continues, I do believe that the company will most likely go to $3. With all, remember that this is a speculative stock, the higher the risk, the higher the returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UAVS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.