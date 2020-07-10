The Past, Present, and Future of EV SPACs

Past: Nikola

Nikola (NKLA) was a triumph for their special purpose acquisition company / SPAC investors. You can read all about that electric vehicle / EV deal here, here, and here. Whatever happens from here, it was a great SPAC IPO to hold until the deal was completed. In fact it was such a good deal, that it raised the question: where is the next Nikola SPAC?

Present: Fisker

The question of who is next is getting answered quickly – Fisker. The company is in talks to sell to Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (SPAQ), a SPAC backed by Apollo (APO) (motto: “we buy anything”). SPAQ has $10.30 per share in its trust account for a total of about $569 million, giving them a lot of flexibility on targets. They don’t have much time to clinch a deal; they have only until August 10, 2020 so they're under mounting time pressure. They are looking for something related to energy in North America, but that is simply an intended sector without any particular legal constraint. If they don’t find something, the sponsors will be out of their $14 million that they personally invested. But that is not too likely. SPAQ’s CEO, Geoffrey Strong is about as well-connected as it gets. He is a partner at Apollo, worked at Blackstone (BX) and Morgan Stanley (MS.PK). His MBA is from Wharton. If necessary, would Apollo shrink from Apollo selling Apollo an Apollo business and collecting fees on all sides of such a transaction? They would probably be okay with that. But it currently appears that they may be able to buy Fisker. The market… likes it.

And this is mere speculation that they might be able to announce a deal. Who’s next?

Future: Kensington

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC.U) plans to make an automotive purchase in North America by June 30, 2022. No SPAC has a CEO with stronger car connections than Kensington CEO Justin Mirro, who has spent the past quarter of a century doing automotive M&A. He’s worked at GM (GM), Car and Driver Magazine, and Toyota (TM), was head of Automotive Investment Banking at Jefferies (JEF), Head of Automotive Investment Banking at Moelis (MC) and RBC (RY) Capital Markets. He has sat on boards including Cooper-Standard (CPS) where he focused on M&A. He has advised on over seventy automotive deals worth over $60 billion; he’ll be able to close one more. He and his fellow sponsors have put almost $7 million of their own money into this venture and they have $230 million in their trust account.

Karma

The SPAC deals won’t stop until they stop working. Everyone can see how well Nikola has worked out so far and they want to repeat that success. So what is out there? Another SPAC could outbid SPAQ for Fisker. Another option would be to buy the separate Karma Automotive, which recently raised $100 million while Fisker was raising $50 million. EV SPACs are Veblen goods – demand for them increases with their prices. Most demand curves slope down; these curves slope steeply upward. That attribute makes it hard to apply traditional value investing to SPACs. The easiest way to think about it is this – the marginal demand comes from mostly young mostly male retail enthusiasts sitting at home during a pandemic with government checks and a Robinhood account on their Apple (AAPL) iPhones. What do they think is cool? Here are a few alternates:

Rivian

Definitely cool. Valued at $2.85 billion, it would be a big bite for a SPAC. Ford (F) invested $500 million and Amazon (AMZN) invested $700 million, so they don’t necessarily need more capital, but the market would go bananas for it as a public company.

Bollinger

This one could be SPAC-sized. Founder Robert Bollinger was an early investor in Tesla (TSLA) who decided to build a highly functional electric SUV.

What the heck?

Nope. Nope nope nope. This can’t be it. It can’t be a bunch of stock bros bidding up companies with cool car and truck pictures on their websites. There’s gotta be something more to it than that. There must be an even bigger racket. Oh, there is. And it might be the biggest racket of them all: Environmental, Social, and Governance / ESG investment mandates. Last year, woke investors threw $21 billion into EGS investments, about four times the preview rate. Stocks of companies with high ESG ratings cost over 30% more than those with the lowest. ESG mandates are driving more and more money into clean companies such as Bloom Energy (BE). One of their top destinations is EV companies such as Nio (NIO) and especially Tesla (TSLA).

As many ESG mandated investors allocate based on market cap, they allocate more capital the higher these EV company stocks rise. That in turn improves ESG performance drawing more capital. Now over $40 trillion is invested based in part on ESG criteria. It can’t all get invested in Tesla, so each one of these EV companies will have a flood of price-insensitive investors ready to invest. Nikola demonstrated it, Fisker reinforced it, and KCAC can be the next big beneficiary which is why I own their KCAC.U units. These include a share as well as a half of a warrant. This is my candidate for the next automotive SPAC to pop 50% like SPAQ did, to impress retail speculators, and to take down their share of the $40 trillion ESG money pile.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger





